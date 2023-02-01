Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1.5; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 in home games....

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO