Arizona State

Jeff Mings
4d ago

More ridiculous "answers" to problems that don't exist from the AZGOP. CRT IS NOT BEING TAUGHT IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS!!! Teach all of our history warts and all. If talking about slavery triggers your fragility then the problem is yours. Republicans waste more time, money, and resources on culture war nonsense than they commit to actual governance.

martha murphy
4d ago

this is like re-enactment of ancient history of court trials of blatant ignorance regarding Darwin's theory of Evolution. critical race theory is just that, a theory taught a long side other theories about race. just because it's under discussion in the classroom does not mean everyone has to agree with it. besides, if you don't read about it and discuss it. how would you know if you agree or disagree with it. just because I read Communist Manifesto in World History doesn't mean I'm a communist. I compared it to our Constitution and chose the latter.

Arizona Mirror

GOP proposal would dramatically increase signature requirements for ballot measures

Lawmakers are seeking to place a measure on the 2024 ballot that critics say could further hamstring Arizonans’ efforts to pass their own laws.  Since it was ratified in 1912, Arizona’s Constitution has given citizens the right to put changes to state law and the constitution on the ballot, as long as they gather the […] The post GOP proposal would dramatically increase signature requirements for ballot measures appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New Arizona Republican Party chairman aiming to unite party

SD House Republican lawmakers want school choice in state. The GOP-controlled Senate broke with tradition and created a new committee to vet and confirm Gov. Katie Hobbs cabinet picks. Heated debate at Arizona Legislature during anti-drag bill hearing. Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM MST. |. The anti-drag bill...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Moderate GOP PAC Spent Only $700,000 of $1.8 Million Raised Helping Republican Candidates

The Republican Legislative Victory Fund (RLVF), a PAC supporting moderate Republicans, posted its end-of-year campaign finance report recently, and of $1.8 million raised, only about $700,000 was spent on independent expenditures (IEs) to support candidates. Almost all of that was spent during the last 15 days of the general election, which Arizona Free Enterprise Club President Scot Mussi told The Arizona Sun Times was well after many of the strongest attacks came against Republican candidates in September.
Arizona Mirror

Hard ball politics: Republicans created a special committee to evaluate Hobbs’ cabinet appointees

Republicans moved to create a new committee Thursday that aims to “evaluate executive nominations,” setting the stage for a major political battle between Gov. Katie Hobbs and Senate Republicans.  The new panel, which exists solely to consider the people Hobbs appoints to lead dozens of state agencies, will be led by Sen. Jake Hoffman, a […] The post Hard ball politics: Republicans created a special committee to evaluate Hobbs’ cabinet appointees appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona GOP moves on budget Democrats, Gov. Hobbs call unacceptable

(The Center Square)- As Arizona faces new challenges of a divided government, Republicans and Democrats are sparring over the placeholder budget plan. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the Republican-backed budget legislation on Tuesday, and the House Appropriations Committee approved it on Wednesday. “Governor Hobbs began her term by issuing an...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

$270,000, many donors missing from Gov. Hobbs’ inauguration list

Following weeks of public pressure, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs last month released details about how much money businesses and special interest groups paid to sponsor her inauguration ceremony. But the accounting was far from complete: Campaign finance reports show at least $270,000 more than Hobbs disclosed was donated through additional...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona Republicans really don't want you to vote early

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Republican Party is making a last-ditch effort to get a court to do what lawmakers have so far refused: kill on-demand early voting in the state. Attorney Alexander Kolodin is trying to get the state Supreme Court to rule that letting people fill out their ballots at their their kitchen tables -- or anywhere else -- runs afoul of a constitutional provision that requires "secrecy in voting shall be preserved.''
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

In South Dakota Senate, far-right lawmakers rankle GOP

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota’s Republican Party.
ILLINOIS STATE
Arizona Mirror

Proposed crackdown on drug dealers rejected, called ‘unconstitutional’

A proposed Arizona law that would allow drug dealers to be charged with homicide if their product killed someone was shot down by critics who said it was unconstitutional, could have a chilling effect on 911 calls for overdoses and had the potential to subject a typical user to harsh punishment.  The Ashley Dunn Act, […] The post Proposed crackdown on drug dealers rejected, called ‘unconstitutional’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

"It looks to me like that's a felony": Election expert says Kari Lake could face jail over tweet

Failed Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake landed herself in hot water last week after tweeting an image of 16 voter signatures. Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on Monday asked Attorney General Kris Mayes to investigate whether Lake broke the law by publicly sharing voter signatures in another effort to deny the validity of the midterm election, which she lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
ARIZONA STATE

