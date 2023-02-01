ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Caldwell, NJ

Boys Basketball: Caldwell Edges Columbia, 45-41, on Senior Night

 4 days ago

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- In their second of three matchups this season, Caldwell defeated Columbia, 45-41, Tuesday night.

The victory gave Caldwell (16-2) a regular-season sweep of the Cougars (14-4), but a third and even more consequential meeting awaits between the two.

This Saturday, third-seeded Caldwell will host sixth-seeded Columbia in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament. Caldwell had defeated Columbia, 55-49, on Jan. 3.

Tuesday night, the Chiefs opened a nine-point lead after a quarter, 15-6. Columbia came back to close to within four, 25-21, by halftime.

Senior guard Rocco Checchetto led Caldwell with 18 points, Ryan Lawrence scored 11 and Ray Zamloot had nine points. Jayden Myers paced Columbia with 15 points. Jalen Robinson had 12 points and Jalen James eight points for the Cougars.

Eight Caldwell 12th-graders were honored on Senior Night: Rocco Checchetto, Peter Kocjan, Luke Kurzum, Ryan Lawrence, Nick Pirello, Aidan Scanelli, Lorenzo Sozio and Ray Zamloot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qoWgT_0kYAGdia00

TAPinto.net

Columbia Girls Basketball Upsets Newark Academy 46-42 in Electrifying Fashion

LIVINGSTON - Columbia’s girls’ basketball team took a trip to Newark Academy High school to face the 16-3 minutemen. In a Saturday morning contest full of excitement, the underdogs kept their cool and knocked off Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament. Talia Baptiste led the Cougars with 14 points. The first quarter began slower than expected. Columbia could only grab four points compared to Newark Academy’s nine. The second quarter was much better offensively for the Cougars. Columbia scored 17 points and cut the lead to one. Shana Desir, who leads the team in scoring, rebounding, and steals,...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Columbia Beats Caldwell. 52-49, in Essex County Tournament Quarterfinals

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- If the boys basketball teams and Columbia and Caldwell high schools played each other 10 times this season, there's a pretty good chance they'd each win five games. After losing two close regular-season games to Caldwell this winter, Columbia turned the tables with a 52-49 victory over the Chiefs on Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament. Third-seeded Caldwell (16-3) was seeking its second consecutive trip to the ECT semifinals, after reaching the Final Four for the first time in program history in 2022. But a quick, deep and resourceful Columbia team--the No. 6 seed--lent...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Columbia Defeats Newark Academy, 46-42, in ECT Quarterfinals

LIVINGSTON, NJ -- The Columbia girls basketball team advanced in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament with a 46-42 victory over Newark Academy on Saturday. Talia Baptiste scored 14 points for the Cougars (9-13), who trailed by five points after one quarter. Columbia outscored Newark Academy, 16-11, in the fourth quarter. Bella Galatt finished with nine points for Columbia, which moves on to the semifinal round against top-seeded Montclair Immaculate next Saturday at West Orange High School. Fourth-seeded Newark Academy is 16-4.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Girls Varsity Basketball Team Falls to Princeton

PRINCETON, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team lost to Princeton High School Saturday morning 54-26. Spotswood's loss was the sixth of the season for the Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division champs.  Tatum Jones was the Chargers' top scorer with seven points. Ava Fama put up six and Lizzie Calandruccio scored five points. Molly Walsh had three points. Teagan Jones and Violet Tharney added two. Meaghan Bicsko chipped in one. Anna Winters, Rachel Luo and Riley Devlin all scored 14 for Princeton.  Spotswood returns to the court on Monday when the team travels to Montgomery High School. Montgomery has an overall season record of 2-19. Game time is at 4 p.m. The Chargers are the eighth seed in the upcoming Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament that began on Saturday. Spotswood has a bye for the play-in and preliminary rounds. The Chargers first round game will be on Wednesday. Spotswood plays the winner of the preliminary round game between ninth seeded Middlesex High School and 25th seeded Carteret High School. Carteret defeated 24th seeded Sayreville High School 46-33 in the play-in round on Saturday. Middlesex received a play-in round bye. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Girls and Boys Basketball Hit the Court Again Tuesday

Girls Basketball The Raiders earned a 43-30 victory on the road Thursday night at Cedar Grove led by Riley Sebastiano, who totaled 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Anna Green added 11 points and seven assists and Grace Christie had 14 points and three blocks. The win was the second straight for Nutley (7-11), which also defeated Hoboken, 43-25, on Monday afternoon. Grace Christie (18 points, three blocks, two rebounds), Isabel Riccardi (six points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks, three assists, three steals) and Mina Shaw (three points, six rebounds, three blocks) led the way. Nutley's next game is a road contest on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Newark Central at 7 p.m. Boys Basketball Anthony Pinal and Erik Thompson scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, as Nutley suffered a 47-40 loss to Livingston on Thursday in Nutley. Donte Dubose-Carter added seven points for the Raiders (6-16), who led, 14-8, after the first quarter but was outscored, 28-18, in the middle quarters. Dubose-Carter continues to lead the team in scoring with a 13.2 average. Thompson (11.4 ppg.), Pinal (9.1 ppg.) and Jordan Small (7.0 ppg.) round out the top four scorers. Nutley is scheduled to play host to Newark Academy on Feb. 7 at 4 p.m.  
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Girls Basketball Rolls into Morris County Semifinals with Win vs. Hanover Park; Kreuzer 14 Points, Hogan 13 off Bench

DENVILLE, NJ -- While Chatham's girls basketball opponents have been focused on stopping Cougar senior Riley Allen from going on a 3-point shooting binge this season, coach Joe Gaba has been building a balanced offense around her. "I don't know if we've shown how dynamic we are offensively, based on the schedule that we've played, but we have the potential," Gaba said. Some of that potential was on display on Saturday during the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament. While Hanover Park was concentrating on Allen, Chatham junior Addison Barrett and sophomores Ella Kreuzer, Mia Semioli and McKenna Hogan were wreaking havoc on the...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg girls advance with win over Hackettstown

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Survive and advance.   That’s the Phillipsburg High School girl’s basketball motto and they’re sticking to it because so far, so good.   Senior forward Monet Gonda scored nine points and hauled in 12 rebounds to lead the fourth-seeded Stateliners past scrappy No. 5 Hackettstown, 32-28, in a Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex quarterfinal round game on Thomas Fisher Court on Saturday afternoon.   “If somebody misses a shot there’s a good chance Monet will get the rebound,” P’burg coach Nicole Fulmer said. “So, we look for her for all those rebounds because she’s tough under the basket. We’re trying to work her on the high post,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Wood-Ridge Rips New Milford, 72-45

NEW MILFORD, NJ – A 21-9 run in the third quarter put the game away and lifted Wood-Ridge to 72-45 victory over New Milford in NJIC basketball action.  The win lifts Wood-Ridge to 8-12 on the season.  New Milford is 8-10 overall. The Blue Devils led 17-16 after the first quarter and took a 38-29 lead into halftime before blowing the game open in the third quarter. Eric Barton led the charge in the third quarter with 11 of his game high 21 points.  Ryan Lagrasta added 16 points while Owen Caprio chipped in 14 and Christian Nario added 11 to the Wood-Ridge offense.  Martin Alpar led New Milford with 13 points. Wood-R+A1:F31idge (8-12) 17 21 21 13 72 New Milford (8-10) 16 13 9 7 45              Wood-Ridge 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Ryan Lagrasta 5 2 0 16   Ryan George 1 0 1 3   Owen Caprio 0 4 2 14   Eric Barton 8 1 2 21   Jeremiah Arunga 0 0 0 0   Daniel Castro 0 1 0 3   Dante Fabi 0 0 0 0   Jaydin Punt 1 0 0 2   Klejdi Elezaj 1 0 0 2   Lucas Mendoza 0 0 0 0   Christian Nario 1 3 0 11   Totals: 17 11 5 72               New Milfor  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Dylan Murphy 0 1 0 3   Vincent Arroyo 1 0 0 2   John Giannoulis 0 0 0 0   Martin Alpar 5 1 0 13   Travis Valluzzi 0 0 0 0   Jaiden Ortiz 1 2 0 8   Michael Minaya 0 0 2 2   Amaurys Beato 0 0 1 1   Wilburt Rodriguez 3 0 0 6   Luis Placido 4 0 0 8   Jake Johnson 1 0 0 2    
NEW MILFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Boys Basketballs Defeats Newton on 2023 Senior Night

SPARTA, NJ -  After honoring the team’s senior players and statisticians and student singing group Shacapella presenting the National Anthem, the Spartans when on to beat the Newton Braves 61-33.  Sparta started the game hot with the first seven goal coming from three-point range with the first quarter ending 21-7.  Eleven Spartans put points on the board with John Cristillo leading the effort with 11 including three 3’s. Nick Ryan had nine; all three pointers.  Jack Hill added eight.  Matthew Maresca and Finn Mell each put up seven.  Dan Lyden had six and James Weisbeck added five.  Brayden DiBlasio, Brandon Joefield, Edan Alkovic...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Takes Down Middlesex on Senior Night 2023

