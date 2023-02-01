More ridiculous "answers" to problems that don't exist from the AZGOP. CRT IS NOT BEING TAUGHT IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS!!! Teach all of our history warts and all. If talking about slavery triggers your fragility then the problem is yours. Republicans waste more time, money, and resources on culture war nonsense than they commit to actual governance.
this is like re-enactment of ancient history of court trials of blatant ignorance regarding Darwin's theory of Evolution. critical race theory is just that, a theory taught a long side other theories about race. just because it's under discussion in the classroom does not mean everyone has to agree with it. besides, if you don't read about it and discuss it. how would you know if you agree or disagree with it. just because I read Communist Manifesto in World History doesn't mean I'm a communist. I compared it to our Constitution and chose the latter.
