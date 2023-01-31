This episode I was able to get Greg Martz from GM Development, Dan Lawson from Meyer Najem Construction and Tim Jensen from The Veridus Group to get in depth discussions on the Build Operate Transfer (BOT) project delivery method following Indiana State Statute IC 5-23. Between these three they have over 100 BOT projects completed in the State of Indiana ranging from Municipalities fire stations, police stations, civic centers, parks & recreations and libraries to name a few. BOT allows for the design, construction, operation, management, maintenance, and securing financing of the cost of a public facility to be partially or entirely the responsibility of the operator.

INDIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO