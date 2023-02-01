CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s tennis team downed FGCU, 7-0, Friday afternoon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. No. 16 Miami (3-1) rebounded from a narrow 4-3 setback Sunday afternoon against now-No. 14 Iowa State by turning in a dazzling performance against the Eagles, dropping just one set across the nine singles and doubles matches. In no other set did the Hurricanes lose even four games, as they posted their second shutout of 2023.

