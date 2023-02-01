Read full article on original website
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Late rally comes up short as Louisville falls to Florida State, 81-78
Louisville’s hopes for winning a second consecutive game seemed to fade away quickly on Saturday afternoon as visiting Florida State raced to a double-digit lead. Once down by 17, the Cardinals rallied to even the score with two minutes to play but FSU outscored the UofL 5-2 in the final minutes to hang on for an 81-78 victory.
kentuckytoday.com
Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Louisville and Wake Forest are the preseason co-favorites to win the 2023 ACC baseball championship. —Jody Demling hands out some superlatives for the 2023 Louisville football recruiting class. —Louisville Report breaks down the game of newest Louisville football signee Woo Spencer. —Dillon Brooks hit Donovan Mitchell in the groin last...
Louisville FB: Woo Spencer headlines active Signing Day for Jeff Brohm
It has been difficult to stop and take a breath since early December for the Louisville football program due to the overhaul of the coaching staff, roster players entering the transfer portal, new players coming in through the transfer portal, the Class of 2023 recruiting class momentarily hanging in the balance, the uncertainty surrounding the Early Signing Period, and now National Signing Day that concluded last night.
aseaofblue.com
Former Louisville QB Malik Cunningham attempts to troll UK
Malik Cunningham did this while at the Senior Bowl this week. It went about as well as his career pass attempts against UK.
kentuckytoday.com
Brohm ready to go to war with UK for Louisville, in-state recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- When Louisville was courting then-Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm trying to convince him to return home and replace the fired Bobby Petrino, Lexington Herald-Leader columnist Mark Story wrote a piece that was published under the headline: "Brohm at U of L would be bad news for UK."
wdrb.com
New disc golf course now open in Champions Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new disc golf course open to the public in Louisville. The 18-hole course in Champions Park is near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue at the former River Road Country Club. It cost about $50,000 to complete. “I want to thank...
manualredeye.com
The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly
Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
wdrb.com
The Capital Grille opens Louisville location on Shelbyville Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is welcoming a new fine dining restaurant. The Capital Grille is now open in the front of Oxmoor Mall on Shelbyville Road. The restaurant is known for its dry-aged steaks and world-class wine list. The Louisville location will be lead by local executive chef Chris...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
kentuckytoday.com
KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in
VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
leoweekly.com
There Are Black People In Louisville’s Future
As we look out into the American abyss — Black bodies and Black trauma are still paraded in the streets and across our screens. Little seems to change in the system that creates these scenarios, and we’re grappling, yet again, with the “How much more?” question. How much more can we take? How many more Black bodies will be sacrificed to this system? The number has to be finite, but when will we see the final integer tick across our television screens or pop up as a tweet on our phones?
One Kentucky City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/3-2/5)
XXXOOO with Va Va Vixens (18+) $35-$45 | Doors at 7 p.m., show from 8-11 p.m. Local circus/burlesque company Va Va Vixens is sure to bring va-va-voom to your Va-Va-Valentine’s Day. At this adults-only show (the first of six performances over subsequent weekends), there’ll be burlesque, aerial acts, dancing and plenty more seductive entertainment.
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
OnlyInYourState
The Brick Building In Kentucky That Could Compete With Any Historic Site In The U.S.
Kentucky has an impressive history that we’re very, very proud of. Our state has many claims to fame and played a tremendous role in the American story; and, as such, the Bluegrass is home to numerous places of immense historic significance. Liberty Hall is one such place; in fact, this humble brick building in Frankfort, Kentucky, could easily compete with any historic site in the U.S.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Kentucky Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
There’s a saying that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover and this certainly applies to restaurants, as the most humble and unassuming restaurants often have the best food. However, when a restaurant has a line out the door, that’s generally a good sign, suggesting it’s a cult favorite. In Kentucky, Feast BBQ is one such restaurant; there’s almost always a line out the door — and for good reason.
WHAS 11
Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
iheart.com
Here's Where To Get The Best Crepes In Louisville
Crepes can make the perfect meal! You can fill them with gooey, sweet chocolate, savory meats and cheeses, or simple fresh fruits making them absolutely prefect for any time of day. They're so good that there's a whole day dedicated to them. February 2nd is National Crepe Day!. Yelp compiled...
247Sports
Comments / 0