Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond Announce Protection and Enhancement of the Environment and Local Economy as Part of Planned Public Safety Training Center

Nonpartisan program brings together election officials, designers, technologists, and other experts to support and celebrate excellence in U.S. election administration. The U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence has selected DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections to join the group’s inaugural cohort of Centers for Election Excellence. DeKalb County is the only jurisdiction in the state of Georgia to receive this prestigious recognition.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO