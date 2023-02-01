Advocates for summer programming for Oregon kids again try asking the Legislature for funds

The Oregon Hatchery Research Center Board recommended funding of nearly $1 million to conduct research projects that will occur in 2023-2025 during a board meeting on Jan. 20. These innovative projects include research on 1) mate selection for hatchery salmon that mimics natural pairings, 2) olfactory imprinting techniques to reduce straying of hatchery salmon, 3) alternative hatchery rearing and release strategies in the face of climate change, and 4) a study of public perceptions of fish hatcheries in Oregon, including interviews with Tribes. The Oregon Hatchery Research Center is a unique facility specifically designed to support both basic and applied research. Studies focus on the mechanisms that may create differences between wild and hatchery fish and ways to manage these differences to meet fishery and conservation objectives.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO