Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Bakersfield Californian
DUKE 63, NORTH CAROLINA 57
Percentages: FG .343, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Black 3-6, Love 2-7, Johnson 1-3, Davis 1-5, Washington 0-1, Nance 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bacot 2, Black). Turnovers: 7 (Bacot 2, Love 2, Nance 2, Trimble). Steals: 3 (Bacot, Johnson, Love). Technical Fouls: None.
Bakersfield Californian
HIGH POINT 81, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 73
Percentages: FG .431, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Chavez 7-12, Harris 2-4, Bryan 1-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryan, Chavez, Kelly). Turnovers: 10 (Kelly 3, Chavez 2, Harris 2, Bryan, Clinton, Johnson). Steals: 4 (Clinton 2, Bryan, Harris). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. HIGH POINTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
New Orleans 131, L.A. Lakers 126
Percentages: FG .479, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Brown Jr. 3-7, Westbrook 2-3, Davis 2-5, Hachimura 1-2, Schroder 1-2, Walker IV 1-4, James 1-7, Beverley 0-1, Bryant 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Davis 2, Beverley). Turnovers: 9 (Davis 2, James 2, Schroder 2, Westbrook...
Bakersfield Californian
Phoenix 116, Detroit 100
Percentages: FG .560, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Craig 4-4, Johnson 3-4, Bridges 3-7, D.Lee 1-2, Saric 0-1, Wainright 0-2, Paul 0-3). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ayton, Bridges). Turnovers: 16 (Bridges 4, Paul 4, S.Lee 2, Wainright 2, Craig, D.Lee, Landale, Saric). Steals: 10...
Bakersfield Californian
PRINCETON 89, CORNELL 82
Percentages: FG .477, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Boothby 2-3, Noard 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Gray 1-3, Dolan 1-5, Ragland 1-5, Filien 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Nix 0-1, Manon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Manon 2). Turnovers: 11 (Baldwin 2, Dolan 2, Manon 2, Ragland 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA A&M 76, TEXAS SOUTHERN 69
Percentages: FG .491, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Smith 4-10, Tillmon 2-4, Eisa 1-1, Bates 1-2, Williams 1-2, Stevens 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Meren 2, Chatman, Eisa, Williams). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 6, Bates 2, Meren 2, Tillmon, Williams). Steals: 6 (Meren...
Bakersfield Californian
Detroit 118, Charlotte 112
Percentages: FG .444, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Ball 4-13, Rozier 2-10, Hayward 1-1, McDaniels 1-2, Washington 1-7, Thor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richards, Smith Jr.). Turnovers: 13 (Hayward 4, Ball 3, Smith Jr. 3, Plumlee, Richards, Rozier). Steals: 16 (Ball 5, McDaniels...
Bakersfield Californian
VCU 73, SAINT LOUIS 65
Percentages: FG .458, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Baldwin 4-5, Johns 0-1, Kern 0-1, Shriver 0-2, Watkins 0-2, Jackson 0-3, Nunn 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nunn). Turnovers: 10 (DeLoach 4, Johns 4, Baldwin, Watkins). Steals: 9 (Nunn 3, Baldwin 2, Shriver 2, DeLoach,...
Bakersfield Californian
Brooklyn 125, Washington 123
Percentages: FG .481, FT .780. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Porzingis 4-5, Avdija 4-9, Kispert 3-5, Mo.Morris 2-5, Kuzma 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Porzingis 2, Gafford). Turnovers: 15 (Porzingis 5, Nunn 4, Avdija 3, Mo.Morris 2, Gafford). Steals: 10 (Avdija 4,...
Bakersfield Californian
Ball St. 91, E. Michigan 90, OT
E. MICHIGAN (6-17) Bates 14-26 3-3 35, Billingsley 2-3 0-0 4, Acuff 6-12 3-3 18, Farrakhan 6-16 4-6 16, Rice 2-2 0-0 6, Lovejoy 2-5 0-0 4, Geeter 1-1 0-0 2, Randle 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 1-1 0-0 3, Y.Jihad 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 35-68 10-12 90. BALL ST. (16-7)
Bakersfield Californian
Portland 124, Washington 116
Percentages: FG .489, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 17-41, .415 (Simons 9-12, Lillard 3-10, Watford 2-2, Grant 1-3, Sharpe 1-3, Hart 1-5, Walker 0-1, Little 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Eubanks, Little). Turnovers: 7 (Lillard 2, Watford 2, Grant, Hart, Simons). Steals: 5 (Eubanks, Grant, Hart,...
Bakersfield Californian
RIDER 82, SAINT PETER'S 61
Percentages: FG .367, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Cardaci 2-5, Dasher 2-7, Saddler 1-3, C.Young 0-1, Sow 0-1, J.Murray 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington). Turnovers: 10 (Reid 4, Dasher 3, Sow 2, J.Murray). Steals: 3 (C.Young, Cardaci, Saddler). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. RIDERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
No. 22 Arizona 71, No. 14 UCLA 66, OT
ARIZONA (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.667, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Loville 3-6, Fields 1-2, Martinez 0-2, Pellington 0-1, Clark 0-1, Conner 0-1, Gilbert 0-1, Pueyo 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnaji 2, Conner 1, Martinez 1, Pellington 1, Pueyo 1) Turnovers: 12 (Pellington 5, Fields 2, Martinez 2, Conner 1,...
Bakersfield Californian
Wright St. 82, Robert Morris 67
WRIGHT ST. (14-11) Noel 7-15 2-2 16, Sisley 2-2 2-2 6, Calvin 10-19 3-3 24, Finke 5-11 1-2 11, Huibregtse 1-3 0-0 3, Braun 4-7 2-3 10, Welage 3-6 0-0 6, Norris 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 35-67 10-12 82. ROBERT MORRIS (11-14) Spear 4-10 2-5 11,...
Bakersfield Californian
Jones leads Idaho against Sacramento State after 30-point performance
Idaho Vandals (8-16, 2-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-11, 5-5 Big Sky) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -7; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 30 points in Idaho's 69-66 loss to the Portland State Vikings. The Hornets have gone...
Bakersfield Californian
Denver hosts Miller and St. Thomas
Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1.5; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 in home games....
Comments / 0