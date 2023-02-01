Virtual reality has progressed tremendously throughout the years, making what you see become more life every year technology advances. The only thing missing has been the ability to feel what you see. The experience felt right until you tried to reach out and touch something, until one remembered that well, you can't yet. Until now. Researchers have solved the revolving question of whether we will be able to access our sense within virtual reality. With a new kind of glove that allows users to truly feel objects in their artificial environments without heavy, bulky machines weighing them down.

2022-12-16