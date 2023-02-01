ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Milwaukee police safely find critically missing 11-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division has announced that Charlene Ruffin has been located safely. They thanked the public for their support in finding her. Published: 8:33 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division announced early...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

City of Wauwatosa to begin coyote trapping effort 'soon' following attack on family pet

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The City of Wauwatosa says a coyote trapping effort will soon begin following an attack on a family pet in October of 2022. Police say the most recent verified attack happened on Oct. 14 near 113th Street and Potter Road. They say a resident let their dog outside in the backyard and when the dog was brought back in, three puncture marks were found on the dog's backside.
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD releases video from officer-involved shooting at Vets Place Central

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department released a community briefing video Friday, Feb. 3, regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 20, 2022. Police responded to reports of an active shooter at Vets Place Central, a building near 34th and Wells that offers transitional housing to homeless...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD: 24-year-old woman shot near 29th and Congress

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot near North 29th and Congress Streets Friday, Feb. 3. Police say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. According to police, the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

15-year-old shares story of open-heart surgery on National Wear Red Day

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friday, Feb. 3, is National Wear Red Day. The American Heart Association encourages people to wear red to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women. CBS 58 was joined by 15-year-old Abby Kawula, who shared her story about having open-heart surgery when she was 4 years...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County receives $800K grant to address reckless driving

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This week, the US Department of Transportation announced $800,000 in grant funds toward addressing reckless driving in Milwaukee County. According to the office of County Executive David Crowley, the award is part of seven grants for projects in Wisconsin totaling more than $2 million.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

West Bend hosts 4-week program to spread fentanyl awareness

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County's chasing down the fentanyl overdose problem. Tonight, a number of agencies joined forces hosting the first of a four-week series on fentanyl to spread awareness. It was held at Moraine Park Technical College in West Bend. The sheriff's office told us overdose...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

How to talk to kids about diversity

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Talking to young children about diversity in an open and positive way can help them develop a sense of appreciation for differences. However, knowing how to have the conversation can be challenging. Thursday, Feb. 2, CBS 58 was joined by Doctor April Poindexter, who is the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy