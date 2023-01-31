The road to WrestleMania has begun, and with it comes a ton of buzz and rumors on the world-wide web about potential matches planned for "The Grandest Stage of Them All." Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the current working plan for Ronda Rousey's match at the two-night show scheduled for April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is for her to team up with Shayna Baszler to challenge Damage CTRL duo Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO