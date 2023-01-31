The main event of last Tuesday's Vengeance Day go-home edition of WWE NXT saw the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) and Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) face each other in The New Day Tag Team Invitational Triple Threat Matchup, where the winner will be added to the WWE NXT Tag Team Title match at WWE NXT Vengeance Day to make it into a Fatal 4-Way Match.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO