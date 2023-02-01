ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Four days after an ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by the severe weather.
TEXAS STATE
sbnewspaper.com

Abbott announces Texas Border Czar

Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited the controversial “Border Wall” construction along Military Hwy. 281 south of San Benito on Monday and took the opportunity to announce the new position of Texas Border Czar to oversee border security in what Abbott dubbed as President Joe Biden’s absence. According...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

State Board of Education eases stance on vouchers after previously rejecting “school choice” policies

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The State Board of Education has walked back its previous decision to ask lawmakers to reject vouchers or anything that reduces “funding to public schools.” It appears that the board may stay neutral on “school choice” policies.
KXAN

Gov. Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage

Following the ice storm that left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott is urging those who the storm has impacted to report property damage through this online iSTAT damage assessment form, according to a press release.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, is visiting Texas in March to help raise money for county Republican parties. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then another party dinner in Dallas County the next day, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak on the record before the announcement was made public. The county parties confirmed DeSantis' appearances Wednesday morning.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Texas Pharmacists Want to Keep Their Expanded Vaccination Capabilities

Pharmacists in Texas want to be able to keep vaccinating the way they have been during the pandemic, but physicians are not supportive of any permanent changes to what has historically been best practice. In 2020, Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act gave U.S. pharmacists and certified pharmacy techs the...
TEXAS STATE

