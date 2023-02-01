ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Friday's Scores

ConVal vs. Hollis/Brookline, ppd. Kennett vs. Souhegan, ppd. Prospect Mountain vs. Somersworth, ppd. to Feb 6th. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian

Saturday's Scores

Fredericksburg Christian 74, Harrisonburg HomeSchool 70. Williamsburg Christian Academy 75, St. Michael Catholic 62. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy