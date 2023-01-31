ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
geekwire.com

Amazon reports $149B in revenue for holiday quarter, beating estimates, but shares fall 6%

Amazon beat revenue expectations for its fourth quarter as the company continues to navigate various headwinds. The Seattle tech giant reported revenue of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year, topping both analyst expectations and the company’s own guidance. But rising costs are cutting into Amazon profits, which fell 98% from...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in February

Amazon's near-term prospects look brighter with inflation moderating. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a money machine thanks to its cystic fibrosis drugs and it has a promising pipeline. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
Benzinga

American Airlines, Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq jumped by around 2% on Wednesday following the Fed’s rate decision. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 3 Cheap Stocks To Buy Right Now

The technology sector needs Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing more than the company needs the rest of the sector. Banks will bump into a headwind this year, but it won't be as brisk as the one Citigroup's sellers are seemingly expecting. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has a plan for life after COVID-19 vaccines...
ARIZONA STATE
Motley Fool

The Biggest Reason Why Rivian Could Be a Dark Horse EV Stock in 2023

Consumers seem more willing to try different brands when it comes to electric vehicles. Rivian has enough cash on hand to fund operations through 2025. The automaker has a backlog of orders and is accelerating production. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Zacks.com

Here's Why V.F. Corp (VFC) is Unlikely to Beat Earnings in Q3

V.F. Corporation (. VFC - Free Report) is likely to register top and bottom-line decreases from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures when it posts third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.48 billion, indicating a 4% dip from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy