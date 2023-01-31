Read full article on original website
New '369' area code goes into effect for these areas
Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
Gov. Newsom, California leaders announce gun safety legislation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to limit where people can carry concealed guns after multiple mass shootings left dozens dead across the state in January, calling for more restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation’s toughest gun laws. He endorsed legislation Wednesday...
Jennifer Seibel Newsom partners with Stanford to bring diversity to corporate boardrooms
California's first partner Jennifer Seibel Newsom appeared at Stanford on Tuesday for a fireside chat. The two have partnered on a new venture to bring more diversity to corporate boardrooms.
Puppy thrown from stolen car during police chase found safe on side of freeway in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A puppy deputies say was thrown out of a stolen vehicle during a chase in St. Paul is now recovering after being rescued by law enforcement. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 stating a person had been shot. During the chase, the suspects refused to stop and started driving the wrong way on Interstate 694.
