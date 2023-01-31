ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
989wclz.com

Man sentenced in crash that left bicyclist dead in Rumford

A Maine man has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars for striking and killing a bicyclist while under the influence. According to the Sun Journal, 40-year-old Alger Aleck of Mexico, Maine pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated criminal operating under the influence. The crash happened on Route...
RUMFORD, ME
WPFO

Maine teen accused of shooting older brother

JAY (WGME) -- Police arrested a teen from North Jay for allegedly shooting his older brother on Tuesday, according to the Sun Journal. The 17-year-old boy was reportedly charged with aggravated assault after an argument allegedly led to him pull out a handgun and shoot his 20-year-old brother at a home on Pleasant Drive.
JAY, ME
WPFO

Juveniles accused of stealing alcohol, assaulting officers in Rockland

ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say minors are continuing to break the law in Rockland. They’ve reportedly been stealing alcohol and assaulting officers. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police say they responded to the Hannaford in town for a report of shoplifting. While issuing a summons to an adult, police say...
ROCKLAND, ME
101.9 The Rock

Burglary Suspect Nabbed Dragging Safe Through Snow in Portland, Maine

One man is in custody after police say he and another man were caught dragging a stolen safe through the snow near the Waterfront in Portland, Maine. A Portland police officer responded to a burglar alarm at 34 Exchange Street around 6:50 Tuesday morning. The officer found 45-year-old Joseph Call of Portland and an accomplice dragging a safe through the snow in a suitcase, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME
989wclz.com

Police arrest Portland man in connection with commercial burglary; accomplice still at large

Police say a burglary suspect was caught dragging a safe out of a Portland business Tuesday morning. Portland police responded to a burglar alarm around 7 a.m. at 34 Exchange St., which is the location of Fatface Clothing. The department says the responding officer arrived to find 45-year-old Joseph Call and an accomplice dragging a safe through the snow in a suitcase. The two tried to flee, but Call was quickly taken into custody.
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 19-25. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 26, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Teen arrested after shooting his brother at Jay home

JAY, Maine — A 17-year-old boy is now facing a felony assault charge after police say he shot his 20-year-old brother Tuesday afternoon. Jay Police Chief Richard Caton says officers responding to 31 Pleasant Drive for a report of a shooting just before 1 p.m. found the 20-year-old with a gunshot wound.
JAY, ME
989wclz.com

15-year-old accused of making threat targeting Farmington school

Police have charged a juvenile with making an online threat targeting the Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington. Students were dismissed early on Monday after a bomb threat was received. Authorities said that threat was a hoax, but a shooting threat received later in the day on Monday led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy. According to the Portland Press Herald, he was charged with felony terrorizing transmitted via social media and released to his parents. Police Chief Kenneth Charles says the juvenile is associated with the school.
FARMINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: Juvenile charged for making threat to Mt Blue High School

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) -A 15-year-old boy was charged with terrorizing after police say he made a threat to Mt Blue High School Monday. Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles tells us the boy was allegedly responsible for a threat made to the school in the afternoon. Students were sent home earlier...
FARMINGTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

One arrested after gas station managers ask police for civil assist

BELFAST — Belfast Police responded to a local gas station Jan. 30, after the store management requested a civil standby by police while they asked customers to leave, according to a Jan. 31 media report from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that...
BELFAST, ME
truecountry935.com

Teenager Charged with Terrorizing at Mt. Blue High School

According to the Farmington Police Department, a 15-year-old boy from is being charged with terrorizing in connection with a shooting threat at Mt. Blue High School. The teen was reportedly charged with felony terrorizing transmitted via social media.
FARMINGTON, ME
989wclz.com

Maine hospital, physician ordered to pay $6.5 million to family of man who died after misdiagnosis

Mercy Hospital in Portland and one of its physicians have been ordered to pay $6.5 million to the family of a Maine man who died as a result of a negligent misdiagnosis. According to CBS 13 news, 25-year-old Peter Smith visited Dr. John Henson at Mercy multiple times in June of 2021. Attorneys for his family say Smith was experiencing a rash, fever, chills, dizziness and headaches.
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru

Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
LEWISTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy