This Justin Fields highlight video will give you goosebumps

By Brendan Sugrue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Have you missed watching Justin Fields play football? If so, one Chicago Bears fan has you covered with an incredible highlight video.

Rishab Sikri, better known as Da Windy City Productions on Twitter and YouTube, has been producing Bears and other Chicago sports videos for years. Whether it’s recaps of games or highlight packages, he’s made a name for himself with the work he’s done over the last four years. His latest project might be his best yet.

Sikri released a highlight reel of Fields on Tuesday that lasts for more than seven minutes. The video begins with numerous players praising the young Bears quarterback before diving into many of his impressive plays over the course of his young career, with reactions from broadcasters and studio analysts mixed in.

The highlight video has fans already wishing for September to arrive and even caught the attention of Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

With the Bears holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, speculation has bubbled up about the team potentially trading Fields in order to select one of the top quarterbacks. That talk was always outlandish, but should officially be put to bed after watching this highlight package from just two seasons of work. Chances are many more are yet to come.

