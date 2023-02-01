ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

EASTERN WASHINGTON 98, PORTLAND STATE 88

Percentages: FG .667, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Venters 3-6, Davis 2-2, Erikstrup 1-2, Allegri 1-3, Coward 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 17 (Allegri 5, Jones 3, Venters 3, Coward 2, Davis, Erikstrup, Magnuson, Price). Steals: 4 (Venters 3, Davis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. PORTLAND ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
PORTLAND, OR
OREGON 75, ARIZONA STATE 70

Percentages: FG .472, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Barthelemy 3-3, Richardson 3-4, Guerrier 1-1, Couisnard 0-1, Bittle 0-2, Ware 0-2, Soares 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bittle 2, Dante, Ware). Turnovers: 16 (Richardson 6, Barthelemy 3, Dante 2, Guerrier 2, Soares 2, Couisnard). Steals:...
TEMPE, AZ
FRESNO STATE 82, UNLV 79

Percentages: FG .490, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Baker 4-5, Hill 4-6, Yap 1-3, Whitaker 0-1, Campbell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Baker 5, Andre 4, Hill 3, Campbell, Moore, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Colimerio 2, Moore 2, Baker, Campbell, Hill). Technical Fouls: Moore, 00:28 second.
FRESNO, CA
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 75, UC SAN DIEGO 69, OT

Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (McGhee 5-8, Henson 2-5, Collum 1-1, Panopio 1-2, Hunter 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Henson, Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Reynolds 3, Collum 2, McGhee 2, Smith 2, Henson, Kas.Watson, Panopio). Steals: 3 (Panopio, Reynolds, Smith).
SAN DIEGO, CA
DUKE 63, NORTH CAROLINA 57

Percentages: FG .343, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Black 3-6, Love 2-7, Johnson 1-3, Davis 1-5, Washington 0-1, Nance 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bacot 2, Black). Turnovers: 7 (Bacot 2, Love 2, Nance 2, Trimble). Steals: 3 (Bacot, Johnson, Love). Technical Fouls: None.
DURHAM, NC
WRIGHT STATE 82, ROBERT MORRIS 67

Percentages: FG .522, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Calvin 1-2, Huibregtse 1-2, Welage 0-1, Finke 0-2, Noel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Braun, Davis). Turnovers: 10 (Calvin 3, Huibregtse 2, Welage 2, Noel, Norris, Sisley). Steals: 3 (Calvin, Davis, Finke). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
FAIRBORN, OH
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 74, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 56

Percentages: FG .322, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Vinson 3-6, Faulkner 1-4, Sumler 1-4, Robinson 1-5, Rhodes 0-1, Warrick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 5 (Faulkner 2, Rhodes, Vinson, Warrick). Steals: 6 (Faulkner 2, Vinson 2, Rhodes, Robinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YOUNGSTOWN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green336-100-11-91213. Nelson326-74-42-123217.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
FLORIDA A&M 76, TEXAS SOUTHERN 69

Percentages: FG .491, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Smith 4-10, Tillmon 2-4, Eisa 1-1, Bates 1-2, Williams 1-2, Stevens 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Meren 2, Chatman, Eisa, Williams). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 6, Bates 2, Meren 2, Tillmon, Williams). Steals: 6 (Meren...
HOUSTON, TX
HIGH POINT 81, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 73

Percentages: FG .431, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Chavez 7-12, Harris 2-4, Bryan 1-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryan, Chavez, Kelly). Turnovers: 10 (Kelly 3, Chavez 2, Harris 2, Bryan, Clinton, Johnson). Steals: 4 (Clinton 2, Bryan, Harris). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. HIGH POINTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Phoenix 116, Detroit 100

PHOENIX (116) Craig 5-8 0-0 14, Johnson 7-9 3-3 20, Ayton 13-15 5-6 31, Bridges 9-15 3-5 24, Paul 0-7 2-2 2, Wainright 2-4 1-1 5, Saric 3-8 0-0 6, D.Lee 1-4 0-0 3, Landale 2-4 3-8 7, S.Lee 0-1 4-6 4. Totals 42-75 21-31 116. DETROIT (100) Bogdanovic 8-17...
DETROIT, MI
Brooklyn 125, Washington 123

Percentages: FG .481, FT .780. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Porzingis 4-5, Avdija 4-9, Kispert 3-5, Mo.Morris 2-5, Kuzma 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Porzingis 2, Gafford). Turnovers: 15 (Porzingis 5, Nunn 4, Avdija 3, Mo.Morris 2, Gafford). Steals: 10 (Avdija 4,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Detroit 118, Charlotte 112

Percentages: FG .444, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Ball 4-13, Rozier 2-10, Hayward 1-1, McDaniels 1-2, Washington 1-7, Thor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richards, Smith Jr.). Turnovers: 13 (Hayward 4, Ball 3, Smith Jr. 3, Plumlee, Richards, Rozier). Steals: 16 (Ball 5, McDaniels...
WASHINGTON STATE
No. 22 Arizona 71, No. 14 UCLA 66, OT

ARIZONA (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.667, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Loville 3-6, Fields 1-2, Martinez 0-2, Pellington 0-1, Clark 0-1, Conner 0-1, Gilbert 0-1, Pueyo 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnaji 2, Conner 1, Martinez 1, Pellington 1, Pueyo 1) Turnovers: 12 (Pellington 5, Fields 2, Martinez 2, Conner 1,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PRINCETON 89, CORNELL 82

Percentages: FG .477, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Boothby 2-3, Noard 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Gray 1-3, Dolan 1-5, Ragland 1-5, Filien 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Nix 0-1, Manon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Manon 2). Turnovers: 11 (Baldwin 2, Dolan 2, Manon 2, Ragland 2,...
CORNELL, CA
RIDER 82, SAINT PETER'S 61

Percentages: FG .367, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Cardaci 2-5, Dasher 2-7, Saddler 1-3, C.Young 0-1, Sow 0-1, J.Murray 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington). Turnovers: 10 (Reid 4, Dasher 3, Sow 2, J.Murray). Steals: 3 (C.Young, Cardaci, Saddler). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. RIDERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
WASHINGTON STATE
SANTA CLARA 83, SAN FRANCISCO 70

Percentages: FG .438, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Stewart 4-6, Podziemski 3-7, Justice 2-6, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako, Braun, Stewart, Tilly, Tongue). Turnovers: 14 (Bediako 3, Podziemski 3, Stewart 3, Tilly 2, Akametu, Braun, Tongue). Steals: 7 (Podziemski 5, Justice, Stewart).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NEVADA 72, AIR FORCE 52

Percentages: FG .422, FT .417. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Becker 3-5, Heidbreder 3-8, McCreary 1-1, Vander Zwaag 1-2, Petraitis 1-4, J.Murphy 0-1, Mills 0-1, Taylor 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 4 (Becker, Jackson, Petraitis, Taylor). Turnovers: 9 (Petraitis 2, Becker, Green, Heidbreder, Jackson, Mills, Taylor, Vander...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
New Orleans 131, L.A. Lakers 126

L.A. LAKERS (126) Hachimura 2-7 3-4 8, James 10-22 6-9 27, Davis 13-25 6-7 34, Beverley 2-3 3-3 7, Schroder 1-6 4-4 7, Gabriel 1-1 0-0 2, Bryant 1-2 0-2 2, Brown Jr. 5-9 0-0 13, Walker IV 4-8 2-2 11, Westbrook 6-11 1-2 15. Totals 45-94 25-33 126. NEW...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jones leads Idaho against Sacramento State after 30-point performance

Idaho Vandals (8-16, 2-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-11, 5-5 Big Sky) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -7; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 30 points in Idaho's 69-66 loss to the Portland State Vikings. The Hornets have gone...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Saturday's Scores

Fredericksburg Christian 74, Harrisonburg HomeSchool 70. Williamsburg Christian Academy 75, St. Michael Catholic 62. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
TENNESSEE STATE

