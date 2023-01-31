Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Grayson Waller Talks About Tonight's NXT Vengeance Day Main Event Against Bron Breakker
Grayson Waller continues to make the media rounds ahead of tonight's NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event. Ahead of tonight's show, Waller spoke with WrestlingNews.co for an interview to promote the show. During the discussion, he shared his thoughts on Bron Breakker and challenging for the NXT Championship in the main event.
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event segment of last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown saw current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns address the state of The Bloodline, with appearances from Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matchups...
rajah.com
Bianca Belair Talks Raw Women's Championship Reign, Upcoming Hulu Show With Montez Ford
A new reality series is coming to Hulu, and a WWE couple will be in the spotlight. Ahead of the shows release, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bianca Belair shared a preview of the new show, which also features her husband and Street Profits member Montez Ford. Belair also discussed...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Promises "Broken" Character Will Be More Reality-Based If He Brings It Back
Matt Hardy is out to make sure his "Broken" brand stays strong if he decides to pull it out of the gimmick closet. The All Elite Wrestling star spoke about how he would want to keep the "Broken" character more reality-based if he were to bring it back during his run with the promotion.
rajah.com
WWE Releases Special Hour-Long Look At History Of Sami Zayn & The Bloodline (Video)
WWE follows up the epic conclusion to their Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from this past weekend with tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program, the company has released a special hour-long look at the history of The Bloodline and "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Level Up Highlights (2/3): Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend, More
Another episode of WWE NXT Level Up is in the books. During Friday nights edition of NXT Level Up, NXT Superstars Xyon Quinn & Bronco Nima teamed together for the first time, in a losing effort to former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. In NXT...
rajah.com
Reality Of Wrestling To Work With WWE NXT, Booker T Comments
Reality Of Wrestling and WWE NXT will be working together going forward. The official Twitter page of Booker T's Houston, Texas based pro wrestling promotion released an announcement on Saturday confirming the news. "Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to the NEXT Level," it began. "We are proud to...
rajah.com
Shawn Michaels Discusses Vince McMahon's Input in NXT, William Regal's Return & more
-- Below is a recap of Shawn Michaels' conference call with members of the media ahead of Saturday's NXT Vengeance premium live event. Credit to prowrestling.net for the recap:. -Michaels was asked about ticket sales and said things are going well and they hope to do more events on the...
rajah.com
Dave Bautista Credits Triple H For Successful WWE Career, Thoughts On Triple H Running The Company
Dave Bautista recently spoke with the Comic Book website for an interview, during which he credited Paul "Triple H" Levesque with the success he achieved during his WWE career. Additionally, "The Animal" shared his thoughts on Triple H running the company. Featured below are some of these highlights from the...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 6,849 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 6,828 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 4,736 tickets. You can...
rajah.com
Summer Rae Talks About WWE Superstars Expecting Her To Be In Women's Royal Rumble Match
Summer Rae recently took part in a signing for Golden Ring Collectibles where she spoke about a number of pro wrestling-related topics. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about other WWE Superstars expecting her to be in the Women's Royal Rumble match during the pay-per-view that took place last month.
rajah.com
Brock Anderson Reflects On AEW Tryout Match, Says He Always Knew He Wanted To Be A Wrestler
Brock Anderson recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the son of Arn Anderson spoke about how he always knew he wanted to be a pro wrestler, as well as his thoughts looking back on his tryout match with All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com
Piper Niven Names Dream WrestleMania Opponent, Talks Interest In NXT Europe
Following her recent return to WWE at the company's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Monday Night Raw Superstar Piper Niven revealed her dream WrestelMania match. During her interview with WrestlingInc.Com, Piper told the site: My all time dream match for WrestleMania is me and Alba Fyre, because we have kicked it together all over the world and I feel it would be absolutely remiss if we didn’t get a shot at it on WrestleMania.”
rajah.com
WWE News: Main Event On Hulu Lineup, Superstars Share Photos From Recent Wheel Of Fortune Taping
-- The WWE Main Event on Hulu lineup has been revealed. On Thursday evenings edition of Main Event, 16-time WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa will battle it out with NXT Superstar Tony D’Angelo. Three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin will also be in action, when he faces Tony D'Angelo's...
rajah.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE
Top All Elite Wrestling Star Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Bloomberg on a number of topics such as how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon asked him in 2020 when Danielson was still under contract to WWE if AEW did anything better than the WWE, a question which led to Bryan watching the rival company and it would eventually result in him signing with All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com
Santino Marella Talks About Backstage Atmosphere In IMPACT, Potential In-Ring Return
Santino Marella recently spoke with the folks from SEScoops.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the new authority figure for IMPACT Wrestling spoke about whether or not he will return to the ring as part of his comeback, as well as his thoughts on the backstage atmosphere in IMPACT.
rajah.com
Austin Theory Says He And Dominik Mysterio Are The Guys Right Now In The WWE
Reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory had a conversation with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as how he is finally moving past "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley and how The All Mighty is so jealous of him, which all started when he got on a platform and did his posing routine.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Level Up Preview (2/3): Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend, More
According to WWE.Com, the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up has been confirmed. On Friday, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will battle the team of Xyon Quinn and Bonco Nima. Sol Ruca and Lash Legend will also square off, and there will also be a showdown between...
rajah.com
Charlotte Flair Reveals She Learned She Was Winning The WWE SmackDown Women’s Title On The Day Of The Show
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair appeared on an episode of "Out of Character" with Ryan Satin to talk about a variety of topics such as when she found out she was returning to WWE TV. Charlotte Flair said:. “Right around Christmas. I really wanted to come back at Survivor...
rajah.com
Pat McAfee Talks His Relationship With WWE’s Nick Khan
Former WWE SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee took to his "The Pat McAfee Show" podcast and spoke about a variety of topics such as his relationship with WWE CEO Nick Khan and how he got to know Nick Khan at the end of Nick's run with the CAA. Pat McAfee said:
Comments / 0