Richmond, VA

Bakersfield Californian

VCU 73, SAINT LOUIS 65

Percentages: FG .458, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Baldwin 4-5, Johns 0-1, Kern 0-1, Shriver 0-2, Watkins 0-2, Jackson 0-3, Nunn 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nunn). Turnovers: 10 (DeLoach 4, Johns 4, Baldwin, Watkins). Steals: 9 (Nunn 3, Baldwin 2, Shriver 2, DeLoach,...
RICHMOND, VA
Bakersfield Californian

Detroit 118, Charlotte 112

Percentages: FG .444, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Ball 4-13, Rozier 2-10, Hayward 1-1, McDaniels 1-2, Washington 1-7, Thor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richards, Smith Jr.). Turnovers: 13 (Hayward 4, Ball 3, Smith Jr. 3, Plumlee, Richards, Rozier). Steals: 16 (Ball 5, McDaniels...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Californian

New Orleans 131, L.A. Lakers 126

Percentages: FG .479, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Brown Jr. 3-7, Westbrook 2-3, Davis 2-5, Hachimura 1-2, Schroder 1-2, Walker IV 1-4, James 1-7, Beverley 0-1, Bryant 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Davis 2, Beverley). Turnovers: 9 (Davis 2, James 2, Schroder 2, Westbrook...
Bakersfield Californian

FLORIDA A&M 76, TEXAS SOUTHERN 69

Percentages: FG .491, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Smith 4-10, Tillmon 2-4, Eisa 1-1, Bates 1-2, Williams 1-2, Stevens 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Meren 2, Chatman, Eisa, Williams). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 6, Bates 2, Meren 2, Tillmon, Williams). Steals: 6 (Meren...
HOUSTON, TX
Bakersfield Californian

WRIGHT STATE 82, ROBERT MORRIS 67

Percentages: FG .522, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Calvin 1-2, Huibregtse 1-2, Welage 0-1, Finke 0-2, Noel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Braun, Davis). Turnovers: 10 (Calvin 3, Huibregtse 2, Welage 2, Noel, Norris, Sisley). Steals: 3 (Calvin, Davis, Finke). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
FAIRBORN, OH
Bakersfield Californian

YOUNGSTOWN STATE 74, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 56

Percentages: FG .322, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Vinson 3-6, Faulkner 1-4, Sumler 1-4, Robinson 1-5, Rhodes 0-1, Warrick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 5 (Faulkner 2, Rhodes, Vinson, Warrick). Steals: 6 (Faulkner 2, Vinson 2, Rhodes, Robinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YOUNGSTOWN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green336-100-11-91213. Nelson326-74-42-123217.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Bakersfield Californian

Ball St. 91, E. Michigan 90, OT

E. MICHIGAN (6-17) Bates 14-26 3-3 35, Billingsley 2-3 0-0 4, Acuff 6-12 3-3 18, Farrakhan 6-16 4-6 16, Rice 2-2 0-0 6, Lovejoy 2-5 0-0 4, Geeter 1-1 0-0 2, Randle 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 1-1 0-0 3, Y.Jihad 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 35-68 10-12 90. BALL ST. (16-7)
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bakersfield Californian

Portland 124, Washington 116

Percentages: FG .489, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 17-41, .415 (Simons 9-12, Lillard 3-10, Watford 2-2, Grant 1-3, Sharpe 1-3, Hart 1-5, Walker 0-1, Little 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Eubanks, Little). Turnovers: 7 (Lillard 2, Watford 2, Grant, Hart, Simons). Steals: 5 (Eubanks, Grant, Hart,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Phoenix 116, Detroit 100

Percentages: FG .560, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Craig 4-4, Johnson 3-4, Bridges 3-7, D.Lee 1-2, Saric 0-1, Wainright 0-2, Paul 0-3). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ayton, Bridges). Turnovers: 16 (Bridges 4, Paul 4, S.Lee 2, Wainright 2, Craig, D.Lee, Landale, Saric). Steals: 10...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bakersfield Californian

Brooklyn 125, Washington 123

Percentages: FG .481, FT .780. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Porzingis 4-5, Avdija 4-9, Kispert 3-5, Mo.Morris 2-5, Kuzma 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Porzingis 2, Gafford). Turnovers: 15 (Porzingis 5, Nunn 4, Avdija 3, Mo.Morris 2, Gafford). Steals: 10 (Avdija 4,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Californian

NEVADA 72, AIR FORCE 52

Percentages: FG .422, FT .417. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Becker 3-5, Heidbreder 3-8, McCreary 1-1, Vander Zwaag 1-2, Petraitis 1-4, J.Murphy 0-1, Mills 0-1, Taylor 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 4 (Becker, Jackson, Petraitis, Taylor). Turnovers: 9 (Petraitis 2, Becker, Green, Heidbreder, Jackson, Mills, Taylor, Vander...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Bakersfield Californian

PRINCETON 89, CORNELL 82

Percentages: FG .477, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Boothby 2-3, Noard 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Gray 1-3, Dolan 1-5, Ragland 1-5, Filien 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Nix 0-1, Manon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Manon 2). Turnovers: 11 (Baldwin 2, Dolan 2, Manon 2, Ragland 2,...
CORNELL, CA
Bakersfield Californian

RIDER 82, SAINT PETER'S 61

Percentages: FG .367, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Cardaci 2-5, Dasher 2-7, Saddler 1-3, C.Young 0-1, Sow 0-1, J.Murray 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington). Turnovers: 10 (Reid 4, Dasher 3, Sow 2, J.Murray). Steals: 3 (C.Young, Cardaci, Saddler). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. RIDERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Californian

No. 22 Arizona 71, No. 14 UCLA 66, OT

ARIZONA (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.667, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Loville 3-6, Fields 1-2, Martinez 0-2, Pellington 0-1, Clark 0-1, Conner 0-1, Gilbert 0-1, Pueyo 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnaji 2, Conner 1, Martinez 1, Pellington 1, Pueyo 1) Turnovers: 12 (Pellington 5, Fields 2, Martinez 2, Conner 1,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Denver hosts Miller and St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1.5; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 in home games....
DENVER, CO
Bakersfield Californian

Friday's Scores

Blue Mountain Union vs. Danville, ppd. Missisquoi Valley Union vs. Vergennes Union, ppd. Richford vs. Craftsbury Academy, ppd. Spaulding vs. Lake Region Union, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian

Saturday's Scores

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 78, Sioux City, East 49. Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. Montezuma, ppd. to Feb 4th. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
KANSAS STATE