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills defeated Middlesex on Senior Night Friday, 60-12. Prior to the match Watchung Hills senior wrestlers and their parents were recognized. SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE “Great night celebrating the seniors! They have worked very hard all season to put themselves in position to succeed,” said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “We enjoy this one tonight and then move on to Mondays State tournament as the two seed. We have 2 home matches Monday and need all the support we can get! The 2nd match will start at 7:30! Go Warriors!” The Warriors improved to 13-6 with the win. Results are: 132 Michael Samayoa won by pin :45 138 Lorenzo Percario won by forfeit 144 Cody Pritzlaff won by pin 3:23 150 Christian Calvo won by pin :28 157 Harry Liu won by decision 4-1 165 Matt Mina won by decision 13-7 175 David Labib lost by decision 4-2 190 Joe Vecchio was pinned 2:30 215 Jon Barrera won by pin 3:41 285 Hunter  Seubert won by pin 1:34 106 Nic Pietrrantuono won by forfeit 113 Anthony DiAndrea won by forfeit 120 Cameron Kolakowski won by pin 3:39 126 Nick Valenti lost by decision 5-1
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Wrestling Defeated Hackettstown Friday

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School wrestling team defeated Hackettstown, 36-31, on Friday, Feb. 3. The Colonials improved to 7-10 on the season. At 132 pounds, Wilmer Romero took a 6-1 decision. Jack Myers won a 9-3 decision at 138, Ricardo Nulman won by forfeit at 150,Oliver Aung won a 6-4 decision at 165, Henry Saxon pinned in 1:07 at 175.   Freddie Saxon and Robert Murphy won by forfeit at 190 and 215 respectively and Jayson Castro was victorious by a 3-1 decision at 285.     Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: West Essex Defeats Jefferson, 54-15

JEFFERSON, NJ -- The West Essex wrestling team recorded five pins and went on to defeat Jefferson, 64-15, Friday night. West Essex is 14-2. Jefferson is 13-6. 106 Alex Esposito (WE) — Major Decision 12-0 Christopher Frank (J) 113 Christian Bastante (WE) — Pin 5:09 Sean Callan (J) 120 Thomas Ruane (WE) — Major Decision 11-3 Max Alonso (J) 126 Ethan Kerlin (WE) — Pin 2:34 Ryan Jack (J) 132 Nick Bastante (WE) — Pin 2:43 Carson Frank (J) 138 Joey Macrino (WE) — Pin 3:12 Joseph Connolly (J) 144 Anthony Barra (WE) — Major Decision 12-1 Christian Gould (J) 150 Bryan Tilney (J) — Decision 6-2 Nick Janish (WE) 157 Mike Maglione (WE) — Decision 5-2 Ryan Flammer (J) 165 Joseph DiBiase (J) — Pin 3:00 Carmine Masi (WE) 175 Peter Schauer (WE) — Forfeit 190 Amro Salem (WE) — Pin 1:39 Marchello Fiorentino (J) 215 Chris Nigro (WE) — Decision 8-3 Alexander DaSilva (J)  
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Castellano’s Late Goal Propels Roxbury Hockey Over Park Regional

ROXBURY, NJ – Roxbury High School senior Dan Castellano on Thursday scored the go-ahead goal with 3:48 left to lift Roxbury ice hockey to a 7-5 victory over Park Regional. The win, at Mennen Arena in Morris Township, brought the Gaels record to 11-4. Senior Jake Calanni scored four goals to help Roxbury secure the victory. In the first period, Park Regional (8-8-3) launched the offensive action and scored two goals in the first six minutes to take an early lead. Roxbury answered with an unassisted goal by senior Tyler Peterson (22). Less than a minute later, the Gaels scored again to tie the...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Overtime Loss Eliminates Morristown Boys Basketball From County Tournament

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The 11th-seeded Colonials dropped a 66-62 overtime contest to sixth-seeded Jefferson in the Morris County Tournament first round Thursday night. Morristown (9-9) saw a three-game winning streak end. Four Morristown players finished in double figures: Zion Baitey and Finn Rodgers each with 16 points, Chris Galligan with 14 points and Christian Clark-Stokes with 11 points. Jason Eisele led Jefferson with 20 points. The Colonials blew past No. 22 Seed Dover 72-21 in the Preliminary Round.  The loss pushes Jefferson to the Quarterfinal round where they will now face No. 3 Chatham on Saturday February 4 at Randolph High School.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Swim: Garfield/Hasbrouck Heights Girls Finish Fourth in NJIC Championships

