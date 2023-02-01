Rising delinquencies among subprime and near-prime borrowers reveal the strain of living paycheck to paycheck. In a spate of earnings reports these past few weeks, various lenders — banks and digital platforms among them — have spotlighted the fact that delinquencies and charge-offs are ramping back up, off pandemic lows, rapidly. And though many of these companies state that their lending portfolios’ metrics are manageable, and indeed are normalizing, the trends bear watching.

