Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
989wclz.com
Man sentenced in crash that left bicyclist dead in Rumford
A Maine man has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars for striking and killing a bicyclist while under the influence. According to the Sun Journal, 40-year-old Alger Aleck of Mexico, Maine pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated criminal operating under the influence. The crash happened on Route...
Two residents at Bangor jail charged in alleged drug smuggling case
BANGOR, Maine — Two Penobscot County Jail residents face charges in connection with an alleged drug smuggling case. Corrections officers responded to a "medical event" around 5:10 p.m. Jan. 19 within the jail, a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Three female residents of the...
WPFO
Maine teen accused of shooting older brother
JAY (WGME) -- Police arrested a teen from North Jay for allegedly shooting his older brother on Tuesday, according to the Sun Journal. The 17-year-old boy was reportedly charged with aggravated assault after an argument allegedly led to him pull out a handgun and shoot his 20-year-old brother at a home on Pleasant Drive.
WPFO
Juveniles accused of stealing alcohol, assaulting officers in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say minors are continuing to break the law in Rockland. They’ve reportedly been stealing alcohol and assaulting officers. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police say they responded to the Hannaford in town for a report of shoplifting. While issuing a summons to an adult, police say...
Burglary Suspect Nabbed Dragging Safe Through Snow in Portland, Maine
One man is in custody after police say he and another man were caught dragging a stolen safe through the snow near the Waterfront in Portland, Maine. A Portland police officer responded to a burglar alarm at 34 Exchange Street around 6:50 Tuesday morning. The officer found 45-year-old Joseph Call of Portland and an accomplice dragging a safe through the snow in a suitcase, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
989wclz.com
Police arrest Portland man in connection with commercial burglary; accomplice still at large
Police say a burglary suspect was caught dragging a safe out of a Portland business Tuesday morning. Portland police responded to a burglar alarm around 7 a.m. at 34 Exchange St., which is the location of Fatface Clothing. The department says the responding officer arrived to find 45-year-old Joseph Call and an accomplice dragging a safe through the snow in a suitcase. The two tried to flee, but Call was quickly taken into custody.
WPFO
Portland man accused of stealing safe from local business, accomplice still wanted
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a safe from a local business. Police say they they responded to 34 Exchange Street for a burglar alarm around 6:51 a.m. Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found 45-year-old Joseph Call and an accomplice...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 19-25. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 26, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine.
WMTW
Teen arrested after shooting his brother at Jay home
JAY, Maine — A 17-year-old boy is now facing a felony assault charge after police say he shot his 20-year-old brother Tuesday afternoon. Jay Police Chief Richard Caton says officers responding to 31 Pleasant Drive for a report of a shooting just before 1 p.m. found the 20-year-old with a gunshot wound.
WPFO
Jury awards $6.5M to Maine family for wrongful death, negligent misdiagnosis
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Cumberland County jury on Wednesday reportedly ordered Mercy Hospital in Portland and one of its physicians, Dr. John Henson, to pay $6.5 million to the family of a man who died as the result of a negligent misdiagnosis. Peter Smith was 25 years old in June...
989wclz.com
15-year-old accused of making threat targeting Farmington school
Police have charged a juvenile with making an online threat targeting the Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington. Students were dismissed early on Monday after a bomb threat was received. Authorities said that threat was a hoax, but a shooting threat received later in the day on Monday led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy. According to the Portland Press Herald, he was charged with felony terrorizing transmitted via social media and released to his parents. Police Chief Kenneth Charles says the juvenile is associated with the school.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Juvenile charged for making threat to Mt Blue High School
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) -A 15-year-old boy was charged with terrorizing after police say he made a threat to Mt Blue High School Monday. Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles tells us the boy was allegedly responsible for a threat made to the school in the afternoon. Students were sent home earlier...
Man charged with possessing illegal drugs after 'civil standby' in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A Swanville man is facing charges after police found him to be in possession of illegal narcotics during a civil standby at an Irving Circle K in Belfast on Monday. Shortly before 11:15 a.m. Monday, Belfast police responded to an Irving Circle K at 209 Northport...
penbaypilot.com
One arrested after gas station managers ask police for civil assist
BELFAST — Belfast Police responded to a local gas station Jan. 30, after the store management requested a civil standby by police while they asked customers to leave, according to a Jan. 31 media report from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that...
truecountry935.com
Teenager Charged with Terrorizing at Mt. Blue High School
According to the Farmington Police Department, a 15-year-old boy from is being charged with terrorizing in connection with a shooting threat at Mt. Blue High School. The teen was reportedly charged with felony terrorizing transmitted via social media.
989wclz.com
Maine hospital, physician ordered to pay $6.5 million to family of man who died after misdiagnosis
Mercy Hospital in Portland and one of its physicians have been ordered to pay $6.5 million to the family of a Maine man who died as a result of a negligent misdiagnosis. According to CBS 13 news, 25-year-old Peter Smith visited Dr. John Henson at Mercy multiple times in June of 2021. Attorneys for his family say Smith was experiencing a rash, fever, chills, dizziness and headaches.
WMTW
Police in Lisbon ask for public's help to investigate after shots fired
LISBON, Maine — Police in Lisbon are asking residents for help following a shooting on Sunday night. Lisbon Police say they responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street between Sparsam and Huston Streets in Lisbon Falls at around 7:45 p.m. Officers were not able to find anyone...
WMTW
Mercy Hospital, physician ordered to pay $6.5M for deadly misdiagnosis
PORTLAND, Maine — A Cumberland County civil jury on Wednesday awarded $6.5 million to the family of a 25-year-old man who died from Lyme disease in 2017 after an incorrect diagnosis. The family of Pete Smith sued NorthernLight Mercy Hospital of Portland and one of its physicians, Dr. John...
Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru
Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
Is This Really Going to Stop People From Hitting the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine?
It's not news that one pole at the Auburn, Maine, Walmart is a problem. Well, I guess it is news, as the pole has been on the news. Also, is the pole really the problem or is it the drivers that shop there?. If you have no idea what I...
Comments / 0