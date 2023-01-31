Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Build Operate Transfer (BOT) with Statute IC 5-23
This episode I was able to get Greg Martz from GM Development, Dan Lawson from Meyer Najem Construction and Tim Jensen from The Veridus Group to get in depth discussions on the Build Operate Transfer (BOT) project delivery method following Indiana State Statute IC 5-23. Between these three they have over 100 BOT projects completed in the State of Indiana ranging from Municipalities fire stations, police stations, civic centers, parks & recreations and libraries to name a few. BOT allows for the design, construction, operation, management, maintenance, and securing financing of the cost of a public facility to be partially or entirely the responsibility of the operator.
WISH-TV
Indiana lawmakers advance public health overhaul despite concerns over local control
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The author of a bill to overhaul Indiana’s public health system on Wednesday said the measure does not change local officials’ control over services. The Senate Health Committee approved the bill after a nearly 4½-hour hearing in which several witnesses railed against what they...
WISH-TV
Purdue to rename business school for Mitch Daniels
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Purdue University will rename its business school after former university president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels. Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the name Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business during its meeting Friday morning. It’s the first time in the university’s history that...
WISH-TV
Husband of missing Carmel woman Ciera Breland awaiting extradition to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The husband of a Carmel woman missing for nearly a year will soon be moved to Indiana from a county jail in Georgia, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says. Xavier Breland Jr. has been held in the Coweta County Jail on stalking and harassment charges...
WISH-TV
Indiana dashboard adds 39 COVID-19 deaths, 4,490 more cases of coronavirus in a week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays. Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 24,723 on Tuesday from 24,684 on Jan. 25....
WISH-TV
Planning vacations to the sunshine state
Travel expert Jennifer Weatherhead tells us it’s the perfect time to start planning your family vacations! Jennifer is teaming up with Visit Florida to share tips for planning a group vacation AND the opportunity to win a trip to Florida in partnership with VRBO. For more information visit the...
WISH-TV
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat￼
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The...
WISH-TV
Recapping the early February 2022 winter storm one year later
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One year ago, much of the Hoosier state underwent one of the bigger winter storms that we’ve had in recent memory. Some locations wound up receiving over a foot of snow. As we approached the last couple days of Jan. 2022, models we’re consistently signaling...
Comments / 0