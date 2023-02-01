Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion County Museum Society Celebrating Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday; Sun February 12th
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY MUSEUM SOCIETY RELEASE. The Vermilion County Museum Society is celebrating Abraham Lincoln’s 214th birthday with an open house, sponsored by Judy K. Myers and Jonathan A. Myers, The Myers Group, Morgan Stanley, on Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 1:30 to 4:00 PM, in the Museum Center at 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville, IL. Additional donors for this event include McDonalds, Illini Skateland, and County Market North.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
smilepolitely.com
Hamilton Walker’s Restaurant Week prix fixe is ritzy excellence
For a fancy night out in Champaign-Urbana, Hamilton Walker’s is where I want to be. It’s the sort of restaurant where it’s appropriate to dress up a little. It’s elegant inside, and the service is outstanding. My kids love going to dinner at Hamilton Walker’s, too, mostly because they love drinking water out of fancy goblets — the glamour!
nowdecatur.com
Hope Academy welcomes Black storyteller Oba William King
February 3, 2023- Hope Academy kicked off Black History Month with a presentation of African Folk stories by Black storyteller, Oba William King. King is a member of the National Association of Black Storytellers, and has been honored for his work. King is an Illinois Humanities Council Road Scholar, a 2009 recipient of the National Association of Black Storytellers Liars Contest Award, and is a recipient for the Illinois Arts Council Fellowship Award.
High Cross Rd. in Urbana reopens
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – High Cross Rd. near Airport Rd. in Urbana has reopened after crews have been working in the area for months. The Champaign County Highway Department continues to ask drivers to be careful because the road has not yet been completely re-paved and the shoulders have not yet been paved at this […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
NAACP President to Receive Masonic Honors
(ABOVE) During an Aug. 3, 2022, ceremony in Springfield, NAACP President Edward J. Butler (second from right) is shown receiving recognition for his 22 years of service to the Masons. Danville, IL, Feb. 3, 2023 – Danville’s NAACP President Edward J. Butler will be installed as an Honorary Past Grand...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3
Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
Champaign teenager collects almost $3,000 for charity
CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) – A 17-year-old St. Thomas More student in Champaign recently collected almost $3,000 for charity. Brenden Damore has played baseball most of his life. When an overwhelming amount of gear started piling up during the pandemic, he started sending uniforms, bats, and other equipment to other kids in Central Illinois and created […]
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Superintendent Dr. Rochelle Clark and Valdimir Talley on Byers & Co
February 3, 2023- Superintendent Dr. Rochelle Clark and Valdimir Talley of Decatur Public Schools joined Byers & Co to talk about the hiring of Mr. Talley as District 61’s new Safety and Security Administrator, his background in law enforcement, their goals, and the reality of what school is currently like versus perception. Listen to the podcast now!
wjol.com
State Farm Planning To Make Cuts
State Farm is planning to make cuts. The Bloomington based insurance giant told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. The company says the cuts stem from a decision last month to outsource its IT help desk and infrastructure services work to an outside technology company.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
SarahLee’s Healing Mounting Crystals Cuts Ribbon in Downtown Danville
ABOVE: Sarah and Lee Colby pose inside their SarahLee’s Healing Mountain Crystals store, 51 North Vermilion in Downtown Danville. The ribbon was cut Thursday morning (Feb 2nd) for SarahLee’s Healing Mountain Crystals, 51 North Vermilion in Downtown Danville. You’ll find an incredible array of gift items to make a household beautiful, and everything inside would make a great gift for someone special. Co-owner Sarah Colby says the whole idea of a store with collectibles goes back to her husband Lee’s childhood.
newschannel20.com
Coroner: Man found dead behind Ruler Foods identified
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. The Champaign County coroner has identified the man discovered dead on Wednesday morning behind Ruler Foods on W. Springfield Avenue in Champaign as 59-year-old Michael Arvola. Arvola, who was part of the unsheltered population, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:50 a.m. A...
Central Illinois Proud
Two organizations working to lower your carbon footprint
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a local program that’s working to make people think twice about throwing out old clothing. “Fix it Friday is a program that was created by the department of fashion merchandising and design at ISU and our office of sustainability. Their goal is to make minor repairs on clothing to keep them out of landfills,” said Jeri Biggs, a professor at Illinois State University.
foxillinois.com
Danville fire crews respond to fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a fire on Kansas St. around 11:50 am on Friday morning. They are asking residents to avoid the area to allow room for emergency vehicles to enter and exit. We will keep you updated as information becomes...
wglt.org
State Farm IT outsourcing will lead to 451 layoffs; many will be offered jobs at HCLTech
State Farm will be laying off 451 employees in Bloomington next month, part of the insurer's IT outsourcing plan, the company told state officials. Many of the employees will be offered jobs at the company taking over that IT work, called HCLTech. The Bloomington-based insurer's plans were disclosed in the...
Central Illinois Proud
READ: Rivian’s email announcing layoffs
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The following email was sent to all employees Wednesday morning (February 1, 2023) from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe:. Team changes are among the hardest decisions we have to make as an organization. Today I’m deeply sorry to announce we are reducing our workforce by 6%, impacting roles across the company. Those impacted will be receiving a meeting invite from their managers within 30 minutes with details on next steps. While this doesn’t impact manufacturing jobs in Normal, teams across the company will be losing passionate collaborators—teammates who stretched themselves daily and have given their all to help us execute on our mission.
foxillinois.com
Police: 38-year-old shot and left with life-threatening injuries
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 38-year-old Decatur man was left with life-threatening injuries after they were shot on Thursday night, according to the Decatur Police Department. According to police, at 11:29 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. 22nd Street, 22nd Street Discount Liquor, about a 38-year-old man who was shot.
