Lendica Releases Embedded Finance Integrations for Shopify and Salesforce
Lendica’s embedded finance integrations are now available for Shopify and Salesforce. With these new integrations, customers can use the PayLater and FundNow products to delay payments to their vendors or speed up collection from wholesale accounts, Lendica said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We founded Lendica to...
Craft Raises $32M to Help Companies Monitor Suppliers
Intelligence platform Craft has raised $32 million to help companies track supplier networks. The company announced the Series B equity financing Wednesday (Feb. 1), saying it would use the funds to accelerate research and development and deepen its go-to-market execution. Based in San Francisco, Craft offers a data platform that...
Egyptian FinTech MNT-Halan Announces $400M of Fresh Funding
Egypt’s MNT-Halan has raised $400 million at a valuation of over $1 billion. The funding was announced by the Cairo-based FinTech on Monday (Feb. 1). The largest chunk of the fresh capital was from Chimera Abu Dhabi, which has invested more than $200 million in exchange for over 20% of the company, MNT-Halan said.
Quicken Enables Users to Share Financial Information With Trusted Parties
Quicken’s personal finance app now lets users share their financial information with trusted parties. With this new feature of the Simplifi app, spouses can share information to align their budgeting, parents can help their children develop healthy financial habits, and users can help their aging parents manage their finances, Quicken said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release.
Airswift and Cloud to Offer Streamlined Instant Crypto Payments
Airswift and Cloud Payments have teamed to simplify cryptocurrency payments with Visa and Mastercard. Airswift, a crypto payments provider, announced the partnership in a Thursday (Feb. 2) news release, saying it would “enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale” using Visa and Mastercard payment.
FLEETCOR Acquires Cloud-Based EV Charging Software Platform Mina
FLEETCOR has acquired cloud-based electric vehicle (EV) charging software platform Mina. The global business payments and spend management company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release that the purchase gives it a solution for commercial fleets in the United Kingdom that captures, calculates and pays for at-home charging of business-use vehicles.
Demand for Flexible B2B Payments Fuels EU BNPL Growth
Business-to-business (B2B) payments are fueling the uptake of buy now, pay later (BNPL) in Europe. While the explosion of the BNPL concept has primarily centered on the business-to-consumer (B2C) sector, in recent years, BNPL for business has been gaining traction, buoyed by increasing funding rounds and partnerships. In Europe, for...
JPMorgan Payments Sees Dawn of ‘Treasurer as Influencer’ Era as Focus Shifts to Profits
With 2023 off to a running start, treasury is calling the shots differently, with a refined focus forged in the crucible of 2022. Julie Lubell, global head of Trends and Advisory at J.P. Morgan Payments, discussed with Karen Webster the new roadmap for investing and corporate strategies that take the triumphs and failures of the past three years and create something new.
Crypto Hackers Stole Billions Last Year by Targeting DeFi
Adding to the cryptocurrency sector’s 2022 woes, hackers stole $3.8 billion from crypto companies last year. This, as a new crypto crime report from blockchain intelligence platform Chainalysis found that 2022 was the biggest year in the cryptocurrency sector’s decade-plus history for losses stemming from hacks by bad actors.
Dole, Food Producers Turn to Asset Sales Amid Ongoing Grocery Inflation
This week in grocery, food giants sell off major divisions and grocers take on QSRs. As food costs rise, some of the largest producers are selling off significant chunks of their business. For instance, agricultural giant Dole announced in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release the sale of its fresh vegetables division to Fresh Express, a subsidiary of competitor Chiquita.
SendFriend Buys DigiPli to Boost Sanctions Screening and AML Controls
B2B FinTech company SendFriend has acquired U.S. compliance provider DigiPli. The move will combine DigiPli’s anti-money laundering (AML) model with SendFriend’s cross-border payments solution for financial institutions (FIs) needing access to the U.S. market, SendFriend said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release. With this combination, SendFriend will...
How Big Healthcare Players Are Rewriting the Consumer Payments Playbook
Healthcare remains among the most paper-based industries in America, which means stakeholders from patients to providers to payers are missing out on digital efficiencies. Probing the intractable use of paper and steps required to change it, PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Bank of America (BoA) Managing Director, Co-Head Global Commercial Banking Sue Caras; Kaiser Permanente Vice President and Assistant Treasurer, Cash Management Sheila Stephens; and Cigna Treasury Managing Director and Assistant Treasurer Scott Lambert.
FinTech IPO Index Surges 10.5% as SoFi Rallies on Loan Demand
Tech stocks roared back to life coming into a new month — and suddenly February looks a lot brighter than the beginning of this year ever did. The FinTech IPO Index was up 10.5%, marking a five-day rally that has brought the group up more than 35% year to date.
Meta Is Losing Over $1B a Month on Metaverse Strategy
Mark Zuckerberg’s expensive pivot toward building a virtual world continues to be just that — expensive. “None of the signals I see in today’s environment lead me to believe we should shift the Reality Labs (RL) strategy long-term,” the social media CEO said Wednesday (Feb. 1) during his Menlo Park, California-based company’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings call.
CFOs See Internal Collaboration as Key Growth Driver
CFOs are leveraging technology and breaking down internal silos to build holistic organizational growth frameworks. Even in the face of macroeconomic headwinds, or perhaps especially in the face of them, organizations need to put in place the right infrastructure that can support both their near- and long-term goals. “The challenge...
Subprime Delinquencies Show Pressures of Paycheck-to-Paycheck Life
Rising delinquencies among subprime and near-prime borrowers reveal the strain of living paycheck to paycheck. In a spate of earnings reports these past few weeks, various lenders — banks and digital platforms among them — have spotlighted the fact that delinquencies and charge-offs are ramping back up, off pandemic lows, rapidly. And though many of these companies state that their lending portfolios’ metrics are manageable, and indeed are normalizing, the trends bear watching.
Auto Repair Software Developer Xolvis Integrates Open Banking Payments With Volt
Xolvis has teamed with Volt to integrate open banking payments into its platform. The Munich-based software developer announced in a Thursday (Feb. 2) blog post that it will enable open banking payments for its customers in Europe thanks to the partnership with Volt, a London-based FinTech that specializes in real-time, account-to-account payments.
Sightline Payments Partners With Visa on Casino Resort Payment Solutions
Sightline Payments is deploying Visa-branded Play+ cards to expand omnichannel payment solutions for casino resorts. This combination will bring together Sightline Payments’ Play+ accounts for the U.S. sports betting and casino gaming market and Visa’s tokenization efforts in order to enable customers to use digital payments instead of carrying cash at casino resorts, Sightline Payments said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
Fintiv and Geoswift Partner on Digital Remittances to Asia
Fintiv and Geoswift have partnered on enabling cross-border remittance payments into Asia. The collaboration — which brings together Fintiv’s mobile commerce platform and Geoswift’s payment technology and Asian cross-border payments expertise — will allow the remittances to be made through Fintiv’s mobile wallets, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
ACI Expands; Says It Covers Third of Countries Offering Real-Time Payments
Software firm ACI Worldwide says it is expanding amid a global boom in real-time payments. The expansion means ACI now covers about a third of the world’s countries that offer real-time payments services, the company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1). “ACI now powers 25 domestic and pan-regional real-time...
