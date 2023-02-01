Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs hasn’t played since sustaining an ankle injury on Dec. 11. But he could be back on the field at Super Bowl LVII. Siposs returned to practice on Thursday, when the Eagles designated him for return from injured reserve. That doesn’t mean the Auburn alumnus will handle the Philadelphia punts when the Eagles square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL championship game on Feb. 12, but it does allow the Eagles to retore him to active status if he’s ready.

AUBURN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO