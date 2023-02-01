The Ross County Land Bank met with the Ross County Commissioners Monday, and report that they are busier than ever. Kevin Coleman was there. Asti Powell is the director of the Land Bank. She says they have gotten a grant to clean up brownfield sites including an abandoned gas station in Clarksburg, but they continue with a grant to demolish and green up blighted properties in Chillicothe.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO