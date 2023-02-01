ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Duke 63, North Carolina 57

NORTH CAROLINA (15-8) Black 5-10 0-0 13, Nance 1-10 0-0 2, Bacot 6-12 2-2 14, Davis 5-16 0-0 11, Love 5-15 0-1 12, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-70 2-3 57. DUKE (17-6) Mitchell 2-5 2-3 6, Filipowski...
DURHAM, NC
Bakersfield Californian

North Carolina visits Duke after Roach's 21-point outing

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -3; over/under is 144. BOTTOM LINE: Duke hosts the North Carolina Tar Heels after Jeremy Roach scored 21 points in Duke's 75-73 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Blue Devils...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bakersfield Californian

High Point 81, Charleston Southern 73

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (8-15) Clinton 0-1 0-0 0, Kelly 2-3 4-6 8, Bryan 4-12 1-2 10, Harris 7-16 2-4 18, Johnson 0-4 2-2 2, Chavez 10-17 4-4 31, Berry 1-4 0-0 2, Dodd 1-1 0-0 2, Faye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 13-18 73. HIGH POINT (11-13) Austin 5-14 6-8 19,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy