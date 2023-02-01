ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Midweek Arts in Princeton: Taking Our Comedy Seriously at McCarter

By Richard Rein
 4 days ago

Princeton, NJ – In 1890 the U.S. Army massacred nearly 300 Lakota people in the Battle of Wounded Knee, South Dakota. More than 80 years later, in 1973, followers of the American Indian Movement (AIM) occupied the town of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, protesting the federal government's failure to live up to treaties with Native American people. One U.S. Marshal and several protesters died during the 71-day siege.

These two clashes with similar names don’t exactly sound like bookends to a fun time in American history. But an intertribal sketch comedy troupe called The 1491’s has apparently found a way to turn these events into a play, Between Two Knees, that has been described by one reviewer as “uproariously funny and irreverent comedy . . . You have to see it for yourself.”

The chance to do just that is now through Monday, February 13, at McCarter Theatre. A McCarter press release notes that the play “smashes through where most textbooks stop teaching Native history (the 1890 massacre at Wounded Knee). Between Two Knees takes us from the forced re-education at Indian boarding schools, through World War II, the Civil Rights Movement, Vietnam, the 1973 takeover at Wounded Knee, and maybe even breaks time itself.”

"I'm so thrilled to be bringing the work of the 1491's to McCarter”, said McCarter Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen. “Like so many, I've been blown away by their critically acclaimed work on Reservation Dogs. Like Reservation Dogs, this is such an incredible story of family and community. It speaks to the power of comedy as a powerful tool of resistance, fostering resilience and empowering healing. We are taking comedy seriously here at McCarter."

Tickets are now on sale at McCarter.org or by calling 609-258-2787. McCarter’s production is a co-production with Seattle Rep In Association with Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Yale Repertory Theater.

As always, TAPinto readers are invited to offer their views of the production. E-mail our editor, rrein@tapinto.net.

Here's what's on tap in our midweek arts calendar:

Wednesday, February 1

7:30 p.m.: Between Two Knees, by the intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1941’s, directed by Eric Ting. Matthews Theater at McCarter. 91 University Place. www.mccarter.org.

7:30 p.m.: Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato’s “EDEN,” at Richardson Auditorium on the University campus. Presented with the ensemble Pomo D’Oro and the Princeton Girlchoir. www.puc.princeton.edu.

8 to 10:30 p.m.: Princeton Country Dancers presents a contra dance; Michael Karcher with PPEG. Suzanne Patterson Center, 1 Monument Drive. Princetoncountrydancers.org.

Thursday, February 2

7 p.m.: Author Talk, Princeton Public Library, Community Room. Journalist and author Nate Schweber discusses his recent book, "This America of Ours: Bernard and Avis DeVoto and the Forgotten Fight to Save the Wild."

In "This America of Ours," Schweber uncovers the forgotten story of a progressive alliance that altered the course of 20th-century history and saved American wilderness — and our country’s most fundamental ideals — from ruin. Schweber’s work has appeared in The New York Times, Anthony Bourdain’s Explore Parts Unknown, and others. His conservation articles won awards from the Outdoor Writers Association of America in 2015 and 2018. In 2020, he contributed to a ProPublica series that won the Pulitzer Prize for national reporting. A Montana native, he lives in Brooklyn.

Presented in partnership with Friends of Rogers Refuge and Friends of Princeton Open Space.

7:30 p.m.: Between Two Knees, by the intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1941’s, directed by Eric Ting. Matthews Theater at McCarter. 91 University Place. www.mccarter.org.

Friday, February 3

4:30 p.m.: Geraldine Parsons of the University of Glasgow presents “The Quiet Girls of Early Ireland: Women in Medieval Irish Literature,” at James Stewart Film Theater, 185 Nassau Street. Free. Sponsored by Princeton University Lewis Center’s Fund for Irish Studies. Fis.princeton.edu.

8 p.m.: Between Two Knees, by the intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1941’s, directed by Eric Ting. Matthews Theater at McCarter. 91 University Place. www.mccarter.org.

