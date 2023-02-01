ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Icy roads force Christian County school closures for second day

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
 4 days ago

All public and private schools in Christian County will be closed again Wednesday because of icy road conditions and the potential for more precipitation. Hopkinsville Community College also will be closed.

“The decision to remain closed to in-person instruction is due to the icy conditions and the forecast of additional winter weather for the area this evening and overnight,” an official with Christian County Public Schools said in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVbZh_0kYAO23O00
Ice coats the sidewalk on South Main street between Sixth and Seventh streets Tuesday afternoon. (Hoptown Chronicle photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

The public schools will continue with non-traditional instruction for the second day, as will Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School and Heritage Christian Academy. On its Facebook page, University Heights Academy said that Wednesday will be a traditional snow day.

Roads and sidewalks were coated in icy when drivers got out for the morning commute on Tuesday. Salt crews with plows cleared streets and roads but slippery conditions that made driving hazardous persisted in some areas, especially in neighborhoods and on side streets, throughout the day. A dusting of snow fell in Hopkinsville early Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service forecast says there is a chance of more precipitation with limited accumulation of snow, freezing rain and sleet late Tuesday. There is also a chance of freezing rain again late Wednesday and early Thursday.

The Hopkinsville Municipal Center will again open two hours late, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, a spokeswoman in the mayor’s office said.

Hoptown Chronicle will update this list of weather-related closures and cancellations as information becomes available.

Jennifer P. Brown

