Boys Basketball: Caldwell Edges Columbia, 45-41, on Senior Night

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- In their second of three matchups this season, Caldwell defeated Columbia, 45-41, Tuesday night.

The victory gave Caldwell (16-2) a regular-season sweep of the Cougars (14-4), but a third and even more consequential meeting awaits between the two.

This Saturday, third-seeded Caldwell will host sixth-seeded Columbia in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament. Caldwell had defeated Columbia, 55-49, on Jan. 3.

Tuesday night, the Chiefs opened a nine-point lead after a quarter, 15-6. Columbia came back to close to within four, 25-21, by halftime.

Senior guard Rocco Checchetto led Caldwell with 18 points, Ryan Lawrence scored 11 and Ray Zamloot had nine points. Jayden Myers paced Columbia with 15 points. Jalen Robinson had 12 points and Jalen James eight points for the Cougars.

Eight Caldwell 12th-graders were honored on Senior Night: Rocco Checchetto, Peter Kocjan, Luke Kurzum, Ryan Lawrence, Nick Pirello, Aidan Scanelli, Lorenzo Sozio and Ray Zamloot.



