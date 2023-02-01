Read full article on original website
Portland 124, Washington 116
Percentages: FG .489, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 17-41, .415 (Simons 9-12, Lillard 3-10, Watford 2-2, Grant 1-3, Sharpe 1-3, Hart 1-5, Walker 0-1, Little 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Eubanks, Little). Turnovers: 7 (Lillard 2, Watford 2, Grant, Hart, Simons). Steals: 5 (Eubanks, Grant, Hart,...
Brooklyn 125, Washington 123
Percentages: FG .481, FT .780. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Porzingis 4-5, Avdija 4-9, Kispert 3-5, Mo.Morris 2-5, Kuzma 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Porzingis 2, Gafford). Turnovers: 15 (Porzingis 5, Nunn 4, Avdija 3, Mo.Morris 2, Gafford). Steals: 10 (Avdija 4,...
FLORIDA A&M 76, TEXAS SOUTHERN 69
Percentages: FG .491, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Smith 4-10, Tillmon 2-4, Eisa 1-1, Bates 1-2, Williams 1-2, Stevens 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Meren 2, Chatman, Eisa, Williams). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 6, Bates 2, Meren 2, Tillmon, Williams). Steals: 6 (Meren...
DUKE 63, NORTH CAROLINA 57
Percentages: FG .343, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Black 3-6, Love 2-7, Johnson 1-3, Davis 1-5, Washington 0-1, Nance 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bacot 2, Black). Turnovers: 7 (Bacot 2, Love 2, Nance 2, Trimble). Steals: 3 (Bacot, Johnson, Love). Technical Fouls: None.
Detroit 118, Charlotte 112
Percentages: FG .444, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Ball 4-13, Rozier 2-10, Hayward 1-1, McDaniels 1-2, Washington 1-7, Thor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richards, Smith Jr.). Turnovers: 13 (Hayward 4, Ball 3, Smith Jr. 3, Plumlee, Richards, Rozier). Steals: 16 (Ball 5, McDaniels...
FRESNO STATE 82, UNLV 79
Percentages: FG .490, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Baker 4-5, Hill 4-6, Yap 1-3, Whitaker 0-1, Campbell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Baker 5, Andre 4, Hill 3, Campbell, Moore, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Colimerio 2, Moore 2, Baker, Campbell, Hill). Technical Fouls: Moore, 00:28 second.
HIGH POINT 81, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 73
Percentages: FG .431, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Chavez 7-12, Harris 2-4, Bryan 1-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryan, Chavez, Kelly). Turnovers: 10 (Kelly 3, Chavez 2, Harris 2, Bryan, Clinton, Johnson). Steals: 4 (Clinton 2, Bryan, Harris). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. HIGH POINTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
No. 22 Arizona 71, No. 14 UCLA 66, OT
ARIZONA (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.667, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Loville 3-6, Fields 1-2, Martinez 0-2, Pellington 0-1, Clark 0-1, Conner 0-1, Gilbert 0-1, Pueyo 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnaji 2, Conner 1, Martinez 1, Pellington 1, Pueyo 1) Turnovers: 12 (Pellington 5, Fields 2, Martinez 2, Conner 1,...
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 74, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 56
Percentages: FG .322, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Vinson 3-6, Faulkner 1-4, Sumler 1-4, Robinson 1-5, Rhodes 0-1, Warrick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 5 (Faulkner 2, Rhodes, Vinson, Warrick). Steals: 6 (Faulkner 2, Vinson 2, Rhodes, Robinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YOUNGSTOWN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green336-100-11-91213. Nelson326-74-42-123217.
QUINNIPIAC 66, FAIRFIELD 51
Percentages: FG .333, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 1-16, .063 (Fields 1-5, Willis 0-2, Leach 0-3, Long 0-3, Wojcik 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jeanne-Rose, Maidoh). Turnovers: 11 (Cook 3, Leach 2, Long 2, Wojcik 2, Fields, Jeanne-Rose). Steals: 9 (Leach 4, Jeanne-Rose 3, Fields, Wojcik).
Phoenix 116, Detroit 100
PHOENIX (116) Craig 5-8 0-0 14, Johnson 7-9 3-3 20, Ayton 13-15 5-6 31, Bridges 9-15 3-5 24, Paul 0-7 2-2 2, Wainright 2-4 1-1 5, Saric 3-8 0-0 6, D.Lee 1-4 0-0 3, Landale 2-4 3-8 7, S.Lee 0-1 4-6 4. Totals 42-75 21-31 116. DETROIT (100) Bogdanovic 8-17...
VCU 73, SAINT LOUIS 65
Percentages: FG .458, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Baldwin 4-5, Johns 0-1, Kern 0-1, Shriver 0-2, Watkins 0-2, Jackson 0-3, Nunn 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nunn). Turnovers: 10 (DeLoach 4, Johns 4, Baldwin, Watkins). Steals: 9 (Nunn 3, Baldwin 2, Shriver 2, DeLoach,...
NEVADA 72, AIR FORCE 52
Percentages: FG .422, FT .417. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Becker 3-5, Heidbreder 3-8, McCreary 1-1, Vander Zwaag 1-2, Petraitis 1-4, J.Murphy 0-1, Mills 0-1, Taylor 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 4 (Becker, Jackson, Petraitis, Taylor). Turnovers: 9 (Petraitis 2, Becker, Green, Heidbreder, Jackson, Mills, Taylor, Vander...
WRIGHT STATE 82, ROBERT MORRIS 67
Percentages: FG .522, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Calvin 1-2, Huibregtse 1-2, Welage 0-1, Finke 0-2, Noel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Braun, Davis). Turnovers: 10 (Calvin 3, Huibregtse 2, Welage 2, Noel, Norris, Sisley). Steals: 3 (Calvin, Davis, Finke). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
New Orleans 131, L.A. Lakers 126
Percentages: FG .479, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Brown Jr. 3-7, Westbrook 2-3, Davis 2-5, Hachimura 1-2, Schroder 1-2, Walker IV 1-4, James 1-7, Beverley 0-1, Bryant 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Davis 2, Beverley). Turnovers: 9 (Davis 2, James 2, Schroder 2, Westbrook...
Ball St. 91, E. Michigan 90, OT
E. MICHIGAN (6-17) Bates 14-26 3-3 35, Billingsley 2-3 0-0 4, Acuff 6-12 3-3 18, Farrakhan 6-16 4-6 16, Rice 2-2 0-0 6, Lovejoy 2-5 0-0 4, Geeter 1-1 0-0 2, Randle 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 1-1 0-0 3, Y.Jihad 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 35-68 10-12 90. BALL ST. (16-7)
Denver hosts Miller and St. Thomas
Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1.5; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 in home games....
Jones leads Idaho against Sacramento State after 30-point performance
Idaho Vandals (8-16, 2-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-11, 5-5 Big Sky) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -7; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 30 points in Idaho's 69-66 loss to the Portland State Vikings. The Hornets have gone...
Saturday's Scores
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 78, Sioux City, East 49. Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. Montezuma, ppd. to Feb 4th. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
