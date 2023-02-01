Advocates for summer programming for Oregon kids again try asking the Legislature for funds

Read full article on original website
Risch, Crapo Back Bill Requiring Parental Approval Regarding Child's Gender in Schools
U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, both Republicans from Idaho, have signed on as co-sponsors to the PROTECT Kids Act. According to the bill’s description, The Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act would require elementary and middle schools to “obtain parents’ consent before changing a minor child’s gender markers, pronouns, or preferred name on any school form, allowing a child to change the child’s sex-based accommodations, including locker rooms or bathrooms.”
Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke: ‘I Will not Misuse the Office’
A lieutenant governor strolling in to talk with the governor or chief of staff is hardly a shocking development – unless you consider how life was before former House Speaker Scott Bedke took the job a few weeks ago. He provides a marked contrast from his predecessor, Janice McGeachin,...
Data Shows Washington Students Who Participate in Transitional Kindergarten Programs Outperform Peers in State's Kindergarten Readiness Assessment
WASHINGTON - According to data released earlier this week by the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), students in Washington state who participate in Transitional Kindergarten (TK) outperform their peers in the state’s kindergarten readiness assessment, with the largest differences being in literacy and math. TK is...
Committee Accepts Little's Recommendation on State Employee pay Raises
BOISE — Lawmakers voted Wednesday to accept the governor’s recommended change in employee compensation of 4% merit-based increases with an additional 6% for law enforcement; the recommendation will go to the budget writing committee. The Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee entertained three separate motions for how to...
More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse
SALEM - People from around Oregon brought their heartaches and triumphs in the state’s drug and alcohol addiction crisis to the Capitol on Wednesday. Many stories were shared: A partner lost to a fentanyl overdose. A son forced to move out-of-state to find drug addiction treatment. A legislator who has stayed sober for nearly half a century.
Public hearing scheduled February 8, 2023 on proposed changes to Washington gun laws
OLYMPIA - Washington House Committee on Appropriations has scheduled a public hearing on SHB 1143, titled AN ACT Relating to enhancing requirements for the purchase or transfer of firearms by requiring a permit to purchase firearms, firearms safety training, and a 10-day waiting period, prohibiting firearms transfers prior to completion of a background check, and updating and creating consistency in firearms transfer and background check procedures.
Three Property Tax Bills Unveiled in Idaho Legislature
The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each...
Washington State Constitutional Amendment for Abortion Rights Stirs Support and Protest
OLYMPIA — Mary Le Nguyen stood in front of a group of 70 abortion-rights activists on the Capitol steps for a “reproductive freedom rally” in early January and she shared her personal story of being a survivor of sexual abuse. “This is not about power shifting from...
Bill Moves Forward Exempting Idaho Contractors From Gender Requirements on Public Works Jobs
The Senate State Affairs Committee advanced a bill to exempt state public works contractors from requirements about gendered multi-use restroom or locker facilities on job sites after a short hearing Wednesday morning. The seven Republican members of the committee voted to send the bill to the Senate floor with a...
Police Have 'Politicized’ Restrictive Pursuit law, Says Washington State House Committee Chair
State Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, chair of the House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee, said police “politicized” the current law that says police officers in Washington state can’t give chase to suspects in vehicles unless they have probable cause that a violent crime or sex crime has been committed.
REPORT: Idaho Sees Big Jump in Higher-Education Attainment
BOISE - Idaho and the rest of the country are making progress getting higher education to more people. A new report from Lumina Foundation finds nearly 54% of working-age Americans have earned a degree or certificate after high school, which the Foundation said is key to getting a good job in today's economy.
Washingtonians can now Apply for Family Tax Credit of up to $1,200
OLYMPIA - Washington’s Working Families Tax Credit officially launched in Wednesday. For qualified families, the credit will provide up to a $1,200 cash refund. Roughly 400,000 households will qualify. The application portal is now open on the state Department of Revenue’s website. "Today’s launch marks a major step...
Education savings account bill introduced in Idaho Senate committee
Idaho’s Senate Education Committee introduced a bill modeled after Arizona’s universal education savings account program on Tuesday, with a stated price tag of $20 million in state funds, according to previous statements from legislators. Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, is a member of the education committee and the bill’s...
Crapo, Risch, Fulcher Condemn Decision to Keep Grizzlies on Endangered Species List
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and U.S. Representative Russ Fulcher, all from Idaho, are condemning the decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to keep Endangered Species Act protections for Idaho’s grizzly bears. “Idaho’s wildlife is best managed through collaborative efforts among federal,...
Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Awards $26.3 Million for Pair of Local Area Broadband Projects
LEWISTON - The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) has awarded $26.3 million in funding for two local area broadband infrastructure projects. For the first project, IBAB awarded $20 million to the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group (IIG) for a 198-mile public/private partnership project from Grangeville, ID to Star, ID.
Study Defending Current Washington law on Police Pursuits Called Into Question
The thing currently propping up Washington state’s controversial police pursuit law, which makes high-speed chases difficult for police to justify legally, is the belief that it is saving a great number of lives of innocent parties, either bystanders or passengers, who get hurt in such chases. “Rolling back police...
Idaho House Recommends Medicaid Expansion Stay, but With Concerns
BOISE — The House Health and Welfare Committee is recommending Medicaid expansion remain in Idaho, although it has “serious concerns” in its five-year review of Medicaid expansion. The committee finalized its letter addressed to House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, Tuesday morning and it was later read across...
Brad Little Notifies Biden Administration of Idaho's Intent to Sue on Grizzly Bear Delisting
IDAHO - On Thursday, Idaho Governor Brad Little notified the Biden Administration of his intention to sue the federal government for "its failure to uphold the law and make a required finding on the State of Idaho's petition to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list." According to the...
The Oregon Hatchery Research Center Board announces 2023-2025 research project funding
The Oregon Hatchery Research Center Board recommended funding of nearly $1 million to conduct research projects that will occur in 2023-2025 during a board meeting on Jan. 20. These innovative projects include research on 1) mate selection for hatchery salmon that mimics natural pairings, 2) olfactory imprinting techniques to reduce straying of hatchery salmon, 3) alternative hatchery rearing and release strategies in the face of climate change, and 4) a study of public perceptions of fish hatcheries in Oregon, including interviews with Tribes. The Oregon Hatchery Research Center is a unique facility specifically designed to support both basic and applied research. Studies focus on the mechanisms that may create differences between wild and hatchery fish and ways to manage these differences to meet fishery and conservation objectives.
