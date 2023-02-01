Read full article on original website
Related
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Tech Times
A Glimpse Into the Incredible Power of Artificial Intelligence
One of the most exciting developments in modern technology is the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). It has enormous potential to change how people use technology and has far-reaching effects. Artificial intelligence (AI) has already started to impact lives in unimaginable ways only a few years ago, from offering more accurate data insights to helping people make wiser choices more quickly. Now that AI learns coding, the transformation is expected to exceed what was ideally thought possible. The newfound code-writing capabilities of AI have not only caused a sensation but also provided fertile ground for the development of programs authored entirely by AI.
New advanced high tech gloves allow users to feel in virtual reality
Virtual reality has progressed tremendously throughout the years, making what you see become more life every year technology advances. The only thing missing has been the ability to feel what you see. The experience felt right until you tried to reach out and touch something, until one remembered that well, you can't yet. Until now. Researchers have solved the revolving question of whether we will be able to access our sense within virtual reality. With a new kind of glove that allows users to truly feel objects in their artificial environments without heavy, bulky machines weighing them down.
Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
How to stop facial recognition cameras from monitoring your every move
A fashion company is changing the game of facial recognition technology, making clothing that lets you choose whether you want to be detected on your devices or not.
'This is bigger than ChatGPT': Google creates 'MusicLM,' text-to-music AI
Google has created a new artificial intelligence (AI) system called MusicLM that can produce music in any genre from a text description. However, the tech giant has chosen against to make the system publicly available due to ethical issues, according to some media reports. "Whoa, this is bigger than ChatGPT...
T3.com
Best Wi-Fi 6 routers 2023: get the best wireless internet speed at home
Wi-Fi 6 is among the best wireless technology available right now (Wi-Fi 6E, also available, offers more channels for improvements, while Wi-Fi 7 is underway and will arrive in the coming years). The best Wi-Fi 6 or 6E routers in 2023 can therefore give your home network a substantial upgrade...
Meta Is Losing Over $1B a Month on Metaverse Strategy
Mark Zuckerberg’s expensive pivot toward building a virtual world continues to be just that — expensive. “None of the signals I see in today’s environment lead me to believe we should shift the Reality Labs (RL) strategy long-term,” the social media CEO said Wednesday (Feb. 1) during his Menlo Park, California-based company’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings call.
Lendica Releases Embedded Finance Integrations for Shopify and Salesforce
Lendica’s embedded finance integrations are now available for Shopify and Salesforce. With these new integrations, customers can use the PayLater and FundNow products to delay payments to their vendors or speed up collection from wholesale accounts, Lendica said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We founded Lendica to...
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
CFOs See Internal Collaboration as Key Growth Driver
CFOs are leveraging technology and breaking down internal silos to build holistic organizational growth frameworks. Even in the face of macroeconomic headwinds, or perhaps especially in the face of them, organizations need to put in place the right infrastructure that can support both their near- and long-term goals. “The challenge...
FLEETCOR Acquires Cloud-Based EV Charging Software Platform Mina
FLEETCOR has acquired cloud-based electric vehicle (EV) charging software platform Mina. The global business payments and spend management company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release that the purchase gives it a solution for commercial fleets in the United Kingdom that captures, calculates and pays for at-home charging of business-use vehicles.
MaterialsXchange Adds Automated Ordering to Wholesale Lumber Marketplace
MaterialsXchange has updated its B2B marketplace for lumber, panels and other building material products. The marketplace now includes a streamlined ordering process that lets suppliers offer an ask/bid pricing structure that allows prices to be negotiated and transactions to occur instantly. It also enables buyers to receive alerts or order products directly, MaterialsXchange said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release.
3 Ways 5G Is Set to Revolutionize Real-Time B2B Payments
As global tech architecture advances, the time is ripe for the consumerization of B2B payments. This means increased personalization and real-time responsiveness, transactional transparency, and an overall B2B money movement experience that is much more streamlined and friction-free. The good news is this rosy future doesn’t appear to be that...
Toggle Market Expands Its B2B BNPL Solution to Rwanda
Toggle Market has expanded its B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution to Rwanda. The Toggle Finance product was already available across Europe, the Middle East and in four other African countries: Congo, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, Toggle Market said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We are...
geekwire.com
The problem with AI neural networks, and more predictions about the future of technology
Popular methods of artificial intelligence have an “explainability problem” — the inability to see exactly what’s happening between input and output, and this challenge will prevent major new advances from neural networks. That’s one of the predictions for 2023 from Mark R. Anderson, founding chair and...
Fintiv and Geoswift Partner on Digital Remittances to Asia
Fintiv and Geoswift have partnered on enabling cross-border remittance payments into Asia. The collaboration — which brings together Fintiv’s mobile commerce platform and Geoswift’s payment technology and Asian cross-border payments expertise — will allow the remittances to be made through Fintiv’s mobile wallets, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
France 24
Not just ChatGPT: January boom in AI news heralds big year for bots
ChatGPT isn't the only game in town. It may have just hit a record-breaking 100 million monthly active users in just two months, according to a UBS study, but other artificial intelligence (AI) heavyweights hope to catch up. Chief among them are Google's LaMDA, so clever that an employee was fired for calling it "sentient", and Anthropic's Claude, which The New York Times reports is closing in on $300 million in funding.
The Verge
Meta’s Quest 3 headset will have better mixed reality tech, according to Zuckerberg
A key feature from Meta’s $1,499.99 Quest Pro headset will make an appearance — in some form — in a more affordable consumer-focused headset coming later this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the company’s latest earnings release. That key feature is support for Meta Reality, the technology that’s designed to allow virtual reality headsets to also be used for augmented reality, resulting in a so-called mixed reality headset.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0