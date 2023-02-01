Wichita State Shockers (11-11, 4-6 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-16, 1-9 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Jaykwon Walton scored 24 points in Wichita State's 70-61 loss to the Houston Cougars. The Golden Hurricane have gone 4-6 at home. Tulsa ranks eighth in...

WICHITA, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO