Tech Times

A Glimpse Into the Incredible Power of Artificial Intelligence

One of the most exciting developments in modern technology is the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). It has enormous potential to change how people use technology and has far-reaching effects. Artificial intelligence (AI) has already started to impact lives in unimaginable ways only a few years ago, from offering more accurate data insights to helping people make wiser choices more quickly. Now that AI learns coding, the transformation is expected to exceed what was ideally thought possible. The newfound code-writing capabilities of AI have not only caused a sensation but also provided fertile ground for the development of programs authored entirely by AI.
Cristoval Victorial

New advanced high tech gloves allow users to feel in virtual reality

Virtual reality has progressed tremendously throughout the years, making what you see become more life every year technology advances. The only thing missing has been the ability to feel what you see. The experience felt right until you tried to reach out and touch something, until one remembered that well, you can't yet. Until now. Researchers have solved the revolving question of whether we will be able to access our sense within virtual reality. With a new kind of glove that allows users to truly feel objects in their artificial environments without heavy, bulky machines weighing them down.
TechSpot

Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
T3.com

Best Wi-Fi 6 routers 2023: get the best wireless internet speed at home

Wi-Fi 6 is among the best wireless technology available right now (Wi-Fi 6E, also available, offers more channels for improvements, while Wi-Fi 7 is underway and will arrive in the coming years). The best Wi-Fi 6 or 6E routers in 2023 can therefore give your home network a substantial upgrade...
PYMNTS

Meta Is Losing Over $1B a Month on Metaverse Strategy

Mark Zuckerberg’s expensive pivot toward building a virtual world continues to be just that — expensive. “None of the signals I see in today’s environment lead me to believe we should shift the Reality Labs (RL) strategy long-term,” the social media CEO said Wednesday (Feb. 1) during his Menlo Park, California-based company’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings call.
PYMNTS

Lendica Releases Embedded Finance Integrations for Shopify and Salesforce

Lendica’s embedded finance integrations are now available for Shopify and Salesforce. With these new integrations, customers can use the PayLater and FundNow products to delay payments to their vendors or speed up collection from wholesale accounts, Lendica said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We founded Lendica to...
PYMNTS

CFOs See Internal Collaboration as Key Growth Driver

CFOs are leveraging technology and breaking down internal silos to build holistic organizational growth frameworks. Even in the face of macroeconomic headwinds, or perhaps especially in the face of them, organizations need to put in place the right infrastructure that can support both their near- and long-term goals. “The challenge...
PYMNTS

FLEETCOR Acquires Cloud-Based EV Charging Software Platform Mina

FLEETCOR has acquired cloud-based electric vehicle (EV) charging software platform Mina. The global business payments and spend management company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release that the purchase gives it a solution for commercial fleets in the United Kingdom that captures, calculates and pays for at-home charging of business-use vehicles.
PYMNTS

MaterialsXchange Adds Automated Ordering to Wholesale Lumber Marketplace

MaterialsXchange has updated its B2B marketplace for lumber, panels and other building material products. The marketplace now includes a streamlined ordering process that lets suppliers offer an ask/bid pricing structure that allows prices to be negotiated and transactions to occur instantly. It also enables buyers to receive alerts or order products directly, MaterialsXchange said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release.
PYMNTS

3 Ways 5G Is Set to Revolutionize Real-Time B2B Payments

As global tech architecture advances, the time is ripe for the consumerization of B2B payments. This means increased personalization and real-time responsiveness, transactional transparency, and an overall B2B money movement experience that is much more streamlined and friction-free. The good news is this rosy future doesn’t appear to be that...
PYMNTS

Toggle Market Expands Its B2B BNPL Solution to Rwanda

Toggle Market has expanded its B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution to Rwanda. The Toggle Finance product was already available across Europe, the Middle East and in four other African countries: Congo, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, Toggle Market said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We are...
PYMNTS

Fintiv and Geoswift Partner on Digital Remittances to Asia

Fintiv and Geoswift have partnered on enabling cross-border remittance payments into Asia. The collaboration — which brings together Fintiv’s mobile commerce platform and Geoswift’s payment technology and Asian cross-border payments expertise — will allow the remittances to be made through Fintiv’s mobile wallets, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
France 24

Not just ChatGPT: January boom in AI news heralds big year for bots

ChatGPT isn't the only game in town. It may have just hit a record-breaking 100 million monthly active users in just two months, according to a UBS study, but other artificial intelligence (AI) heavyweights hope to catch up. Chief among them are Google's LaMDA, so clever that an employee was fired for calling it "sentient", and Anthropic's Claude, which The New York Times reports is closing in on $300 million in funding.
The Verge

Meta’s Quest 3 headset will have better mixed reality tech, according to Zuckerberg

A key feature from Meta’s $1,499.99 Quest Pro headset will make an appearance — in some form — in a more affordable consumer-focused headset coming later this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the company’s latest earnings release. That key feature is support for Meta Reality, the technology that’s designed to allow virtual reality headsets to also be used for augmented reality, resulting in a so-called mixed reality headset.
