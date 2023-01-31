Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
Related
rajah.com
WWE News: Carmella Hypes In-Ring Return, Street Profits At NHL All-Star Weekend (Photo)
-- Ahead of his United States Championship Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Elias, Montez Ford and his Street Profits teammate Angelo Dawkins particpated in NHL All-Star weekend festivities. Check out a photo of the former Tag Team Champions below:. Ford and Dawkins served as judges in the NHL All-Star Breakaway...
rajah.com
Updated Ticket Sales For Future WWE Events
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Saturdays NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte North Carolina has dished out 5,170 tickets, while Saturday Nights Main Event in Columbus, Georgia checks in at 3,592 tickets sold. The Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida...
rajah.com
Reby Hardy Says She Would Love To Have A Speaking Role In AEW But Isn't Forcing It To Happen
Pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy's wife Reby Hardy had a conversation with Women's Wrestling Talk on a number of topics such as how she would love to have a speaking role in All Elite Wrestling as well as how she will never wrestle in the company, but she does not want to push herself as if something like that was going to happen, it would have already happened.
rajah.com
Summer Rae Talks About WWE Superstars Expecting Her To Be In Women's Royal Rumble Match
Summer Rae recently took part in a signing for Golden Ring Collectibles where she spoke about a number of pro wrestling-related topics. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about other WWE Superstars expecting her to be in the Women's Royal Rumble match during the pay-per-view that took place last month.
rajah.com
Brock Anderson Reflects On AEW Tryout Match, Says He Always Knew He Wanted To Be A Wrestler
Brock Anderson recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the son of Arn Anderson spoke about how he always knew he wanted to be a pro wrestler, as well as his thoughts looking back on his tryout match with All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says He Would Love It If Charlotte Breaks His 16-Time World Title Record
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he would love it if his daughter Charlotte Flair breaks his 16-time World Title record as well as how it would make a big statement around the world if that does happen and she would be as big as Serena Williams.
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest edition of Smackdown on FOX have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the best moments from Saturday afternoons episode of the Smackdown...
rajah.com
Seth Rollins Says He Really Doesn't Like Logan Paul
Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who is one of the biggest stars not only in the WWE, but in all of wrestling, is another star who is not a fan of Logan Paul and has total dislike for the social media star. Seth, who is a former 2-time WWE Champion and a former 2-time WWE Universal Champion, took to his Instagram and said he really doesn't like Logan Paul even though Logan is extremely talented as far as athletic ability is concerned.
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 6,849 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 6,828 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 4,736 tickets. You can...
rajah.com
The Godfather Says He Wants To Apologize To A Former WWE Star For Being A Bully
WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather recently appeared on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he wants to apologize to former WWE Star Stevie Richards for the way he treated him in the past and he hopes he will be able to do that when he sees Stevie because he was kind of a bully to him.
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Says He Would Love To Wrestle GUNTHER In Europe
Top WWE Star and winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes had a conversation with Corey Graves on After The Bell, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how a back suplex from WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at last Saturday's 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event was the moment he truly felt he was back in the WWE.
rajah.com
Austin Theory Says He And Dominik Mysterio Are The Guys Right Now In The WWE
Reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory had a conversation with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as how he is finally moving past "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley and how The All Mighty is so jealous of him, which all started when he got on a platform and did his posing routine.
rajah.com
Sami Callihan Makes Case For IMPACT Doing Long-Term Storytelling Better Than Anyone
How does IMPACT Wrestling rank against other pro wrestling promotions when it comes to long-term storytelling?. Sami Callihan thinks it's as good, or better, than anyone in the business. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the longtime IMPACT Wrestling veteran spoke about the company having strong storytelling over...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Talks About WWE Clicking Right Now, Gives High Praise To The Bloodline Storyline
Ric Flair thinks WWE is on its' game right now. "The Nature Boy" spoke on a recent episode of his podcast, "To Be The Man," the pro wrestling legend spoke about WWE clicking right now, giving high praise to The Bloodline storyline. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
rajah.com
Pat McAfee Talks His Relationship With WWE’s Nick Khan
Former WWE SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee took to his "The Pat McAfee Show" podcast and spoke about a variety of topics such as his relationship with WWE CEO Nick Khan and how he got to know Nick Khan at the end of Nick's run with the CAA. Pat McAfee said:
rajah.com
Jon Moxley Talks About Risk He Took Jumping From WWE To AEW When He Did
Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on the Justin Kinner Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the leader of the paradigm shift in pro wrestling spoke about jumping ship from WWE to AEW when he did, as well as how that was a risky move at the time he made it.
rajah.com
New Competitor Qualifies For Women's Elimination Chamber Match, Updated PPV Lineup
You can officially add a name to the lineup for the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. Added to the mix for the Women's Chamber match at the premium live event scheduled for later this month at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada is Natalya.
rajah.com
Fatal-4-Way No. 1 Contender Match Added To IMPACT No Surrender 2023, Updated Lineup
The road to IMPACT No Surrender 2023 continues to wind down. On tap for the IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view scheduled for February 24 at Sam's Town in Las Vegas, Nevada is a Fatal-4-Way Eliminator to determine the next challenger for the world title. The man who will be next in line...
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Says WrestleMania Match With Roman Reigns Will Be "Wildest Chapter In A Book Some Day"
"The American Nightmare" versus "The Tribal Chief." It's coming this April, and when it's all said-and-done, according to Cody Rhodes, it will make for the wildest chapter in a book some day. Rhodes took to Twitter to comment on a fan who noted that no one would believe two years...
rajah.com
Bray Wyatt Shows Off Injury (Photo)
Dijak isn't the only one that is dealing with a hand injury these days. As noted, the NXT Superstar surfaced on social media following Saturday's NXT special event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Dijak broke his finger during his bout with Wes Lee and posted a photo after...
Comments / 0