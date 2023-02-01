Read full article on original website
Related
athensindependent.com
Nelsonville moves to accept restitution payments from ‘numerous individuals’
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — At its most recent regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Nelsonville City Council read an ordinance to accept restitution payments from undisclosed parties, among other business. Ordinance 05-23, which appeared on first reading, states in part: “Whereas, numerous individuals owe the City of Nelsonville moneys for...
Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests
Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio
UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
WSAZ
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
iheart.com
Rescued Dog Seeking Home after Surgery
(Washington CH) -- Bonnie, a six-year-old Coonhound had to have immediate medical treatment after a tie-out cable was found in a large open wound under her neck. A good Samaritan discovered the injury while petting Bonnie after she was roaming loose and approached them on January 24. Humane Agents Brad...
Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent
CHAUNCEY, Ohio (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
iheart.com
Ross County Land Bank Has Gotten Very Busy
The Ross County Land Bank met with the Ross County Commissioners Monday, and report that they are busier than ever. Kevin Coleman was there. Asti Powell is the director of the Land Bank. She says they have gotten a grant to clean up brownfield sites including an abandoned gas station in Clarksburg, but they continue with a grant to demolish and green up blighted properties in Chillicothe.
WTAP
Injuries to infant being investigated
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
NBC4 Columbus
Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio
Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on US Route 50 in Athens County, Ohio
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A West Virginia woman is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 50 near Troy Township, Ohio, Thursday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Torch Road at around 4:35 p.m. Troopers say […]
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31
This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
Sheriff: Vinton County, Ohio, businesses receiving fake money
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake money circulating in the county. According to the VCSO, deputies have received multiple reports from businesses, both today and in the past few months, that they have received fake money during transactions. The […]
NBC4 Columbus
Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
police1.com
Gallia County Sheriff's Office - Gallipolis, Ohio
The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a hiring process for a specialized position of Detective assigned to work investigations of adult protective and child protective services. The current rate of pay for this position is $23.86 until June 1 2023, at which time the rate of pay will become $25.11.
cwcolumbus.com
Police give timeline after student's stepfather dies by suicide at Pickerington school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For anyone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide or has a loved one having thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling 988. Students at Pickerington Ridgeview Jr. High School were evacuated within an hour and a half after a parent took his life inside the building, police said.
Sheetz abolishes controversial ‘smile policy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is removing a controversial policy that allegedly used a person’s bad teeth as the basis for declining employment, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC4. Nicknamed Sheetz’s “smile policy,” the rule in the company’s employee handbook said “applicants with obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fake money found in Jackson Co.
WELLSTON, Ohio — The Wellston Police Department is warning local residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake money. The fake currency, which has been passed at a local business, is not real and has several noticeable signs that it is counterfeit. The police are advising people...
Comments / 0