Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomers
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Pink pigeon found in New York was ‘probably dyed for gender reveal party’
A pink-plumaged pigeon rescued from a New York City park may have been dyed for a gender reveal party, a wildlife group said. The king pigeon was found wandering Madison Square Park in Manhattan and was taken into care, the Wild Bird Fund said. The group told ABC7 News the...
One Green Planet
Pink Pigeon Found in NYC Park After Another Possible Gender Reveal Stunt
A pink pigeon was found in a New York City park deliberately dyed for a gender reveal or celebration, a rescue group says. The pink-colored pigeon was rescued from a Manhattan park after an animal rights activist found the poor animal. According to the Wild Bird Fund, the bird was suffering from malnutrition when it was found in Manhattan’s Madison Square Park earlier this week.
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
Camera Catches Mysterious Creature Running Through the Forest Fully Dressed
Even if it is an animal, why does it have clothes?
msn.com
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
Baby Monkey cries when Separated from Human Mommy, Video goes Viral
The bond between mothers and their babies has always baffled us. And it isn’t necessary that a mother births the baby for the selfless love to develop. Many videos of little, happy families where mothers took in babies from different species act as proof. Even arch enemies cats and mice, and dogs and cats, live as mother-children affectionately.
Two Canadian Women Give Hilarious Commentary Watching A White Moose: “Oh My Blessed Redeemer, Look At The Size Of Him Nancy”
I didn’t know something could be so rare and funny at the same time. Moose in general are quite spectacular. They are the largest member of the deer family weighing up to 1500 pounds regularly and standing over 6 foot tall at the shoulder. They sport unique antlers that form paddle shape and can weigh over 40 pounds, alone.
World’s tallest man feared he would step on world’s shortest man
The world’s tallest man revealed that he asked Guinness World Records officials to keep him away from the world’s shortest man when they met because he feared that he would step on him. Guinness World Records holder Sultan Kösen, an 8-foot-3-inch tall man from Turkey, met the world’s shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi in London in 2014. Dangi, who was from India, stood at 1 foot 9½ inches before he died in 2015. “I kept asking officials to keep them away from me,” Kösen told Turkish YouTuber Ruhi Cenet. “I was very afraid to accidentally step on them and break their bodies.” However, Kösen said...
You have the eyes of a hawk if you can spot the deadly crocodile ready to strike in less than five seconds
YOU could have the eyes of a hawk if you can spot the deadly crocodile lying in wait in less than five seconds. The cunning creature perfectly camouflaged itself among the undergrowth in the snap taken in Andasibe, Madagascar. Photographer Julia Sundukova was exploring the Andasibe National Park when she...
Bloodhound Repeatedly Slapping Old Dog Caught on Camera: 'Better Each Time'
"The last hit was personal," one user said.
'Elusive Creature' Spotted Blending Into California Park Scene
Now you see it, now you don't.
Camera Captures What Appears to be a Strange Shadow Creature Attacking a Goat
It has a shiny black coat with patches of pink skin but then seems to melt into a shadow.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Texas Man Finds Unusual Visitor On Front Porch
"He wasn't sure what kind of creature this was clinging to the pillar of his porch's entryway..."
Rare baby monkey born at Yorkshire wildlife park plays in mother’s fur
Yorkshire Wildlife Park is celebrating the birth of an endangered Rolowayâ¯monkey.Footage shows the baby enjoying the sunshine with proud mother Kayla.“This is a very exciting birth for us as the Rolowayâ¯monkeysâ¯are on the verge of extinction and are likely to become extinct in the wild in a few years,” primates team leader Greg Clifton said.While it’s too early to tell the sex of the newborn, this species develops very quickly so it won’t be long before the gender is revealed and a name can be picked.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bear appears to pose for hundreds of selfies on wildlife cameraKnitters create UK’s biggest bobble hat using 2 million yards of yarnBody language expert reveals best way to get out of unwanted bar conversations
Internet in Stitches As Dog 'Thinks She's Jesus,' Tries To Walk on Water
Lola the puppy took an unexpected plunge when she tried to approach some ducks.
Time Out Global
Two adorable baby porcupines have been born at London Zoo
Who knew that baby porcupines would be so adorable? London Zoo has just welcomed two new arrivals, and their big ears and bewildered little faces will melt your ice-cold heart. Baby porcupines are known as porcupettes (stash that info in your brain, it could win you a pub quiz some day!) And thankfully for their longsuffering mother, they’re born with soft spines that harden up when they’re a week old.
Zoo director killed and cooked 4 pygmy goats for holiday party in Mexico
The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.José Rubén Nava was replaced as director of the local zoo in the city of Chilpancingo on Jan. 12 following the death of a deer there.But officials said Wednesday that an investigation found some of the animals in the zoo's collection had allegedly been sold off, traded or eaten under Nava's orders.The state environment department said a zebra was traded for tools and deer and Watusi cattle were traded off to private individuals, without proper...
Watch Praying Mantis Feast on Bird in Horrifying Video: 'Brutal to Watch'
Praying mantises often capture and kill fish, frogs and even small species of birds.
