Bakersfield Californian
EASTERN WASHINGTON 98, PORTLAND STATE 88
Percentages: FG .667, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Venters 3-6, Davis 2-2, Erikstrup 1-2, Allegri 1-3, Coward 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 17 (Allegri 5, Jones 3, Venters 3, Coward 2, Davis, Erikstrup, Magnuson, Price). Steals: 4 (Venters 3, Davis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. PORTLAND ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
OREGON 75, ARIZONA STATE 70
Percentages: FG .472, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Barthelemy 3-3, Richardson 3-4, Guerrier 1-1, Couisnard 0-1, Bittle 0-2, Ware 0-2, Soares 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bittle 2, Dante, Ware). Turnovers: 16 (Richardson 6, Barthelemy 3, Dante 2, Guerrier 2, Soares 2, Couisnard). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
FRESNO STATE 82, UNLV 79
Percentages: FG .490, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Baker 4-5, Hill 4-6, Yap 1-3, Whitaker 0-1, Campbell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Baker 5, Andre 4, Hill 3, Campbell, Moore, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Colimerio 2, Moore 2, Baker, Campbell, Hill). Technical Fouls: Moore, 00:28 second.
Bakersfield Californian
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 75, UC SAN DIEGO 69, OT
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (McGhee 5-8, Henson 2-5, Collum 1-1, Panopio 1-2, Hunter 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Henson, Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Reynolds 3, Collum 2, McGhee 2, Smith 2, Henson, Kas.Watson, Panopio). Steals: 3 (Panopio, Reynolds, Smith).
Bakersfield Californian
DUKE 63, NORTH CAROLINA 57
Percentages: FG .343, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Black 3-6, Love 2-7, Johnson 1-3, Davis 1-5, Washington 0-1, Nance 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bacot 2, Black). Turnovers: 7 (Bacot 2, Love 2, Nance 2, Trimble). Steals: 3 (Bacot, Johnson, Love). Technical Fouls: None.
Bakersfield Californian
WRIGHT STATE 82, ROBERT MORRIS 67
Percentages: FG .522, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Calvin 1-2, Huibregtse 1-2, Welage 0-1, Finke 0-2, Noel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Braun, Davis). Turnovers: 10 (Calvin 3, Huibregtse 2, Welage 2, Noel, Norris, Sisley). Steals: 3 (Calvin, Davis, Finke). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 74, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 56
Percentages: FG .322, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Vinson 3-6, Faulkner 1-4, Sumler 1-4, Robinson 1-5, Rhodes 0-1, Warrick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 5 (Faulkner 2, Rhodes, Vinson, Warrick). Steals: 6 (Faulkner 2, Vinson 2, Rhodes, Robinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YOUNGSTOWN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green336-100-11-91213. Nelson326-74-42-123217.
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA A&M 76, TEXAS SOUTHERN 69
Percentages: FG .491, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Smith 4-10, Tillmon 2-4, Eisa 1-1, Bates 1-2, Williams 1-2, Stevens 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Meren 2, Chatman, Eisa, Williams). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 6, Bates 2, Meren 2, Tillmon, Williams). Steals: 6 (Meren...
Bakersfield Californian
HIGH POINT 81, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 73
Percentages: FG .431, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Chavez 7-12, Harris 2-4, Bryan 1-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryan, Chavez, Kelly). Turnovers: 10 (Kelly 3, Chavez 2, Harris 2, Bryan, Clinton, Johnson). Steals: 4 (Clinton 2, Bryan, Harris). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. HIGH POINTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
Phoenix 116, Detroit 100
PHOENIX (116) Craig 5-8 0-0 14, Johnson 7-9 3-3 20, Ayton 13-15 5-6 31, Bridges 9-15 3-5 24, Paul 0-7 2-2 2, Wainright 2-4 1-1 5, Saric 3-8 0-0 6, D.Lee 1-4 0-0 3, Landale 2-4 3-8 7, S.Lee 0-1 4-6 4. Totals 42-75 21-31 116. DETROIT (100) Bogdanovic 8-17...
Bakersfield Californian
Brooklyn 125, Washington 123
Percentages: FG .481, FT .780. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Porzingis 4-5, Avdija 4-9, Kispert 3-5, Mo.Morris 2-5, Kuzma 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Porzingis 2, Gafford). Turnovers: 15 (Porzingis 5, Nunn 4, Avdija 3, Mo.Morris 2, Gafford). Steals: 10 (Avdija 4,...
Bakersfield Californian
Detroit 118, Charlotte 112
Percentages: FG .444, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Ball 4-13, Rozier 2-10, Hayward 1-1, McDaniels 1-2, Washington 1-7, Thor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richards, Smith Jr.). Turnovers: 13 (Hayward 4, Ball 3, Smith Jr. 3, Plumlee, Richards, Rozier). Steals: 16 (Ball 5, McDaniels...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 22 Arizona 71, No. 14 UCLA 66, OT
ARIZONA (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.667, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Loville 3-6, Fields 1-2, Martinez 0-2, Pellington 0-1, Clark 0-1, Conner 0-1, Gilbert 0-1, Pueyo 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnaji 2, Conner 1, Martinez 1, Pellington 1, Pueyo 1) Turnovers: 12 (Pellington 5, Fields 2, Martinez 2, Conner 1,...
Bakersfield Californian
PRINCETON 89, CORNELL 82
Percentages: FG .477, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Boothby 2-3, Noard 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Gray 1-3, Dolan 1-5, Ragland 1-5, Filien 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Nix 0-1, Manon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Manon 2). Turnovers: 11 (Baldwin 2, Dolan 2, Manon 2, Ragland 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
RIDER 82, SAINT PETER'S 61
Percentages: FG .367, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Cardaci 2-5, Dasher 2-7, Saddler 1-3, C.Young 0-1, Sow 0-1, J.Murray 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington). Turnovers: 10 (Reid 4, Dasher 3, Sow 2, J.Murray). Steals: 3 (C.Young, Cardaci, Saddler). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. RIDERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
SANTA CLARA 83, SAN FRANCISCO 70
Percentages: FG .438, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Stewart 4-6, Podziemski 3-7, Justice 2-6, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako, Braun, Stewart, Tilly, Tongue). Turnovers: 14 (Bediako 3, Podziemski 3, Stewart 3, Tilly 2, Akametu, Braun, Tongue). Steals: 7 (Podziemski 5, Justice, Stewart).
Bakersfield Californian
NEVADA 72, AIR FORCE 52
Percentages: FG .422, FT .417. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Becker 3-5, Heidbreder 3-8, McCreary 1-1, Vander Zwaag 1-2, Petraitis 1-4, J.Murphy 0-1, Mills 0-1, Taylor 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 4 (Becker, Jackson, Petraitis, Taylor). Turnovers: 9 (Petraitis 2, Becker, Green, Heidbreder, Jackson, Mills, Taylor, Vander...
Bakersfield Californian
New Orleans 131, L.A. Lakers 126
L.A. LAKERS (126) Hachimura 2-7 3-4 8, James 10-22 6-9 27, Davis 13-25 6-7 34, Beverley 2-3 3-3 7, Schroder 1-6 4-4 7, Gabriel 1-1 0-0 2, Bryant 1-2 0-2 2, Brown Jr. 5-9 0-0 13, Walker IV 4-8 2-2 11, Westbrook 6-11 1-2 15. Totals 45-94 25-33 126. NEW...
Bakersfield Californian
Jones leads Idaho against Sacramento State after 30-point performance
Idaho Vandals (8-16, 2-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-11, 5-5 Big Sky) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -7; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 30 points in Idaho's 69-66 loss to the Portland State Vikings. The Hornets have gone...
Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Scores
Fredericksburg Christian 74, Harrisonburg HomeSchool 70. Williamsburg Christian Academy 75, St. Michael Catholic 62. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
