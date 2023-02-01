ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolu Smith powers Mississippi St. to win over Mizzou

Tolu Smith scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as host Mississippi State defeated Missouri 63-52 Saturday in Starkville, Miss., for its third straight victory. D.J Jeffries added 10 points and got nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-8, 3-7 Southeastern Conference), who led the entire game while winning for the 12th time in their last 13 games against Missouri.
Stingy Mississippi State faces high-scoring Missouri

One of the nation's toughest defensive teams will host one of the most explosive squads Saturday when Mississippi State welcomes Missouri to Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7 Southeastern Conference) is allowing just 59.0 points per game, which ranked eighth among NCAA Division I teams in team defense through Thursday.
