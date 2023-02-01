ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
One Green Planet

Pink Pigeon Found in NYC Park After Another Possible Gender Reveal Stunt

A pink pigeon was found in a New York City park deliberately dyed for a gender reveal or celebration, a rescue group says. The pink-colored pigeon was rescued from a Manhattan park after an animal rights activist found the poor animal. According to the Wild Bird Fund, the bird was suffering from malnutrition when it was found in Manhattan’s Madison Square Park earlier this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
Maya Devi

Baby Monkey cries when Separated from Human Mommy, Video goes Viral

The bond between mothers and their babies has always baffled us. And it isn’t necessary that a mother births the baby for the selfless love to develop. Many videos of little, happy families where mothers took in babies from different species act as proof. Even arch enemies cats and mice, and dogs and cats, live as mother-children affectionately.
New York Post

World’s tallest man feared he would step on world’s shortest man

The world’s tallest man revealed that he asked Guinness World Records officials to keep him away from the world’s shortest man when they met because he feared that he would step on him. Guinness World Records holder Sultan Kösen, an 8-foot-3-inch tall man from Turkey, met the world’s shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi in London in 2014. Dangi, who was from India, stood at 1 foot 9½ inches before he died in 2015. “I kept asking officials to keep them away from me,” Kösen told Turkish YouTuber Ruhi Cenet. “I was very afraid to accidentally step on them and break their bodies.” However, Kösen said...
The Independent

Rare baby monkey born at Yorkshire wildlife park plays in mother’s fur

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is celebrating the birth of an endangered Rolowayâ¯monkey.Footage shows the baby enjoying the sunshine with proud mother Kayla.“This is a very exciting birth for us as the Rolowayâ¯monkeysâ¯are on the verge of extinction and are likely to become extinct in the wild in a few years,” primates team leader Greg Clifton said.While it’s too early to tell the sex of the newborn, this species develops very quickly so it won’t be long before the gender is revealed and a name can be picked.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bear appears to pose for hundreds of selfies on wildlife cameraKnitters create UK’s biggest bobble hat using 2 million yards of yarnBody language expert reveals best way to get out of unwanted bar conversations
Time Out Global

Two adorable baby porcupines have been born at London Zoo

Who knew that baby porcupines would be so adorable? London Zoo has just welcomed two new arrivals, and their big ears and bewildered little faces will melt your ice-cold heart. Baby porcupines are known as porcupettes (stash that info in your brain, it could win you a pub quiz some day!) And thankfully for their longsuffering mother, they’re born with soft spines that harden up when they’re a week old.
CBS News

Zoo director killed and cooked 4 pygmy goats for holiday party in Mexico

The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.José Rubén Nava was replaced as director of the local zoo in the city of Chilpancingo on Jan. 12 following the death of a deer there.But officials said Wednesday that an investigation found some of the animals in the zoo's collection had allegedly been sold off, traded or eaten under Nava's orders.The state environment department said a zebra was traded for tools and deer and Watusi cattle were traded off to private individuals, without proper...
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy