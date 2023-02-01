Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Game Thread: # 15 TCU Basketball at Oklahoma State
Bryndon Manzer, Damion Baugh, JaKobe Coles, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Cowgirls, Schollmaier Arena, TCU Horned Frogs men's basketball. When the he Horned Frogs & Cowboys meet in Stillwater’s Gallagher-Iba Arena the last two seasons, fans were treated to instant classics. In 2021, TCU’s RJ Nembhard drained a mid-range jumper to give TCU the lead with 7 seconds to play, giving OSU and future #1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham a chance to win it at the buzzer, but it clanked short off the rim to give TCU the win. In 2022 the referees bailed out the Cowboys, giving future Horned Frog Rondel Walker free throws in the final seconds and Walker converted both to take a one-point win.
chatsports.com
NBA Trade Deadline 2023: What to expect from the Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns are entering the 11th hour. The NBA trade deadline looms, as February 9 is the last day that teams can trade assets in an effort to either bolster their roster or commit to a failing season. The expectation for the Suns is that they are the former, a team looking to be buyers on the market, as they attempt to make the postseason for the third consecutive season.
chatsports.com
Florida vs. Kentucky, Game Thread: Can the Gators sweep a brutal week?
For all its accomplishments, the Florida Gators men’s basketball program still does not have a lot of wins over No. 2 teams — so its triumph over Tennessee earlier this week was a laurel to linger on. But Florida also doesn’t have many wins over Kentucky at Rupp...
chatsports.com
Indiana vs. Purdue: Mike Woodson pregame press conference highlights
Indiana men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson addressed the media on Thursday morning ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 1 Purdue. Q. I was hoping for an overall health update on the team, Xavier, Jordan and Logan. Specifically on Xavier, is he far enough along in his rehab that you’re comfortable he’s going to be back at some point in this season?
chatsports.com
Report: As Sixers eye reserve big men, Utah Jazz’s Jarred Vanderbilt viewed as ‘leading target’
At some point or another over the last five years, you may have heard that the Sixers have a problem with their backup center. This was a problem when Brett Brown was here, as Bryan Colangelo left Brown with a damned-if-you-do-dealer’s-choice of names like Trevor Booker, Amir Johnson, and Jonah Bolden. The Collaborative Front office would turn to Boban Marjanoviu0107 and, notoriously, Greg Monroe, all before getting fed up with hemorrhaging points whenever Joel Embiid sat down and dropped $112M on an aging Al Horford to handle the issue.
chatsports.com
White Sox snag big arm from Boston
On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
chatsports.com
Rajon Rondo set to join Kentucky Basketball staff next season, per report
Following the departure of assistant coach Jai Lucas last summer - before the hiring of K.T. Turner - many fans began talking about former Kentucky Wildcats they would like to see return and join the staff. Two of the most popular names that were mentioned were Rajon Rondo and Tyler...
chatsports.com
Does Sean Payton make the Broncos a playoff team in 2023?
We’re back with a SB Nation Reacts survey this week, because the Denver Broncos have made the big splash at head coach to bring in former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to turn this franchise around. That is the big news this week. The question is around...
chatsports.com
Bulls vs. Blazers final score: “Big Three” propels Chicago to win over Dame Dolla
It was a weird night to be a Chicago Bulls fan, and I’m not even talking about the up-and-down play of our 24-27 team on the United Center floor against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers. Chicago, as you may have heard 20 million times or so since the 2021...
chatsports.com
SB Nation Reacts: How are you feeling after the Wizards’ winning streak?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. The Wizards are on a roll! Six straight wins! I...
chatsports.com
Anthony Davis snubbed as NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve
After narrowly missing out on being named an All-Star starter last week, Anthony Davis was snubbed as a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday. Memphis center Jaren Jackson Jr. was the final selection over Davis while Lauri Markkanen of Utah, Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento and Paul George of the Clippers were other frontcourt selections.
chatsports.com
No. 10 Texas travels to Manhattan on Saturday to take on No. 7 Kansas State
The difficult four-game stretch for the No. 10 Texas Longhorns once again takes to the road on Saturday with a matchup against the No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. The game will complete the season series for the two programs following last month’s 116-103 win by the Wildcats at the Moody Center — the only home loss of the season for the Longhorns — in which acting head coach Rodney Terry’s team struggled defensively in allowing the most points in regulation in conference history.
chatsports.com
Yankees Transaction Trees: Dillon Tate
On Wednesday, I went over the Yankees-Sonny Gray saga. While Gray wasn’t nearly as effective as the Bombers had hoped, the damage was minimized given that none of the prospects the Yankees sent to the A’s in return for the right-hander panned out for Oakland. However, one of those prospects, Jorge Mateo, stands out as a productive player for the Orioles today. Meanwhile, Dillon Tate, another Yankees trade afterthought, has also become a Baltimore staple.
chatsports.com
Report: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Brooklyn Nets ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The NBA rumor mill has been relatively quiet with six days to go until the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving appears motivated to change that. On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Irving has informed the Nets that he “prefers to move on” ahead of the trade deadline “or will leave in free agency in July.” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed Irving’s desire to to be traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
chatsports.com
LeBron James, Phil Handy post cryptic tweets in wake of Kyrie Irving trade demand
Let’s get this out of the way: LeBron James wanted the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving last summer. With next Thursday’s NBA trade deadline less than a week away now, it was always fairly safe to assume that his thoughts hadn’t changed a whole lot on that in the intervening months.
chatsports.com
Jrue Holiday Earns Spot on 2023 NBA All Star Team
Ladies and gentlemen...we got him. That is to say, we (die-hard fans of the Milwaukee Bucks) got some fantastic news today, as guard Jrue Holiday was named to the 2023 NBA All-Star Team as an Eastern Conference Reserve. Holiday will join All-Star captain Giannis Antetokounmpo (the lead vote-getter from the Eastern Conference) on February 19. Will Giannis pick his teammate for his own squad? (Probably.)
chatsports.com
KYRIE WANTS OUT! Failure to agree on new deal leads to trade request
Things are not right in Brooklyn ... again. Numerous NBA reporters are tweeting that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade by next Thursday’s deadline after he and the Nets failed to agree on an extension. According to Shams Charania, the Nets wanted Irving to agree to certain stipulations, not further described, and he and team refused to accept them, wanting a fully guaranteed deal.
chatsports.com
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class vs. the rest of the Big Ten
Now that everything is all said and done in the 2023 class, we can now properly evaluate what Michigan has compared to the rest of the Big Ten and the entire country. The Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class ranks 18th in the nation and third in the Big Ten. Michigan made one last splash on National Signing Day by flipping three-star defensive end Cameron Brandt from Stanford. The Wolverines have 10 four-stars and 14 three-stars.
chatsports.com
Jahlil Okafor joining Delaware Blue Coats, what a wild full circle
On Saturday evening we got a bit of fun news. Former Sixers third overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft Jahlil Okafor was acquired by the Delaware Blue Coats. The Blue Coats made the official announcement on Twitter: “The Delaware Blue Coats acquire the returning player rights to Bruno Caboclo, Matt Mooney, Shabazz Napier, and Jahlil Okafor from the Mexico City Capitanes in exchange for the rights to Skylar Mays, Justin Robinson, and Raphiael Putney.”
chatsports.com
Coach Prime gives the State of the Buffs at Signing Day press conference
There was a lot of build up coming into Signing Day for the Buffaloes. For the first time in program history a Colorado coach has been the national topic of discussion since he was hired two months ago. Deion Sanders addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon and gave his thoughts...
