THE ROAD to pandemic recovery must run through summer, when programs draw on young people’s interests to help them learn. The steep decline in student test scores is concerning but just the tip of the iceberg in measuring pandemic losses. Researchers estimate that the loss of earnings for Massachusetts students alone will be $21 billion. The toll of alienation from peers, teachers, and the learning process, coupled with diminished motivation and inspiration, is more difficult to measure but has profound consequences.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO