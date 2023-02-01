ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Michael Clifton, sentenced to 98 years for armed robbery, released after 24

By Rick Sallinger
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r56cM_0kYAQMPH00

Michael Clifton, sentenced to 98 years for armed robbery, released after 24 02:34

The second of two men sentenced to 98 years in prison over 24 years ago for an armed robbery is now free tonight.

Michael Clifton was convicted in the case along with Rene Lima-Marin.

Lima-Marin's story got national attention when he was released from prison by mistake and re-arrested years later.

For the loved ones of Michael Clifton, the long-awaited moment was about to arrive. A reunion more than two dozen years in the making.

Clifton is now out of prison and into the arms of his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nm53_0kYAQMPH00
CBS

"It's a lot of emotion built up, but I'm grateful the governor granted me this clemency," he said with his voice slightly trembling.

It was 1998 when Clifton and Lima-Marin committed an armed robbery at an Aurora video store. Both received harsh 98-year sentences.

Lima Marin was released way early due to a paperwork mixup, but Clifton remained behind bars.

The victim of the robbery, Jason Kasparek, opposed the releases at first. He said at the time, "I'm sorry I'm a victim. It's a life sentence for me."

But through a program called "restorative justice," Kasparek met first with Lima-Marin and later Clifton , then Clifton's family and agreed to support the releases.

Clifton's father told Kasparek then, "you're part of the family now."

Kasparek replied, "thank you. I'm proud to be part of the family."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1orNwn_0kYAQMPH00
CBS

Following his release, Clifton had words of praise for his one-time victim: "I'm grateful I call him my brother and he calls me his brother."

Both Clifton and Lima-Marin say they regret taking part in a crime.

Lima-Marin said, "to be completely honest with you I try not to think back anymore what happened in the past is the past and it's all about the future."

Clifton added, "I'm just looking forward to a second chance at life and taking advantage of the opportunities."

His mother, Earnestine Clifton, spoke emotionally: "it's wonderful, my heart is put back together."

An opportunity, for now, to hug members of his family and be grateful for a system of justice that sometimes works in very unusual ways

Clifton thanked the governor for his clemency, his attorney Adam Frank and the crime victim, Kasparek, for helping him reach this day.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Michigan family sentenced to life in prison for 2020 shooting of Family Dollar security guard

Three members of a Michigan family have been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a Flint Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Sharmel Teague, 47, Larry Edward Teague, 47, and Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 26, were convicted of murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the shooting, according to court documents via CNN.
FLINT, MI
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson

BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS San Francisco

Two Stockton grandparents arrested for allegedly covering up grandson's involvement in police chase

STOCKTON – Two Stockton grandparents were arrested for allegedly covering up their grandson's involvement in a police car chase, announced the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.Deputies first initiated a pursuit against a vehicle near the Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. The pursuit lasted about three miles until the suspect drove into the Lincoln Center, when deputies called off the pursuit for "safety reasons," as the shopping center was at its height of its holiday shopping season.Detectives identified the registered owner of the vehicle, who is alleged to be 59-year-old Randy San Nicolas of Stockton. Detectives said San Nicolas was "uncooperative" with the investigation, and as a result, issued a search warrant for his home, workplace and vehicle.Officers said they seized cocaine and an unregistered firearm at his home.Officers said that as the investigation continued, there was probable cause that the vehicle owner and his wife, 58-year-old Rosann San Nicolas, were covering up the identity of the driver, who police said was 19-year-old Joseph Terrones. Officers said the two filed a false police report after the pursuit, claiming that their license plate was stolen. All three were arrested and taken into custody without incident.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting

CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
CAMPBELL, CA
The Independent

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault

The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas, has been arrested by police in Oklahoma. Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with. According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.On...
UVALDE, TX
People

Grammy Winner Mark Capps Shot Dead by Police After He Allegedly Held His Wife and Stepdaughter Hostage

A SWAT officer fatally shot Mark Capps as police investigated claims that he had held his wife and stepdaughter against their will at gunpoint A Grammy-winning recording engineer is dead after being shot by police who were investigating claims he kidnapped his wife and stepdaughter and held them at gunpoint. Mark J. Capps, 54, allegedly held a gun at police who responded to the kidnapping incident, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department public affairs director Don Aaron said in a "critical incident briefing." Per Aaron, SWAT officers went to the home...
NASHVILLE, TN
RadarOnline

Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details

One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Their son’s killing by police was caught on film like Tyre Nichols’ beating. They want answers – and change

The parents of a Colorado 22-year-old killed by police after calling 911 for roadside help have blasted officers’ attempts to dismiss charges against them – while sharing their despair that people like Tyre Nichols and their son keep losing their lives at the hands of law enforcement.“What are they doing?” an exasperated Sally Glass, mother of Christian, asked as she fought back tears outside of Clear Creek County Courthouse, where the two former officers charged in her son’s death appeared on Monday.Former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Buen has been charged with second-degree murder and two misdemeanors, official misconduct...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.

A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Overdosing man calls 9-1-1, police find drugs, guns, and money in his car

A man walked into a gas station Wednesday and asked employees to call 9-1-1 because he might be overdosing. Based on what police found in his car, he easily could have been.Eight pounds of suspected methamphetamine. About 12,000 fake prescription pills believed to contain fentanyl.Half a pound of possible cocaine. Two guns.And an undisclosed amount of cash.Brian Ledezma, 31, was taken to a hospital for treatment. And then to jail. He faces four high-level felony drug charges, all alleging an intent to distribute. On top of that, an attempted murder charge: Weld County authorities were already looking for Ledezma regarding a drive-by shooting...
GREELEY, CO
Dylan Barket

Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Half pound of fentanyl found in hotel room of Sacramento County robbery suspect

SACRAMENTO – A robbery suspect recently arrested by deputies in Sacramento County allegedly had over half a pound of fentanyl in his hotel room, authorities say. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened back on Jan. 9. A suspect went into a gas station along Walerga Road late that night and threatened an employee with a gun and a hunting knife before taking off with money and merchandise. Notably, the suspect left in a black sedan with a red sticker where the license plate should be. A few mornings later, on Jan. 13, deputies noticed a car with that exact same description and pulled it over. Deputies recognized the suspect from previous contacts as 57-year-old Adrian Rayford – a man on active probation. Rayford's car was searched and an unregistered handgun, drugs, and cash were found. A follow-up investigation was done and Rayford was linked to a hotel room. It was in that room that deputies found over half a pound of fentanyl. Deputies have booked Rayford into jail and he's facing numerous felony charges.  
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

DA: San Jose police snipers lawfully killed man who killed 2 people, kidnapped family

SAN JOSE – Two officers with the San Jose Police Department lawfully shot and killed a man who killed two people and kidnapped his children and grandmother in a rampage last year, according to prosecutors.In a report released Friday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said the officers will not face charges in connection with the death of Raymond Calderon on June 21, 2022."Lieutenant Robert Lang and Officer Edward Carboni showed exemplary courage and skill in their tactical response to an armed and dangerous gang member who went on a drug-fueled, murderous rampage," Deputy District Attorney Robert Baker said...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
99K+
Followers
31K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy