The Japanese wolf, also known as the Honshū wolf (for being known to dwell in the islands of Honshū, Shikoku, and Kyūshū of Japan) once roamed the lands of Japan in abundance. In fact majority of dogs native to Japan nowadays have been found to contain wolf genetics in their DNA from previous hybridization in the past. However ever since 1905, they have been recorded of being an extinct animal since the 20th century. This is suspected to have happened not necessarily from poachers but from a rabies epidemic in the 17th century that caused a continuous purge of the species and also the growing change in agriculture and ranching of Japan, as they where once seen as pests.

4 DAYS AGO