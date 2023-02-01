Read full article on original website
Malik Cunningham eager to join Alabama prep QBs in NFL
In the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, former Alabama high school quarterbacks lined up on opposite sides of the football, with Blount’s Kadarius Toney at wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs and Park Crossing’s Cam Taylor-Britt at cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals. Connected to both players, Malik...
State championship coach Patrick Browning leaving Greenville HS for move to college coaching
State championship coach Patrick Browning is leaving Greenville High after just one season for a college coaching opportunity. Browning, who led Pike Road to the Class 5A state title in 2021, told AL.com he has accepted the role of quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Alabama State. MORE HS...
Who will be this year’s Jalen Hurts at the Senior Bowl?
Is Jalen Hurts the Second at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl?. Although he had finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2019, Hurts came to the 2020 Senior Bowl with a third-day draft grade. The Practice Player of the Week among the South’s quarterbacks during his time in Mobile, Hurts ended up going to the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
How Nick Saban is using Jalen Hurts as example to current Alabama team
Nick Saban held a meeting Wednesday with his players to preview the team’s “Fourth Quarter” offseason strength and conditioning program that begins this month, and instead of speaking to the team about its importance, he let someone else make his point. Current Alabama players were shown the...
Alabama staffer, DC candidate leaves for NFL job
Cross one name off the list of potential hires in the Alabama defensive coordinator sweepstakes. Todd Grantham, a former DC at a few SEC schools, is leaving for an assistant coaching job with the New Orleans Saints, ESPN first reported Friday. The network also reported Grantham was interviewed for the Alabama defensive coordinator job that’s been open since Pete Golding left for Ole Miss on Jan. 13.
Senior Bowl 2023: 10 players who made big impressions this week
The first stage of the 2023 NFL draft process is complete, with another Reese’s Senior Bowl in the books. More than 100 of the top senior-eligible college football players in the country have spent the last week in Mobile, showing their stuff for NFL scouts and talent evaluators through three days of practice. Players have also had opportunities for one-on-one meetings with representatives of professional clubs, another part of the “getting-to-know-you” process of what amounts to a week-long job interview.
Alabama Roots: 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl
How much does Alabama defensive tackle D.J. Dale hate Pinson Valley High School?. “A lot,” Dale said, which might require some explanation. · ALABAMA’S CAM LATU AMONG PRACTICE AWARD WINNERS. · CARLTON MARTIAL, JAKORIAN BENNETT CONTINUE MCGILL-TOOLEN’S SENIOR BOWL TRADITION. Before the Crimson Tide, Dale...
Alabama staffer follows Bill O’Brien to Patriots; Tide hires new analyst
As Alabama fans await news about the Tide’s vacancies at offensive and defensive coordinator, there have been a few changes on the lower level of Nick Saban’s staff. Analyst Will Lawing, who spent the past two seasons in Tuscaloosa, is following Bill O’Brien to New England, ESPN reported Thursday. Lawing joined Alabama after working on O’Brien’s staff with the Houston Texans and Penn State.
Ohio DraftKings promo code: Get $200 instantly plus $1,050 more in bonuses for NBA on TNT
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. TNT features two marquee matchups on Thursday, and new users can claim up to $1,250 in bonuses on either game when signing up...
Derrick Henry not a top-5 running back, NFL peers say
Derrick Henry is at the Pro Bowl Games this week after leading the NFL in rushing attempts, finishing as the runner-up for the rushing crown and tying for second in rushing touchdowns during the 2022 regular season. Henry rebounded from the 2021 campaign, when he missed more than half the...
Former Auburn punter returns to practice for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs hasn’t played since sustaining an ankle injury on Dec. 11. But he could be back on the field at Super Bowl LVII. Siposs returned to practice on Thursday, when the Eagles designated him for return from injured reserve. That doesn’t mean the Auburn alumnus will handle the Philadelphia punts when the Eagles square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL championship game on Feb. 12, but it does allow the Eagles to retore him to active status if he’s ready.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Claim up to $3,000 if first bet loses on February 4 NBA games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Saturday’s NBA schedule is a busy one and our Ohio FanDuel promo code is allowing Ohioans to wager on any of them with...
Jalen Hurts: ‘Super Bowl is on the list to be the best’
During his press conference this week, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked to pick out his best play of the 2022 season. “My best play of the season?” Hurts said. “The season’s not over.”. · DERRICK HENRY NOT A TOP 5 RUNNING BACK, NFL PEERS SAY...
