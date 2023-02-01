Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Friday's Scores
Covenant Christian Academy 48, Vermilion Catholic 46. Lena Northwood vs. Family Christian Academy, ccd. Pine Prairie vs. Opelousas, ccd. West St. John vs. First Baptist Academy, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Scores
Apple Creek Waynedale 50, Millersburg W. Holmes 34. Caledonia River Valley 49, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 26. Hanoverton United 42, Berlin Center Western Reserve 38. Heartland Christian 37, Youngs. Valley Christian 35. Heath 52, Newark Cath. 45. Huron 42, Oak Harbor 38. Jackson 33, Chillicothe 32. Kansas Lakota 54, New Riegel...
Comments / 0