California State

KTLA.com

California representatives pushing for P-22 postal stamp

Some California representatives are asking the U.S. Postal Service to create a postal stamp to honor P-22, the famous mountain lion who was captured and euthanized late last year after roaming the Hollywood Hills for more than a decade. “P-22 was many things: our favorite celebrity neighbor, the occasional troublemaker,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cars could lead to mountain lions’ extinction, study finds

As Southern California continues to mourn the passing of famed mountain lion P-22, the surviving pumas face a dangerous reality. According to a study released Thursday, cars might be killing cougars faster than they can reproduce. “Southern California is the undisputed capital of freeways and car culture,” Fraser Shilling, director...
LOS ANGELES, CA
California neighborhoods with more EVs see better air quality, public health

Neighborhoods in California with higher electric vehicle adoption rates are experiencing both better air quality and improvements in public health, a new study has found. For every additional 20 zero-emissions vehicles per 1,000 people at the zip code level, there was a 3.2 percent drop in the rate of asthma-related emergency room visits, according to the report, published on Thursday in Science of the Total Environment.
FOX 5 San Diego

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
WILLITS, CA
Paradise Post

Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years

The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
YourCentralValley.com

Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023

(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
FRESNO, CA
natureworldnews.com

Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California

The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties

Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
USA Diario

California: natural gas payment assistance eligibility, amounts and beneficiaries

With the news of California's natural gas bill increase, learn about the requirements, amounts and people who can receive the available payment assistance. According to a statement shared by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), residential natural gas energy bills will be 32% higher from November through March 2023, compared to the same period last year. This is also warned by several utility providers in this territory.
CALIFORNIA STATE