LYNDHURST, NJ – The Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield girls swim team finished fourth in the NJIC League Championship meet held at the Lyndhurst High School pool on Saturday. Leonia/Palisade Park won the championship with 187 points, with Rutherford coming in second with 115 points.  Secaucus edged out Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield by a score of 87 to 73 for third place. Top finishers for Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield were Abigail Hernandez, Xenia and Lucia Lopez.  Hernandez finished second in the Individual Medley and the 100 Butterfly. Xenia Lopez finished third in the 200 Freestyle and 500 Freestyle while Lucia Lopez was second in the 100 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke.  The trio teamed with Kanzy Hassan to finish third the Medley Relay and second in the 400 Freestyle Relay. Final Scores:  Leonia 187 2.  Rutherford 115 3. Secaucus 87 4. Garfield 73 5. New Milford 22, 6. Harrison 14, 7. Weehawken 6,  8. Lyndhurst 4
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Scenes from Scotch Plains-Fanwood Wrestling Senior Night

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- The Scotch Plains-Fanwood wrestling team celebrated its members of the Class of 2023 prior to the team's match against Rahway on Friday, Feb. 3. The seniors recognized at the ceremony were: Vincent Amato (co-captain) Michael Brennan (co-captain) Ben Cohn Lorenzo Cruz Ryan Estivene "It's a small group, but one that sticks together," Coach Fabiano said. "They are leaders, and they work hard. I couldn't ask for anything else." As for the match, four Raider wrestlers won their matches (all by pin).  113 lbs. Jonah Tamayo pinned Nick Macaluso. 138 lbs. Michael Brennan pinned Steve Hernandez. 150 lbs. Michael Cantwell pinned Kalen Maples. 175 lbs. John Boyle pinned Andrew Avant. Coach Marc Fabiano had...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Wrestling Defeated Indian Hills 57-20

MADISON, NJ – The Madison High School wrestling team defeated Indian Hills, 57-20, on Friday, Feb. 3.The Dodgers (7-6) had a number of victories. At 120 pounds, John Aristizabel pinned in 3:16, Carlos Dominguez pinned in 1:50 at 132, 138-pounder Anthony Collins won by forfeit, Jayson Candelario pinned in 3:32 at 150, 157-pounder Collin Mulcahy pinned in 3:33, Jeremy Ortiz won by forfeit at 165, Jack McCaffrey took a 3-1 decision at 175.   Mekhi Crump and John O’Donnell won by forfeit at 190 and 215 and Skyler Pastro pinned in 4:31 at 285.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers-Bears-Rams Ice Hockey Loses to Colonia

WOODBRIDGE, NJ - The East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River High School ice hockey team lost to Greater Middlesex Conference leading Colonia-Woodbridge High School on Friday at the Club at Woodbridge 13-2. Colonia is undefeated in the GMC this season. Michael Rodrigues and Tanner Stein scored the goals for CBR. Ryan Fitzgerald and James Tomasini had assists in Friday's loss. Braeden Rafferty had four goals for Colonia-Woodbridge. Ray Obolsky and Ryan Douglas both scored a pair. Colonia-Woodbridge also had goals from Hubert Polchlopek, Patrick Renne, Ryan Zwiebel, Chris Walusz and Nick Santeramo. Eryk Miastkowski faced 30 shots for CBR and made 17 saves. Noah Gibb faced 12 shots and made 10 saves for Colonia-Woodbridge. Gibb picked up the victory in goal. CBR returns to the ice on Monday at the ProSkate Ice Rink in South Brunswick for a home game against Monroe Township High School at 4:15 p.m. Monroe has an overall season record of 13-4-1 and is second in the GMC. 
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nine Hilltopper Student-Athletes Declare Collegiate Destinations

SUMMIT, NJ - Nine Summit High School Class of 2023 student-athletes have declared their collegiate destinations, where each will continue their academic and sporting endeavors. The nine Hilltopper seniors include: Wes Hellings, Baseball - Roanoke College Jack Holmes, Lacrosse - Skidmore College Kealon Knight, Soccer - Houghton University Jake Lowry, Football - University of Chicago Tim McKeever, Football - Hobart College Isis Ovares, Soccer - Seton Hall University Jake Rainero, Lacrosse - Drew University Stephanie Sexton, Basketball - Franklin & Marshall College Devin Tapia, Swimming - University of Lynchburg
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Beegle Wins 800 & 1600, Gache Sets Record in 55-Meter Dash, Joel 1st in Pole Vault as Chatham Boys Win State Sectional Title

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- Ryan Beegle won gold in both the 1600 and 800, Filip Gache broke his own school record in winning the 55-meter dash and Ted Joel won the pole vault as the Chatham boys claimed the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 boys indoor track & field state championship on Saturday in the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex. Chatham's team of Charlie Henne, Nolan Huth, Ted Joel and Adam Petitjean won the 4x400 relay in 3:33.66. "Another incredible day for the boys Chatham indoor team," Patrick Clark Jr., Chatham coach, said. "We started the week by winning the county meet and ended the week today by winning...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

