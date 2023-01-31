Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Says WrestleMania Match With Roman Reigns Will Be "Wildest Chapter In A Book Some Day"
"The American Nightmare" versus "The Tribal Chief." It's coming this April, and when it's all said-and-done, according to Cody Rhodes, it will make for the wildest chapter in a book some day. Rhodes took to Twitter to comment on a fan who noted that no one would believe two years...
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Describes What Point In WWE He Started Feeling "Dead Inside"
Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on the "After the Bell with Corey Graves" podcast for an in-depth interview covering his WWE comeback, which included a Royal Rumble victory in his first night back, securing his spot in one-half of the WrestleMania 39 main event. During the discussion, "The...
rajah.com
Piper Niven Names Dream WrestleMania Opponent, Talks Interest In NXT Europe
Following her recent return to WWE at the company's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Monday Night Raw Superstar Piper Niven revealed her dream WrestelMania match. During her interview with WrestlingInc.Com, Piper told the site: My all time dream match for WrestleMania is me and Alba Fyre, because we have kicked it together all over the world and I feel it would be absolutely remiss if we didn’t get a shot at it on WrestleMania.”
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Reflects On Final Match In NJPW Before Leaving To Launch AEW
Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The American Nightmare" spoke about his final match in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) before leaving to launch All Elite Wrestling (AEW) with The Elite.
rajah.com
Grayson Waller Talks About Tonight's NXT Vengeance Day Main Event Against Bron Breakker
Grayson Waller continues to make the media rounds ahead of tonight's NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event. Ahead of tonight's show, Waller spoke with WrestlingNews.co for an interview to promote the show. During the discussion, he shared his thoughts on Bron Breakker and challenging for the NXT Championship in the main event.
rajah.com
WrestleMania 39 Updates: Ronda Rousey's Match Revealed, Update On Other Rumored Bouts
The road to WrestleMania has begun, and with it comes a ton of buzz and rumors on the world-wide web about potential matches planned for "The Grandest Stage of Them All." Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the current working plan for Ronda Rousey's match at the two-night show scheduled for April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is for her to team up with Shayna Baszler to challenge Damage CTRL duo Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships.
rajah.com
WWE Road To WrestleMania Results (02/04): Columbus, Georgia
WWE recently had their Road To WrestleMania Event, which took place from the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia. The show saw "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes face Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a Singles Match in the main event. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:. -...
rajah.com
Weekend Road to WrestleMania Supershow Notes
The Superstars of WWE will continue down the road to WrestleMania on Saturday evening. WWE will set up shop at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia tonight, where a host of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown talents will be in action. Check out the advertised lineup below:. WWE Road...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results (2/4/2023): Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day has arrived. The first WWE NXT premium live event of the New Year goes down tonight, as WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 emanates from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, streaming live on the WWE Network on Peacock. On tap for tonight's event is Bron...
rajah.com
Reality Of Wrestling To Work With WWE NXT, Booker T Comments
Reality Of Wrestling and WWE NXT will be working together going forward. The official Twitter page of Booker T's Houston, Texas based pro wrestling promotion released an announcement on Saturday confirming the news. "Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to the NEXT Level," it began. "We are proud to...
rajah.com
Sami Callihan Makes Case For IMPACT Doing Long-Term Storytelling Better Than Anyone
How does IMPACT Wrestling rank against other pro wrestling promotions when it comes to long-term storytelling?. Sami Callihan thinks it's as good, or better, than anyone in the business. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the longtime IMPACT Wrestling veteran spoke about the company having strong storytelling over...
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Says He Would Love To Wrestle GUNTHER In Europe
Top WWE Star and winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes had a conversation with Corey Graves on After The Bell, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how a back suplex from WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at last Saturday's 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event was the moment he truly felt he was back in the WWE.
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Recap (02/02): 8-Man Tag Team Match
IMPACT Wrestling recently held the latest episode of their flagship show, where the show's main event saw The Design (Deaner, Kon and Angels) and Callihan go up against Rich Swann, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura and IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander in an 8-Man Tag Team Match. Below are the results...
rajah.com
New Competitor Qualifies For Women's Elimination Chamber Match, Updated PPV Lineup
You can officially add a name to the lineup for the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. Added to the mix for the Women's Chamber match at the premium live event scheduled for later this month at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada is Natalya.
rajah.com
Brock Anderson Reflects On AEW Tryout Match, Says He Always Knew He Wanted To Be A Wrestler
Brock Anderson recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the son of Arn Anderson spoke about how he always knew he wanted to be a pro wrestler, as well as his thoughts looking back on his tryout match with All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com
Full Recap of WWE's 2022 Earnings & Financial Results Conference Call With Investors
-- Below are two versions of recaps of yesterday's WWE Investor's Call where company executives reviewed financial results for the year and recently completed quarter as well as fielded questions:. Recap by: prowrestling.net. -The call was hosted by WWE CEO Nick Khan, WWE head of creative and talent Paul Levesque,...
rajah.com
WWE News: Main Event On Hulu Lineup, Superstars Share Photos From Recent Wheel Of Fortune Taping
-- The WWE Main Event on Hulu lineup has been revealed. On Thursday evenings edition of Main Event, 16-time WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa will battle it out with NXT Superstar Tony D’Angelo. Three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin will also be in action, when he faces Tony D'Angelo's...
rajah.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE
Top All Elite Wrestling Star Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Bloomberg on a number of topics such as how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon asked him in 2020 when Danielson was still under contract to WWE if AEW did anything better than the WWE, a question which led to Bryan watching the rival company and it would eventually result in him signing with All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com
Seth Rollins Says He Really Doesn't Like Logan Paul
Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who is one of the biggest stars not only in the WWE, but in all of wrestling, is another star who is not a fan of Logan Paul and has total dislike for the social media star. Seth, who is a former 2-time WWE Champion and a former 2-time WWE Universal Champion, took to his Instagram and said he really doesn't like Logan Paul even though Logan is extremely talented as far as athletic ability is concerned.
rajah.com
Arn Anderson Talks His Glock Promo In All Elite Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as his glock promo in All Elite Wrestling back in 2021 as well as how he was concerned with the words used during the promo, but it turns out one of the TNT executives is a huge fan of his and he loved Arn's promo so much that they even called it vintage Arn Anderson.
Comments / 0