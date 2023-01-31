ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond Announce Protection and Enhancement of the Environment and Local Economy as Part of Planned Public Safety Training Center

 3 days ago
DeKalb County Adopts 2050 Unified Plan

The Long-range Planning Division of the DeKalb County Planning and Sustainability Department and the Transportation Division of DeKalb’s Public Works Department teamed up to develop the DeKalb County 2050 Unified Plan. The plan, adopted by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners in November 2022, is the first combined plan...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
DeKalb County to Open Warming Centers Feb. 3 and 4

DeKalb County will open the following warming centers for residents to use on Fri., Feb. 3, and Sat., Feb. 4, beginning at 8 p.m.:. Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002. Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
DeKalb to Hold Black History Month Food Distribution Feb. 4

On Saturday, Feb. 4, DeKalb County Government is partnering with local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food. “With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
DeKalb to Host Memorial Park Ribbon Cutting for New Playground Feb. 18

DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated playground at DeKalb Memorial Park, 381 Wilkinson Dr. SE, at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. A total of $167,142 was allocated to complete the playground improvements. Contributions were provided in part...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Designated a Center for Election Excellence

Nonpartisan program brings together election officials, designers, technologists, and other experts to support and celebrate excellence in U.S. election administration. The U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence has selected DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections to join the group’s inaugural cohort of Centers for Election Excellence. DeKalb County is the only jurisdiction in the state of Georgia to receive this prestigious recognition.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
DeKalb County Charter Review Commission Notice of Meeting and Agenda

The DeKalb County Charter Review Commission will be meeting Thursday, February 9 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in person at the Manuel J. Maloof Center,1300 Commerce Drive, Decatur, Ga. 30030. Free parking is available at the DeKalb County Courthouse parking lot for this evening event. The hearing...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

