Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
OHI earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
GrafTech International (EAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
EAF earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SNCY earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
Amazon.com (AMZN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
AMZN earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
Qualcomm (QCOM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
QCOM earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
geekwire.com
Amazon reports $149B in revenue for holiday quarter, beating estimates, but shares fall 6%
Amazon beat revenue expectations for its fourth quarter as the company continues to navigate various headwinds. The Seattle tech giant reported revenue of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year, topping both analyst expectations and the company’s own guidance. But rising costs are cutting into Amazon profits, which fell 98% from...
Facebook parent Meta soars 19% after Mark Zuckerberg promises 'year of efficiency' cost cuts and a $40 billion share buyback
Facebook parent Meta's stock jumped almost 19% in premarket trading Thursday after its Q4 earnings report. The tech giant missed on some earnings targets and said it would buy back $40 billion in shares. Its CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged cost cuts in a "year of efficiency", a sign of more...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in February
Amazon's near-term prospects look brighter with inflation moderating. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a money machine thanks to its cystic fibrosis drugs and it has a promising pipeline. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
The Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 5 Stocks Down 57% to 91% to Buy Before It Does
The Nasdaq Composite rarely falls two years in a row. It has only happened twice since its inception in 1971. The index soars by an average of 33% in the first positive year following a loss. That's potentially good news for 2023. These five beaten-down tech stocks could be among...
Benzinga
Mark Zuckerberg Gets $12.5B Richer Thanks To Meta Stock's Massive 23% Post-Earnings Spike
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg piled $12.5 billion to his wealth making him worth $69.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. What Happened: The billions of dollars of increase in the net worth of Zuckerberg came as Facebook parent’s shares surged 23.3% to $188.77 on Thursday.
Motley Fool
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
Benzinga
American Airlines, Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq jumped by around 2% on Wednesday following the Fed’s rate decision. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 3 Cheap Stocks To Buy Right Now
The technology sector needs Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing more than the company needs the rest of the sector. Banks will bump into a headwind this year, but it won't be as brisk as the one Citigroup's sellers are seemingly expecting. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has a plan for life after COVID-19 vaccines...
Motley Fool
The Biggest Reason Why Rivian Could Be a Dark Horse EV Stock in 2023
Consumers seem more willing to try different brands when it comes to electric vehicles. Rivian has enough cash on hand to fund operations through 2025. The automaker has a backlog of orders and is accelerating production. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in February
Now is the time to buy the rebound in tech stocks with the ones that generate generous income.
Zacks.com
Here's Why V.F. Corp (VFC) is Unlikely to Beat Earnings in Q3
V.F. Corporation (. VFC - Free Report) is likely to register top and bottom-line decreases from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures when it posts third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.48 billion, indicating a 4% dip from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
