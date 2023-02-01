ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri Senate leader remains positive after heated critical race theory debate

(The Center Square) – The leader of Missouri's Senators believes they're collegial and moving forward, even though two Senators were gaveled during a heated exchange on a bill prohibiting critical race theory. "We're still working together, getting along," President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told reporters during an end-of-the-week...
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Missing Liberty children located year later in Florida

Two siblings who went missing from Liberty in 2022 were found safe in Florida. The High Springs, Florida Police Department reported siblings Brooke Gilley, now age 11, and Adrian Gilley, now age 12, were located Feb. 1 during a vehicle tag check.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy