Read full article on original website
Related
Meta Is Losing Over $1B a Month on Metaverse Strategy
Mark Zuckerberg’s expensive pivot toward building a virtual world continues to be just that — expensive. “None of the signals I see in today’s environment lead me to believe we should shift the Reality Labs (RL) strategy long-term,” the social media CEO said Wednesday (Feb. 1) during his Menlo Park, California-based company’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings call.
Meta Sees Promise in Monetizing Apps With Shop Ads, Click to Message
With Meta's battered stock doubling in the past 3 months, it’s not all about the money-losing metaverse anymore. This, as shares of Meta Platforms jumped over 20% in early trading Thursday after reporting that it is seeing more engagement with its apps, and sees potential to monetize that engagement.
Snap's earnings may hold positive news for Meta, Google
Feb 1 (Reuters) - A rise in a key advertising metric for Snap Inc (SNAP.N) that reported an otherwise insipid quarter could bode well for Facebook owner Meta Platforms (META.O) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O), analysts said on Wednesday.
Hanes, Champion Brands Slump as Retailers Don’t Replenish Inventory
HanesBrands says retailers’ decisions to reduce inventories has led to a slump in sales. The apparel maker reported quarterly earnings Thursday (Feb. 2) showing that innerwear sales had fallen 19% compared to the year before. “The year-over-year sales performance was driven by macroeconomic pressures that weighed on consumer spending...
Craft Raises $32M to Help Companies Monitor Suppliers
Intelligence platform Craft has raised $32 million to help companies track supplier networks. The company announced the Series B equity financing Wednesday (Feb. 1), saying it would use the funds to accelerate research and development and deepen its go-to-market execution. Based in San Francisco, Craft offers a data platform that...
Unbanked and Mastercard Partner on Crypto Card Issuance in Europe
Unbanked and Mastercard have partnered to accelerate decentralized finance (DeFi) card issuance in Europe. Through this partnership, the two companies will use their existing footprint in the United Kingdom and the continent to work with Web3 organizations to enable the issuance of cryptocurrency-powered card programs, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
CNBC
How the end of Netflix password sharing will change the way families watch, especially the ones with college-age children
The streaming entertainment giant's long-awaited attempt to limit password sharing is coming by March. While details have been closely guarded, an FAQ page update this week, since deleted by Netflix, suggested how it plans to identify account sharing abuse. College kids' use of families' at-home logins may be among the...
Triple Whale Lands $25M to Help Shopify Merchants
ECommerce data platform Triple Whale has raised $25 million in a Series B funding round. The round, led by NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify, will let the Ohio company expand to larger brands, and invest in automation and artificial intelligence (AI), Triple Whale said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) news release.
Egyptian FinTech MNT-Halan Announces $400M of Fresh Funding
Egypt’s MNT-Halan has raised $400 million at a valuation of over $1 billion. The funding was announced by the Cairo-based FinTech on Monday (Feb. 1). The largest chunk of the fresh capital was from Chimera Abu Dhabi, which has invested more than $200 million in exchange for over 20% of the company, MNT-Halan said.
Innovation Helps Small Merchants Tackle eCommerce’s $212B Product Returns Problem
Product returns as we’ve known it is getting an overhaul as retailers and payment partners find new ways of offering good experiences without losing their shirts. PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by David Sobie, vice president of PayPal’s Happy Returns service, and Drew Cook, chief financial officer and head of operations at sustainable clothing brand Pact, for an episode of SMB-TV that explored the changes coming to retail returns.
Quicken Enables Users to Share Financial Information With Trusted Parties
Quicken’s personal finance app now lets users share their financial information with trusted parties. With this new feature of the Simplifi app, spouses can share information to align their budgeting, parents can help their children develop healthy financial habits, and users can help their aging parents manage their finances, Quicken said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release.
Media Subscriptions Account for Half of All Churn by Cash-Strapped Consumers
As consumers reprioritize their bill payments, PYMNTS data shows digital media subscriptions are often skipped. Payment issues are a major problem for subscription businesses, accounting for almost half of all churn, as FlexPay CEO Darryl Hicks told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster in an interview. “If you look at where the...
CFOs See Internal Collaboration as Key Growth Driver
CFOs are leveraging technology and breaking down internal silos to build holistic organizational growth frameworks. Even in the face of macroeconomic headwinds, or perhaps especially in the face of them, organizations need to put in place the right infrastructure that can support both their near- and long-term goals. “The challenge...
JPMorgan Payments Sees Dawn of ‘Treasurer as Influencer’ Era as Focus Shifts to Profits
With 2023 off to a running start, treasury is calling the shots differently, with a refined focus forged in the crucible of 2022. Julie Lubell, global head of Trends and Advisory at J.P. Morgan Payments, discussed with Karen Webster the new roadmap for investing and corporate strategies that take the triumphs and failures of the past three years and create something new.
Airswift and Cloud to Offer Streamlined Instant Crypto Payments
Airswift and Cloud Payments have teamed to simplify cryptocurrency payments with Visa and Mastercard. Airswift, a crypto payments provider, announced the partnership in a Thursday (Feb. 2) news release, saying it would “enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale” using Visa and Mastercard payment.
FinTech IPO Index Surges 10.5% as SoFi Rallies on Loan Demand
Tech stocks roared back to life coming into a new month — and suddenly February looks a lot brighter than the beginning of this year ever did. The FinTech IPO Index was up 10.5%, marking a five-day rally that has brought the group up more than 35% year to date.
Netflix $20-A-Month Premium Plan Adds Spatial Audio, Expands Number Of Devices For Downloading From 4 To 6
At the same time it is courting subscribers with its cheapest plan yet, the $7-a-month Basic with Ads, Netflix is adding upgrades to its top-end Premium tier. The streaming giant has incorporated spatial audio on Premium and also expanded the number of devices on which subscribers can download programming, from four to six. Concurrent streaming is still limited to four devices. The price of Premium is slated to remain at $19.99 a month even after the enhancements. Rishu Arora, Director of Product Management, announced the changes in a blog post. Spatial Audio, which is increasingly found on platforms like Apple Music,...
The Verge
PSA: Gmail’s new package tracking interface is now live if you know where to look
Gmail’s iOS and Android apps have been updated with a new interface that makes it easier to see where your packages are in transit, and when they might arrive. The feature was announced last November, when Google said it would be arriving “in the coming weeks,” but it’s only been spotted in the wild by the likes of 9to5Google and XDA-Developers over the past couple of days. It’s unclear exactly when it went live, but the feature appears to be available now if you know where to look.
Modern Marketplaces Put Fresh Spin on Old Industries and Payments Practices
Digital marketplaces are rewriting industry rulebooks, building new B2B relationships and modernizing historical processes. This is paradoxically most true, and most impactful, in those industries most resistant to change. So says Royce Neubauer, founder and CEO of Auto Hauler Exchange, whose company’s online marketplace platform is making vehicle hauling faster, easier and more profitable for both shippers and carriers.
‘Buzzword Bingo’ Obscures Where True Value of AI Technology Actually Lies
Baptized by the hype cycle du-jour, artificial intelligence (AI) is taking the world by storm. This, as Microsoft is integrating the buzzy, headline-grabbing conversational AI tool ChatGPT across its potent suite of enterprise software platforms to help businesses craft emails with the click of a button. Meanwhile, publisher The Arena Group, owner of media brands including Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade and Men’s Journal, announced the two newest additions to its writers’ room, the AI tools called Jasper and Nota.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0