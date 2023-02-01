Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland NewsMilwaukee, WI
Related
CBS 58
Milwaukee police safely find critically missing 11-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division has announced that Charlene Ruffin has been located safely. They thanked the public for their support in finding her. Published: 8:33 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division announced early...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man sentenced to 16 years for shooting kids throwing snowballs at cars
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday after shooting two children who threw snowballs at his car back in 2020. A jury found William Carson guilty of two counts first-degree reckless injury and five counts first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a...
CBS 58
City of Wauwatosa to begin coyote trapping effort 'soon' following attack on family pet
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The City of Wauwatosa says a coyote trapping effort will soon begin following an attack on a family pet in October of 2022. Police say the most recent verified attack happened on Oct. 14 near 113th Street and Potter Road. They say a resident let their dog outside in the backyard and when the dog was brought back in, three puncture marks were found on the dog's backside.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
CBS 58
MPD releases video from officer-involved shooting at Vets Place Central
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department released a community briefing video Friday, Feb. 3, regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 20, 2022. Police responded to reports of an active shooter at Vets Place Central, a building near 34th and Wells that offers transitional housing to homeless...
CBS 58
MPD: 24-year-old woman shot near 29th and Congress
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot near North 29th and Congress Streets Friday, Feb. 3. Police say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. According to police, the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No arrests...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: 15-year-old girl seriously hurt after being shot near 17th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 17th and Capitol. Police say the victim, a 15-year-old female, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). If you have...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Suspect accused of shooting man in the legs over argument about money
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An argument over money leads to a shooting. We do know who the suspect is in this case and need your help to find him. Take a look at the photo of Jonathan Rock. He's 31 years old with tattoos on his neck. Milwaukee police detectives...
CBS 58
15-year-old girl latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee; advocates, mayor speak out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Advocates and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson are speaking out after a 15-year-old girl was shot near 17th and Capitol Thursday night. The group, "Moms Demand Action Wisconsin," held an event Friday morning, Feb. 3 as this week kicked off the beginning of National Gun Violence Survivors Awareness week.
CBS 58
New charges for Oak Creek man, who authorities say he planned a 'murder-for-hire' plot
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New charges against an Oak Creek man who prosecutors say tried to kill his in-laws in Illinois just days before he was supposed to report to jail for abusing his wife. Now, the sheriff's office in Will County says they've uncovered a "murder for...
CBS 58
Anger and frustration as Milwaukee community calls for quicker release of MPD body camera video
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday night, community members and activists voiced distrust with the Milwaukee Police Department at the first Fire and Police Commission meeting since videos were made public of the Tyre Nichols beating in Memphis. Among the speakers were two mothers of men killed by Milwaukee officers. Emotions...
CBS 58
15-year-old shares story of open-heart surgery on National Wear Red Day
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friday, Feb. 3, is National Wear Red Day. The American Heart Association encourages people to wear red to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women. CBS 58 was joined by 15-year-old Abby Kawula, who shared her story about having open-heart surgery when she was 4 years...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
CBS 58
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
CBS 58
Feel Good Friday: Mermaid Echo at Discovery World, princess and superheroes day, and free day at the zoo
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's Feel Good Friday! CBS 58 was joined by B93.3's Joe Krauss to talk about positive news happening across our area.
CBS 58
Dave Portnoy makes stops at pizza restaurants in Racine and Milwaukee
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The king of "one bite pizza reviews" made a few stops in Wisconsin this week to dish out a few reviews. One of those stops was in Racine. Dave Portnoy says he was in town for a business meeting and decided to make the most of his visit.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County receives $800K grant to address reckless driving
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This week, the US Department of Transportation announced $800,000 in grant funds toward addressing reckless driving in Milwaukee County. According to the office of County Executive David Crowley, the award is part of seven grants for projects in Wisconsin totaling more than $2 million.
CBS 58
West Bend hosts 4-week program to spread fentanyl awareness
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County's chasing down the fentanyl overdose problem. Tonight, a number of agencies joined forces hosting the first of a four-week series on fentanyl to spread awareness. It was held at Moraine Park Technical College in West Bend. The sheriff's office told us overdose...
CBS 58
'Our hard work pays off': Racine Elementary School attempts Guinness World Record for cereal box dominoes
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Normally, the hallways of Red Apple Elementary School in Racine are filled with books and backpacks. But on Friday, thousands of cereal boxes lined the floors instead. In an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest cereal box domino line (yes, it's...
CBS 58
How to talk to kids about diversity
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Talking to young children about diversity in an open and positive way can help them develop a sense of appreciation for differences. However, knowing how to have the conversation can be challenging. Thursday, Feb. 2, CBS 58 was joined by Doctor April Poindexter, who is the...
Comments / 0