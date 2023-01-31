Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Alert to Shiba Inu Holders, Says SHIB Hype To Gain Momentum in Coming Weeks
A popular crypto strategist who correctly called the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market in 2021 believes that top meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be gearing up for bullish price action in the coming weeks. Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 673,400 Twitter followers that SHIB looks strong after...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Whales Quietly Fueling 65% ADA Rally This Year, According to Blockchain Analytics Firm Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says that massive holders Cardano (ADA) are driving up the price of the eighth-largest crypto asset by market cap. From trading at around $0.246 on January 1st to $0.412 last week, Santiment says the increase is primarily due to the heavy accumulation of deep-pocketed Cardano investors to the tune of 405.85 million ADA, worth $162.34 million at time of writing.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Explosion to $1,000,000 Is Now on the Table, Says Quant Analyst PlanB – Here’s His Latest Forecast
The popular quantitative analyst PlanB is updating his forecast on Bitcoin (BTC) after crypto kicked off the year with a strong rally. PlanB tells his 1.8 million Twitter followers that the bottom has arrived for Bitcoin and predicts massive growth. The analyst is best known for his stock-to-flow Bitcoin model,...
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Woes Continue: Kraken Reportedly Shutters Regional Headquarters As Bittrex Lays Off 83 Employees
A new report finds that crypto exchanges Kraken and Bittrex are downsizing amid the continued turmoil in the digital asset space. Bloomberg reports that San Francisco-based Kraken shuts down its Abu Dhabi office less than a year after receiving a license to operate a regulated exchange platform in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Now Setting Up for Major Impulse Shift As Multiple Indicators Align
A closely followed crypto analyst says that several indicators are all lining up to suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) is now ready to launch into a new chapter. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 406,000 Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin follows global cycles of dollar liquidity, which he portrays with a chart that pits Chinese ten year bonds (CN10Y) against the US dollar index (DXY).
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Says Markets Are Off to the Races As Fed Capitulates – Here’s His Outlook
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya says the markets are likely to witness more bursts to the upside following the recent comments of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. In a new All-In Podcast episode, the venture capitalist says that the statements made by Chairman Powell during the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week indicated that the Federal Reserve is beginning to ease the pace of future rate hikes.
dailyhodl.com
Over 60% of Dogecoin Holders in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Investors Sitting on Losses: IntoTheBlock
A leading blockchain analytics firm reveals that more than 60% of meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are in profit while the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red. According to IntoTheBlock, 63% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while 35% are sitting...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
dailyhodl.com
NFT Trading Surges to Over $945,000,000 in January Amid Crypto Market Bounce: DappRadar
The trading volume of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) skyrocketed in January as the crypto markets mounted a recovery from a months-long bear market. According to new data from market intelligence platform DappRadar, NFT sales jumped up by 38% on a month-to-month basis to $946 million in January, the highest trading volume recorded since June 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Relocates 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A mysterious crypto whale is suddenly shifting trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the top meme coin witnesses explosive price action over the past day. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that a deep-pocketed entity moved a total of 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB worth $24.20 million from a popular crypto exchange to one unknown wallet in four separate transfers.
dailyhodl.com
Action Is Needed To Regulate Crypto Assets That Are Not Securities, Says CTFC’s New Chairman
The new Chairman of the Commodities Trading Futures Commission (CTFC) says that crypto assets that are not considered securities need comprehensive legislation. In a new government press release, Chair Rostin Behnam says there remains a gap in the regulation of crypto cash markets of non-security digital assets and that the CFTC is “well positioned” to fill the void.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Won’t Be an Effective Currency, Store of Value or Medium of Exchange, Says Hedge Fund Legend Ray Dalio
In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, hedge fund veteran Ray Dalio says Bitcoin (BTC) is getting more attention than it deserves. The founder of asset management firm Bridgewater Associates says that what Bitcoin accomplished in the last 12 years is amazing, but investors still have better choices than putting their money on the benchmark cryptocurrency.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Bottom Updates Forecast on BTC, Ethereum and Litecoin
A crypto analyst who re-entered the market in November is mapping the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). Starting with Bitcoin, pseudonymous trader DonAlt tells his 47,000 YouTube subscribers that the upside target for the flagship cryptocurrency is $34,000 while the downside target is $19,000. “You...
dailyhodl.com
U.S. Senate Banking Committee Schedules ‘Crypto Crash’ Hearing for February 14th
The U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs is primed to probe last year’s crypto crash on Valentine’s Day. The committee scheduled a hearing for February 14th at 10 a.m. titled “Crypto Crash: Why Financial System Safeguards are Needed for Digital Assets,” according to an announcement released by committee chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) on Friday.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Rips to Fresh All-Time High Amid New Protocol Upgrade Proposal
A red-hot Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution printed a fresh all-time high on Thursday after a new protocol upgrade proposal. Optimism (OP) reached a peak of $3.10 on Thursday, the token’s new all-time high (ATH). OP has since retraced to $2.81 at time of writing, but the 81st-ranked crypto asset...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Forecasts Explosive Bitcoin Rally As Potential Golden Cross Spotted – But There’s a Catch
A widely followed crypto strategist says Bitcoin (BTC) may be gearing up for explosive price action to the upside amid the potential cross of two key indicators. The anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 441,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that Bitcoin could flash a golden cross in the coming days.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Abruptly Move $202,000,000 in XRP and Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
After moving huge amounts of Bitcoin (BTC) and (ETH) over the weekend, crypto whales are now shifting millions in XRP and the metaverse project The Sandbox (SAND). The crypto whale tracker Whale Alert has spotted four massive XRP transactions in the last 24-hours, moving a total of $126 million. The...
dailyhodl.com
Top Trader Issues Warning to Bitcoin and Crypto Bulls – Here’s His New Outlook
A crypto analyst known for accurately calling Bitcoin’s bottom in 2018 is issuing an alert on BTC’s short-term trajectory. The pseudonyous analyst Smart Contracter says BTC appears ready to retrace, and he’s stepping out of the market. The trader, who is known for using Elliot wave theory...
Comments / 0