Malibu, Palm Springs have higher roadway fatality rates than LA, USDOT finds
When it comes to transportation fatalities, all cities are not created equal. Some places have higher fatality rates than others, especially when compared with their populations overall. According to a new study from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Malibu and Palm Springs have some of the highest fatality rates in the nation for cities of their size, while South Pasadena, Cypress and Aliso Viejo have some of the lowest.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
Palm Springs to welcome San Miguel de Allende as its new sister city
The Palm Springs Sister City Committee will welcome an official delegation from its first “Twinned City,” San Miguel de Allende to Palm Springs from Feb. 6 through Feb 9. A signing ceremony will take place February 8, at 10 am at Palm Springs City Hall. The Committee has operated for only 14 months and with The post Palm Springs to welcome San Miguel de Allende as its new sister city appeared first on KESQ.
Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market
Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
City hires new city manager
Nicole Dailey, the current Deputy City Manager for the City of Lake Elsinore, has been chosen to replace outgoing City Manager Chris Mann, who is leaving the city the end of the month. Nicole has already been brought on board and is under a short-term consulting agreement that will give...
What’s New (and Coming Soon) to the Palm Springs Area
Despite being a desert, Greater Palm Springs is far from deserted. In fact, everywhere from Rancho Mirage to Indio is thriving with all things entertainment, hospitality, retail and more. From innovative new eateries to high-end hotels for a warm-weather escape, the desert is welcoming tons of new additions in 2023. While some of these sure-to-be hot spots have already opened, there’s also lots on the horizon. With that said, we’re giving you a sneak peak at all to come. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about what’s new and what’s coming soon to the Greater Palm Springs area.
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close more stores
Bed, Bath & Beyond is shutting down 87 more stores nationwide, including locations in Upland and Palm Desert, the company announced Tuesday. The retailer did not release a timeline for the closings, which are spread across 30 states and include five more California stores, according to multiple reports. The Upland...
Groups urge ban on Inland warehouse development
Gov. Gavin Newsom is being urged to place a moratorium on warehouse construction in the Inland Empire by a coalition of environmental groups. In an eight-page letter, the organizations call warehouse growth in Riverside and San Bernardino counties since the start of the pandemic “one of the most critical environmental justice issues of our time,” according to multiple reports.
La Quinta woman claims backyard vandalized by neighboring housing development
A La Quinta woman is seeking answers after a neighboring housing development allegedly cut down several of her ficus trees without giving her notice. News Channel 3 spoke to Nancy Dunn and is receiving answers from the Vista Dunes Courtyard Homes. Nancy Dunn says she left her home for three short hours in December, when The post La Quinta woman claims backyard vandalized by neighboring housing development appeared first on KESQ.
SoCalGas rep explains price spike to Riverside County supervisors
The natural gas price spike forcing Inland Empire residents and others throughout California to dig deeper into their pocketbooks prompted a Southern California Gas Co. representative to offer a public explanation during the Riverside County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday. “We have to purchase our gas on the commodities...
San Bernardino Declares a State of Emergency Over Homelessness Crisis
The city San Bernardino declared homelessness a state of emergency at Wednesday’s council meeting. The state of emergency designation will help the city streamline zoning regulations, expand interim, temporary and permanent housing options and allow permanent or temporary structures for emergency housing. Public commenting was cut from three minutes...
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
Riverside County Sheriff's Department cleared a homeless camp Thursday morning in Thousand Palms. The camp was near the Arco gas station on Varner Road and Monterey Avenue. The Sherrif's Department said the property owner had requested to have the property vacated and that code enforcement and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Team had been The post Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County seeks volunteers for animal rescue service
Riverside County residents able to volunteer their time and resources helping save animals during wildfires, floods and other disasters are being asked to consider joining the Riverside Emergency Animal Rescue System, which starts its next academy in February. The nonprofit REARS is operated by the county’s Department of Animal Services,...
Shots Fired In Parking Lot At The Shops At Palm Desert
Yellow police tape at night with blurred blue and red lights from police cars and emergency vehicles. Editorial. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. At first glimpse of the old Westfield Mall in Palm Desert, it does not exactly look like a scene from the wild, wild west. But it...
SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February
If you were surprised by your high gas bill this month, Southern California Gas company says you may see some relief. Customers have reported seeing higher natural gas bills while their usage remains the same. Some Coachella Valley businesses and homeowners associations are even cutting back on servicing amenities such as pools and spas. Andrew The post SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February appeared first on KESQ.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 San Diego County stores
Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. "As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as...
Second Veterans Fishing Day Trout Derby Set
Veterans Fishing Day Trout Derby will be held Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park. Last year, some 350 participants joined the fun at Lake Cahuilla Regional Veterans Park for the Inaugural Fishing Derby. Children from 5 years old and Veterans as old as 76 years old showed up to fish or to support family and friends that were trying to catch the longest fish.
A mild start to the weekend before gusty winds arrive
A Wind Advisory will take effect at 10:00 a.m. Sunday until midnight. This advisory includes Riverside County mountains, as well as the low desert, extending south into San Diego County deserts. The strongest gusts will occur in the wind-prone spots such as the San Gorgonio Pass and the desert slopes....
Palm Springs Police launch plan to curb crime connected to homelessness
The Palm Springs Police Department is putting more focus on curbing crime connected to people who are homeless. It's all the first step of the agency's plan "Operation Relentless Sun." Officers set out on their information-sharing mission Wednesday morning, going from tent-to-tent. “We’re going to start enforcing those things,” one officer said. Starting first at a homeless encampment The post Palm Springs Police launch plan to curb crime connected to homelessness appeared first on KESQ.
