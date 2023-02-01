ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Northern Illinois knocks off Bowling Green 86-78

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — David Coit's 21 points helped Northern Illinois defeat Bowling Green 86-78 on Saturday night. Coit shot 7 for 18, including 5 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Huskies (10-13, 6-4 Mid-American Conference). Zarigue Nutter scored 18 points, going 8 of 11 (2 for 3 from distance). Darweshi Hunter was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
DEKALB, IL
Dennis scores 18, Toledo downs Central Michigan 84-59

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Rayj Dennis' 18 points helped Toledo defeat Central Michigan 84-59 on Saturday night. Dennis had five rebounds and eight assists for the Rockets (17-6, 8-2 Mid-American Conference). Setric Millner Jr. shot 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line to add 18 points. JT Shumate shot 5 for 9, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals. The Rockets picked up their seventh straight victory.
TOLEDO, OH

