About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
Train Derailment in East Palestine Results in No Injuries or Structural DamagecreteEast Palestine, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Patricia “Patty” A. Featsent, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” A. Featsent, age 78, of Hudson, Ohio, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio. Patricia was born March 8, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Rose Makowka...
Youngstown State claims first place after rout of Northern Kentucky
Youngstown State Penguins claims first place after rout of Northern Kentucky Norse. Youngstown State claims first place after rout of …. Youngstown State Penguins claims first place after rout of Northern Kentucky Norse. EPA continues to monitor the water in East Palestine, …. Another major concern after the East Palestine...
Joyce Husak, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Husak, 70, died peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Hospice House, surrounded by her family. Joyce was born July 25, 1952, in Youngstown, the daughter of Thaddeus and Annabelle Stark Schiffer. She was a 1971 graduate of Boardman High School. She was a...
Robert John Durkin, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert John Durkin, 92, a longtime resident of Austintown, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2023. Death followed a series of hospitalizations for heart and breathing problems. He was the youngest of eight children born to Catherine and John Durkin of Youngstown. All are now deceased.
Dreama G. Pepe, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dreama G. Pepe, 66, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born February 19, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rufus and Fronia Brown Boggs. Dreama was a member of the Apostolic...
Constance K. Zebosky, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance K. Zebosky, 76, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Constance, who was affectionately known as Connie, was born December 24, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Katherine Farina Hedrich, and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate...
William Wray Conn, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Wray Conn, 72, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home. William was born May 15, 1950, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Julia St. John Conn and lived in the area most of his life. He was a 1968...
Gregory Scudday Roussel, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Scudday Roussel, 77, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, January 19, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Gregory was born August 5, 1945, in Joplin, Missouri, a son of the late Michael and Anna Petrisko Nikolich and came to the Youngstown area in 1972. He...
Audrey Hallochak, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Hallochak, 65, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, due to complications from her third bout with cancer. Audrey was born March 19, 1957, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Louise Bayer Hallochak and was raised in Youngstown...
Michael Lawrence Bellstedt, Warren, Ohio
WAREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lawrence Bellstedt, 30 of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 after a workplace accident. He was born September 25, 1992 in New Hartford, New York, a son of Lawrence Michael Bellstedt and Pamala (Murray) Boscoe. He attended Mohawk High School where...
Amelia “Millie” Knapick, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia “Millie” Knapick of Youngstown passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2:12 a.m. in her daughter’s residence. She was 92. Millie was born in Youngstown on August 1, 1930, the daughter of the late...
Rosa C. Brown Hart, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosa C. Brown Hart, 62, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 9:35 p.m. at Metro Health Hospital, following a brief illness. She was born November 7, 1960 in Luverne, Alabama, the daughter of Elmer Brown, Sr. and Laura M. Wilson...
Garrett C. Williams, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garrett C. Williams, age 17, passed away peacefully in his mom’s arms on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was born on October 20, 2005, in Warren, to his loving parents, Chris and Kate Williams. As a child Garrett loved going on vacations and being...
Dennis E. Devine, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis E. Devine, 65, died Wednesday afternoon February 1, 2023 at his home. He was born November 16, 1957 in Youngstown, a son of James P. and Patricia A. Hurley Devine and was a lifelong Hubbard resident. Mr. Devine, a member of St. Patrick Roman...
James E. Hunt, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Hunt, 95, of Leetonia passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 27, 1927, in Akron, the son of Robert Adelbert and Verda Lee (Haynes) Hunt. A proud graduate of Ohio University, James went...
Martha Guzaliak, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Guzaliak, 98, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Antonine Village where she made her home, following a long and fulfilling life. Martha was born November 22, 1924, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Louis Guzaliak and Katherine Kinnick Guzaliak and...
Victoria “Vicki” Mango, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria “Vicki” Mango, 69, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born June 27, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Leona (Camarata) Mango. Vicki was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and a...
East Palestine train derailment fire was visible on Pittsburgh radar
Friday night, a Norfolk Southern train consisting of about 50 railcars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio around 9 p.m. resulting in a massive fire. The fire was large enough to be detected by the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania radar for several hours Friday night. The video loop below shows that the fire first shows up around 9:20 p.m. last night.
Randall Scott Snyder, Sr., Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, January 27, 2023, Randall Scott Snyder, Sr., age 55, of Masury, Ohio passed away at his home in Youngstown due to cardiac related issues. He was born April 20, 1967, son to Frank C. and Agnes Marie (Sylvestri) Snyder Sr. and a lifelong...
Gertrude “Trudy” Chatman McGaughy, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Gertrude “Trudy” Chatman McGaughy, 60, transcended to peace without pain in her Heavenly Mansion, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Trudy was born June 12, 1962, in Youngstown, a daughter of Charley Mae Chatman and Tommie Lee Anderson, Sr. Trudy graduated...
