Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
A dog found starving in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia tops the list for the best city for datingMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Black History Museum unveils new exhibit to celebrate 40 year anniversary'sCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Five Richmond Public Schools proposed to be closedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Bakersfield Californian
VCU 73, SAINT LOUIS 65
Percentages: FG .458, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Baldwin 4-5, Johns 0-1, Kern 0-1, Shriver 0-2, Watkins 0-2, Jackson 0-3, Nunn 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nunn). Turnovers: 10 (DeLoach 4, Johns 4, Baldwin, Watkins). Steals: 9 (Nunn 3, Baldwin 2, Shriver 2, DeLoach,...
Bakersfield Californian
Detroit 118, Charlotte 112
Percentages: FG .444, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Ball 4-13, Rozier 2-10, Hayward 1-1, McDaniels 1-2, Washington 1-7, Thor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richards, Smith Jr.). Turnovers: 13 (Hayward 4, Ball 3, Smith Jr. 3, Plumlee, Richards, Rozier). Steals: 16 (Ball 5, McDaniels...
Bakersfield Californian
New Orleans 131, L.A. Lakers 126
Percentages: FG .479, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Brown Jr. 3-7, Westbrook 2-3, Davis 2-5, Hachimura 1-2, Schroder 1-2, Walker IV 1-4, James 1-7, Beverley 0-1, Bryant 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Davis 2, Beverley). Turnovers: 9 (Davis 2, James 2, Schroder 2, Westbrook...
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA A&M 76, TEXAS SOUTHERN 69
Percentages: FG .491, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Smith 4-10, Tillmon 2-4, Eisa 1-1, Bates 1-2, Williams 1-2, Stevens 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Meren 2, Chatman, Eisa, Williams). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 6, Bates 2, Meren 2, Tillmon, Williams). Steals: 6 (Meren...
Bakersfield Californian
WRIGHT STATE 82, ROBERT MORRIS 67
Percentages: FG .522, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Calvin 1-2, Huibregtse 1-2, Welage 0-1, Finke 0-2, Noel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Braun, Davis). Turnovers: 10 (Calvin 3, Huibregtse 2, Welage 2, Noel, Norris, Sisley). Steals: 3 (Calvin, Davis, Finke). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 74, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 56
Percentages: FG .322, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Vinson 3-6, Faulkner 1-4, Sumler 1-4, Robinson 1-5, Rhodes 0-1, Warrick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 5 (Faulkner 2, Rhodes, Vinson, Warrick). Steals: 6 (Faulkner 2, Vinson 2, Rhodes, Robinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YOUNGSTOWN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green336-100-11-91213. Nelson326-74-42-123217.
Bakersfield Californian
Ball St. 91, E. Michigan 90, OT
E. MICHIGAN (6-17) Bates 14-26 3-3 35, Billingsley 2-3 0-0 4, Acuff 6-12 3-3 18, Farrakhan 6-16 4-6 16, Rice 2-2 0-0 6, Lovejoy 2-5 0-0 4, Geeter 1-1 0-0 2, Randle 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 1-1 0-0 3, Y.Jihad 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 35-68 10-12 90. BALL ST. (16-7)
Bakersfield Californian
Portland 124, Washington 116
Percentages: FG .489, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 17-41, .415 (Simons 9-12, Lillard 3-10, Watford 2-2, Grant 1-3, Sharpe 1-3, Hart 1-5, Walker 0-1, Little 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Eubanks, Little). Turnovers: 7 (Lillard 2, Watford 2, Grant, Hart, Simons). Steals: 5 (Eubanks, Grant, Hart,...
Bakersfield Californian
Phoenix 116, Detroit 100
Percentages: FG .560, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Craig 4-4, Johnson 3-4, Bridges 3-7, D.Lee 1-2, Saric 0-1, Wainright 0-2, Paul 0-3). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ayton, Bridges). Turnovers: 16 (Bridges 4, Paul 4, S.Lee 2, Wainright 2, Craig, D.Lee, Landale, Saric). Steals: 10...
Bakersfield Californian
Brooklyn 125, Washington 123
Percentages: FG .481, FT .780. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Porzingis 4-5, Avdija 4-9, Kispert 3-5, Mo.Morris 2-5, Kuzma 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Porzingis 2, Gafford). Turnovers: 15 (Porzingis 5, Nunn 4, Avdija 3, Mo.Morris 2, Gafford). Steals: 10 (Avdija 4,...
Bakersfield Californian
NEVADA 72, AIR FORCE 52
Percentages: FG .422, FT .417. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Becker 3-5, Heidbreder 3-8, McCreary 1-1, Vander Zwaag 1-2, Petraitis 1-4, J.Murphy 0-1, Mills 0-1, Taylor 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 4 (Becker, Jackson, Petraitis, Taylor). Turnovers: 9 (Petraitis 2, Becker, Green, Heidbreder, Jackson, Mills, Taylor, Vander...
Bakersfield Californian
PRINCETON 89, CORNELL 82
Percentages: FG .477, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Boothby 2-3, Noard 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Gray 1-3, Dolan 1-5, Ragland 1-5, Filien 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Nix 0-1, Manon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Manon 2). Turnovers: 11 (Baldwin 2, Dolan 2, Manon 2, Ragland 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
RIDER 82, SAINT PETER'S 61
Percentages: FG .367, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Cardaci 2-5, Dasher 2-7, Saddler 1-3, C.Young 0-1, Sow 0-1, J.Murray 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington). Turnovers: 10 (Reid 4, Dasher 3, Sow 2, J.Murray). Steals: 3 (C.Young, Cardaci, Saddler). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. RIDERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
No. 22 Arizona 71, No. 14 UCLA 66, OT
ARIZONA (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.667, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Loville 3-6, Fields 1-2, Martinez 0-2, Pellington 0-1, Clark 0-1, Conner 0-1, Gilbert 0-1, Pueyo 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnaji 2, Conner 1, Martinez 1, Pellington 1, Pueyo 1) Turnovers: 12 (Pellington 5, Fields 2, Martinez 2, Conner 1,...
Bakersfield Californian
Denver hosts Miller and St. Thomas
Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1.5; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 in home games....
Bakersfield Californian
Friday's Scores
Blue Mountain Union vs. Danville, ppd. Missisquoi Valley Union vs. Vergennes Union, ppd. Richford vs. Craftsbury Academy, ppd. Spaulding vs. Lake Region Union, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Scores
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 78, Sioux City, East 49. Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. Montezuma, ppd. to Feb 4th. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0