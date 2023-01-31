Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Change Made To The WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match At WWE NXT Vengeance Day
The main event of last Tuesday's Vengeance Day go-home edition of WWE NXT saw the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) and Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) face each other in The New Day Tag Team Invitational Triple Threat Matchup, where the winner will be added to the WWE NXT Tag Team Title match at WWE NXT Vengeance Day to make it into a Fatal 4-Way Match.
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show In Dayton, OH. (2/1/2023)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio this evening with their latest weekly two-hour AEW Dynamite on TBS television program. On tap for tonight's show is Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page, Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher,...
rajah.com
WWE News: Logan Paul's Top 10 WWE Moments, NBA Star Shares Interest In Wrestling
-- A fresh edition of Top 10 has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring podcaster, Tik Tok influencer, and WWE Superstar Logan Paul:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, an NBA star may be interested in future work with the promotion. According to...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Has Nearly Sold Out
NXT Vengeance Day (2/4) * NXT Women's Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne. * NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller (Steel Cage) * NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak. * NXT Tag Team Championship: The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier...
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold an episode of WWE SmackDown later tonight from inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina and it was previously announced that Braun Strowman and Ricochet will face Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in the finals of the SmackDown Tag Team Title Contender’s Tournament.
rajah.com
Updated Ticket Sales For Future WWE Events
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Saturdays NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte North Carolina has dished out 5,170 tickets, while Saturday Nights Main Event in Columbus, Georgia checks in at 3,592 tickets sold. The Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida...
rajah.com
Jeff Cobb Talks His Tryout With The WWE In 2014
NJPW Star Jeff Cobb spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as his tryout with the WWE in 2014 as well as being told that they didn’t want to hire anyone over the age of 30 despite them signing Kevin Owens at the time.
rajah.com
Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of WWE's The Bump Revealed
WWE has announced the lineup of next Wednesday's edition of The Bump. According to a report from PWInsider, current NXT Tag Team Champion and New Day member Xavier Woods will visit The Bump crew, along with Woods' UpUpDownDown colleague Tyler Breeze. The first WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, Bayley, will...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Level Up Preview (2/3): Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend, More
According to WWE.Com, the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up has been confirmed. On Friday, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will battle the team of Xyon Quinn and Bonco Nima. Sol Ruca and Lash Legend will also square off, and there will also be a showdown between...
rajah.com
WWE Releases Candid Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Royal Rumble 2023 (Video)
The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event is in the books. But before we move on to the road to WrestleMania 39 in April, the company has released a nice epilogue in the form of a candid behind-the-scenes documentary-style video looking back at the first WWE pay-per-view of the New Year.
rajah.com
Two Big Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown (2/10/2023)
You can officially pencil in two matches for next week's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. During the closing moments of this week's two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand television program, two big matches were made official for next week's show. Scheduled for next week's show are the following pair...
rajah.com
WWE News: Main Event On Hulu Lineup, Superstars Share Photos From Recent Wheel Of Fortune Taping
-- The WWE Main Event on Hulu lineup has been revealed. On Thursday evenings edition of Main Event, 16-time WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa will battle it out with NXT Superstar Tony D’Angelo. Three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin will also be in action, when he faces Tony D'Angelo's...
rajah.com
Summer Rae Talks About WWE Superstars Expecting Her To Be In Women's Royal Rumble Match
Summer Rae recently took part in a signing for Golden Ring Collectibles where she spoke about a number of pro wrestling-related topics. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about other WWE Superstars expecting her to be in the Women's Royal Rumble match during the pay-per-view that took place last month.
rajah.com
Jeff Cobb Talks Former WWE Star Mercedes Moné Joining NJPW
NJPW Star Jeff Cobb spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as former WWE Star Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) showing up in NJPW and getting a chance to wrestle numerous opponents and how it is a good partnership as it will bring a lot of eyes for both sides.
rajah.com
Dominik Mysterio On If There Are Any Differences In Working Under Triple H And Vince McMahon
WWE RAW Star Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on Konnan’s "Keepin It 100" podcast to discuss topics such as if there are any differences between working under WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Dominik Mysterio said:. “Not really. I mean, it’s a different environment from...
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Reflects On Final Match In NJPW Before Leaving To Launch AEW
Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The American Nightmare" spoke about his final match in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) before leaving to launch All Elite Wrestling (AEW) with The Elite.
rajah.com
Dave Bautista Credits Triple H For Successful WWE Career, Thoughts On Triple H Running The Company
Dave Bautista recently spoke with the Comic Book website for an interview, during which he credited Paul "Triple H" Levesque with the success he achieved during his WWE career. Additionally, "The Animal" shared his thoughts on Triple H running the company. Featured below are some of these highlights from the...
rajah.com
Mia Yim Talks Being Paired With The O.C., Her Dream Match
WWE RAW Star Mia Yim recently spoke with Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman on a variety of topics such as being paired with The O.C. and how they shared the locker room for a number of years before, but they never actually worked together until now. Mia Yim said:. “What’s funny...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks About AEW's Interest In Signing Kota Ibushi, Other Top Free Agents In Wrestling
Tony Khan is someone who is always keeping his eye out for promising new talent and slam-dunk sure-things when scouting and deciding on the level of interest in signing talent to All Elite Wrestling. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM satellite radio, the AEW and ROH President...
rajah.com
WWE Releases Special Hour-Long Look At History Of Sami Zayn & The Bloodline (Video)
WWE follows up the epic conclusion to their Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from this past weekend with tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program, the company has released a special hour-long look at the history of The Bloodline and "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
