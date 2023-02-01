ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech looking to halt No. 6 Virginia's streak

After both teams started the season strong, the paths of No. 6 Virginia and unranked Virginia Tech diverged in January. While the Hokies were losing seven in a row, the Cavaliers pieced together a seven-game winning streak which remains intact.
