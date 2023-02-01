ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLA

Dogwood subdivision under boil advisory

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Due to a water main break, the subdivision of Dogwood is under a boil advisory. On Feb. 4, the Dogwood subdivision in Bossier Parish, which is outside of the city limits of Bossier City, is currently under a boil advisory due to a water main break that happened Feb. 3. The break happened on Pine Haven, just south of Dogwood.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
inForney.com

Wintry weather and flooding rains possible through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Wintry weather and flooding are possibilities for Wednesday night and Thursday. First, the wintry weather: A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for Upshur, Camp, Morris, Franklin, Titus and Red River counties in northeast Texas...McCurtain county in Oklahoma...Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Columbia and Union counties in Arkansas according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Heavy rain tapering to showers this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heading into the afternoon, the heavier rain will shift east but scattered showers will continue to be widespread. It will stay very chilly with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Watch for some areas of residual flooding thanks to all the heavy rain earlier today.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caddo Parish Public Schools host recruitment event to bring in new teachers

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 1, Caddo Parish publics schools hosted a recruitment event to inform attendees about how to become a teacher. The event, called Facts and Snacks, allowed people interested in becoming a teacher to have a one-on-one conversation with Caddo Parish public school teacher recruiters. There was a Mardi Gras themed informational featuring king cake and a visit from the Krewe of Gemini king and queen.
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Worried About Possible Flooding? Get Free Sandbags Now

The rain that continues to inundate the North Louisiana area is bringing on a set of problems that we are all to familiar with in our region. That problem is flooding. With Cross Bayou at Cross Lake already seeing minor flooding and the potential for flooding around Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau, now is the time to get proactive just in case we see the worst case scenario of Mother Nature's wrath.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cw39.com

These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Thousands celebrate Black History as African American Parade Celebration rolls in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a great day for a parade and a great day to celebrate Black History. The 35th African American Parade Celebration kicked of Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Shreveport. This year's theme was Black Resistance which is also the theme for the national celebration. It is intended to highlight how Black Americans have fought against racial inequality. The parade marked the accomplishments and achievements of African Americans at home and around the world. Shreveport has a rich history in the struggle for civil rights and many of those pioneers were honored this year. Former Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton founded the parade along with the late Claude Underwood in 1988.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Rising water shuts down part of Linwood Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials announced due to rising water part of Linwood Avenue has been closed. Linwood Avenue (south of Barron Rd, Caddo/Desoto Parish line) in the southern part of Caddo Parish is now closed due to rising water. This portion of Linwood Avenue will remain closed until...
CADDO PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Entergy provides update on power restoration following ice storm

Entergy Corporation has released an initial assessment of ice storm damage in South Arkansas, along with an estimate of service restoration times. The Magnolia area saw a peak of 3,200 customer outages at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Damage has been largely due to ice accumulating on trees and causing those trees and limbs to fall on Entergy assets. More than 150 additional personnel have been brought in to assist in power restoration.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
LONGVIEW, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

With Recent Rain Are Shreveport Area Lakes About to Flood?

Obviously, most of the Arklatex has been hammered over the last few days with some heavy rains, but just how much flooding of our area lakes will we see due to these rains?. In an interview with KEEL News, Michael Berry, Senior Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, says they are somewhat concerned about the rising levels and possible flooding of Cross Lake, Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau.
SHREVEPORT, LA
findplace.xyz

