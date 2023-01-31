Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who is one of the biggest stars not only in the WWE, but in all of wrestling, is another star who is not a fan of Logan Paul and has total dislike for the social media star. Seth, who is a former 2-time WWE Champion and a former 2-time WWE Universal Champion, took to his Instagram and said he really doesn't like Logan Paul even though Logan is extremely talented as far as athletic ability is concerned.

2 DAYS AGO