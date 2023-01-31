Read full article on original website

WWE Superstars Appearing at The Big Horror Show In Queens
A trio of WWE Superstars will be in Queens, New York on March 11th. Ahead of his WrestleMania 39 clash with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will travel to Queen's for The Big Horror Event. WWE Hall Of Famer...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (2/3/2023): Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program emanates from the Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featuring the fallout from the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from over the weekend. On tap for tonight's show is the follow-up to the epic Bloodline story...
WWE Releases Candid Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Royal Rumble 2023 (Video)
The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event is in the books. But before we move on to the road to WrestleMania 39 in April, the company has released a nice epilogue in the form of a candid behind-the-scenes documentary-style video looking back at the first WWE pay-per-view of the New Year.
WWE News: Carmella Hypes In-Ring Return, Street Profits At NHL All-Star Weekend (Photo)
-- Ahead of his United States Championship Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Elias, Montez Ford and his Street Profits teammate Angelo Dawkins particpated in NHL All-Star weekend festivities. Check out a photo of the former Tag Team Champions below:. Ford and Dawkins served as judges in the NHL All-Star Breakaway...
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest edition of Smackdown on FOX have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the best moments from Saturday afternoons episode of the Smackdown...
Bray Wyatt Shows Off Injury (Photo)
Dijak isn't the only one that is dealing with a hand injury these days. As noted, the NXT Superstar surfaced on social media following Saturday's NXT special event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Dijak broke his finger during his bout with Wes Lee and posted a photo after...
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results (2/4/2023): Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day has arrived. The first WWE NXT premium live event of the New Year goes down tonight, as WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 emanates from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, streaming live on the WWE Network on Peacock. On tap for tonight's event is Bron...
Summer Rae Talks About WWE Superstars Expecting Her To Be In Women's Royal Rumble Match
Summer Rae recently took part in a signing for Golden Ring Collectibles where she spoke about a number of pro wrestling-related topics. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about other WWE Superstars expecting her to be in the Women's Royal Rumble match during the pay-per-view that took place last month.
WrestleMania 39 Updates: Ronda Rousey's Match Revealed, Update On Other Rumored Bouts
The road to WrestleMania has begun, and with it comes a ton of buzz and rumors on the world-wide web about potential matches planned for "The Grandest Stage of Them All." Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the current working plan for Ronda Rousey's match at the two-night show scheduled for April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is for her to team up with Shayna Baszler to challenge Damage CTRL duo Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships.
Matt Cardona Reveals Why He Trademarked His Old WWE In-Ring Name
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several years, spoke with MuscleManMalcolm on a number of topics such as his wife Chelsea Green returning to the WWE this past Saturday in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match as well as how he is super proud of Chelsea and how she does need to return to WWE.
Updated Ticket Sales For Future WWE Events
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Saturdays NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte North Carolina has dished out 5,170 tickets, while Saturday Nights Main Event in Columbus, Georgia checks in at 3,592 tickets sold. The Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida...
Ric Flair Says He Would Love It If Charlotte Breaks His 16-Time World Title Record
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he would love it if his daughter Charlotte Flair breaks his 16-time World Title record as well as how it would make a big statement around the world if that does happen and she would be as big as Serena Williams.
Jeff Cobb Talks Former WWE Star Mercedes Moné Joining NJPW
NJPW Star Jeff Cobb spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as former WWE Star Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) showing up in NJPW and getting a chance to wrestle numerous opponents and how it is a good partnership as it will bring a lot of eyes for both sides.
Piper Niven Names Dream WrestleMania Opponent, Talks Interest In NXT Europe
Following her recent return to WWE at the company's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Monday Night Raw Superstar Piper Niven revealed her dream WrestelMania match. During her interview with WrestlingInc.Com, Piper told the site: My all time dream match for WrestleMania is me and Alba Fyre, because we have kicked it together all over the world and I feel it would be absolutely remiss if we didn’t get a shot at it on WrestleMania.”
Grayson Waller Talks About Tonight's NXT Vengeance Day Main Event Against Bron Breakker
Grayson Waller continues to make the media rounds ahead of tonight's NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event. Ahead of tonight's show, Waller spoke with WrestlingNews.co for an interview to promote the show. During the discussion, he shared his thoughts on Bron Breakker and challenging for the NXT Championship in the main event.
Cody Rhodes Describes What Point In WWE He Started Feeling "Dead Inside"
Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on the "After the Bell with Corey Graves" podcast for an in-depth interview covering his WWE comeback, which included a Royal Rumble victory in his first night back, securing his spot in one-half of the WrestleMania 39 main event. During the discussion, "The...
Ric Flair Talks About WWE Clicking Right Now, Gives High Praise To The Bloodline Storyline
Ric Flair thinks WWE is on its' game right now. "The Nature Boy" spoke on a recent episode of his podcast, "To Be The Man," the pro wrestling legend spoke about WWE clicking right now, giving high praise to The Bloodline storyline. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
Two Big Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown (2/10/2023)
You can officially pencil in two matches for next week's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. During the closing moments of this week's two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand television program, two big matches were made official for next week's show. Scheduled for next week's show are the following pair...
Matt Hardy Promises "Broken" Character Will Be More Reality-Based If He Brings It Back
Matt Hardy is out to make sure his "Broken" brand stays strong if he decides to pull it out of the gimmick closet. The All Elite Wrestling star spoke about how he would want to keep the "Broken" character more reality-based if he were to bring it back during his run with the promotion.
WWE Road To WrestleMania Results (02/04): Columbus, Georgia
WWE recently had their Road To WrestleMania Event, which took place from the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia. The show saw "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes face Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a Singles Match in the main event. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:. -...
