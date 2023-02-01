ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Malik Cunningham eager to join Alabama prep QBs in NFL

In the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, former Alabama high school quarterbacks lined up on opposite sides of the football, with Blount’s Kadarius Toney at wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs and Park Crossing’s Cam Taylor-Britt at cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals. Connected to both players, Malik...
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Who will be this year’s Jalen Hurts at the Senior Bowl?

Is Jalen Hurts the Second at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl?. Although he had finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2019, Hurts came to the 2020 Senior Bowl with a third-day draft grade. The Practice Player of the Week among the South’s quarterbacks during his time in Mobile, Hurts ended up going to the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Alabama staffer, DC candidate leaves for NFL job

Cross one name off the list of potential hires in the Alabama defensive coordinator sweepstakes. Todd Grantham, a former DC at a few SEC schools, is leaving for an assistant coaching job with the New Orleans Saints, ESPN first reported Friday. The network also reported Grantham was interviewed for the Alabama defensive coordinator job that’s been open since Pete Golding left for Ole Miss on Jan. 13.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Senior Bowl 2023: 10 players who made big impressions this week

The first stage of the 2023 NFL draft process is complete, with another Reese’s Senior Bowl in the books. More than 100 of the top senior-eligible college football players in the country have spent the last week in Mobile, showing their stuff for NFL scouts and talent evaluators through three days of practice. Players have also had opportunities for one-on-one meetings with representatives of professional clubs, another part of the “getting-to-know-you” process of what amounts to a week-long job interview.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Alabama Roots: 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl

How much does Alabama defensive tackle D.J. Dale hate Pinson Valley High School?. “A lot,” Dale said, which might require some explanation. · ALABAMA’S CAM LATU AMONG PRACTICE AWARD WINNERS. · CARLTON MARTIAL, JAKORIAN BENNETT CONTINUE MCGILL-TOOLEN’S SENIOR BOWL TRADITION. Before the Crimson Tide, Dale...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama staffer follows Bill O’Brien to Patriots; Tide hires new analyst

As Alabama fans await news about the Tide’s vacancies at offensive and defensive coordinator, there have been a few changes on the lower level of Nick Saban’s staff. Analyst Will Lawing, who spent the past two seasons in Tuscaloosa, is following Bill O’Brien to New England, ESPN reported Thursday. Lawing joined Alabama after working on O’Brien’s staff with the Houston Texans and Penn State.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Derrick Henry not a top-5 running back, NFL peers say

Derrick Henry is at the Pro Bowl Games this week after leading the NFL in rushing attempts, finishing as the runner-up for the rushing crown and tying for second in rushing touchdowns during the 2022 regular season. Henry rebounded from the 2021 campaign, when he missed more than half the...
WASHINGTON STATE
AL.com

Former Auburn punter returns to practice for Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs hasn’t played since sustaining an ankle injury on Dec. 11. But he could be back on the field at Super Bowl LVII. Siposs returned to practice on Thursday, when the Eagles designated him for return from injured reserve. That doesn’t mean the Auburn alumnus will handle the Philadelphia punts when the Eagles square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL championship game on Feb. 12, but it does allow the Eagles to retore him to active status if he’s ready.
AUBURN, PA
AL.com

Jalen Hurts: ‘Super Bowl is on the list to be the best’

During his press conference this week, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked to pick out his best play of the 2022 season. “My best play of the season?” Hurts said. “The season’s not over.”. · DERRICK HENRY NOT A TOP 5 RUNNING BACK, NFL PEERS SAY...
AUBURN, PA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy