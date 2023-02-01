TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Rayj Dennis' 18 points helped Toledo defeat Central Michigan 84-59 on Saturday night. Dennis had five rebounds and eight assists for the Rockets (17-6, 8-2 Mid-American Conference). Setric Millner Jr. shot 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line to add 18 points. JT Shumate shot 5 for 9, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals. The Rockets picked up their seventh straight victory.

