mycouriertribune.com
Missouri Senate leader remains positive after heated critical race theory debate
(The Center Square) – The leader of Missouri's Senators believes they're collegial and moving forward, even though two Senators were gaveled during a heated exchange on a bill prohibiting critical race theory. "We're still working together, getting along," President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told reporters during an end-of-the-week...
Legislation requiring 60% of votes to change Missouri Constitution draws praise, criticism
(The Center Square) – A resolution creating a steeper challenge to change Missouri's Constitution was panned by Democrats as limiting the voice of the voter on Thursday, while Republicans praised its protection of the state's founding charter. After the House of Representatives adjourned for the week, both parties met...
200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume
The director of Missouri’s Medicaid program said he expects “about 200,000” Medicaid enrollees to lose coverage over the course of a year as a result of the state resuming annual eligibility renewals after a three-year pause. The state’s Department of Social Services has not previously provided a...
Missouri clears nearly 200 dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana; sales underway
JEFFERSON CITY — Nearly 200 Missouri dispensaries as of Friday were able to sell marijuana to anyone 21 and older, marking the official start to the state’s legal cannabis program following voter approval last year. The Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday it had converted 207...
Missing Liberty children located year later in Florida
Two siblings who went missing from Liberty in 2022 were found safe in Florida. The High Springs, Florida Police Department reported siblings Brooke Gilley, now age 11, and Adrian Gilley, now age 12, were located Feb. 1 during a vehicle tag check.
