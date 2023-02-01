ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Hersheypark releases POV video teasing new Wildcat's Revenge ride

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Hersheypark is already showing off their new ride that's set to debut in the summer!. In a video shared on Saturday, Hersheypark lets excited future riders get a small taste of what the new ride has to offer; in a unique first person perspective.
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

House fire displaces two adults and three children in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews battled a roaring fire today that has left five without a roof over their heads. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened earlier Saturday at 2:00 p.m. on the 600 block of W. Princess St. Red Cross officials say that five individuals...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Code Blue alert in place for Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Code Blue alert has now started in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster Regional Police Department, the Code Blue started at 5 a.m. on Friday morning and will last until 5 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police say the decision is due to the...
abc27.com

Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
HANOVER, PA
local21news.com

5,000 matchbox cars stolen from collector in Perry County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 53-year-old man has been robbed of his matchbox car collection after police say a thief took about 5,000 of them. According to Pennsylvania State Police Newport (PSP), they were called to the scene on Jan. 18 at around 10 a.m. at a home on Mountain View Rd.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Coding group for girls making waves in Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A group of girls in Harrisburg is learning how to code and diving into what it can do for their future careers. Central PA Girls Who Code is a local branch of the international organization. They have weekly meetings in Hershey and Harrisburg. Girls in...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

SERT Team serves arrest warrant in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County SERT Team served an arrest warrant at a home on James Street in Landisville around 6 a.m. Friday according to police. The East Hempfield Township Police Department (EHTPD) says the warrant was filed by a separate police department in Lancaster County and that the EHTPD provided assistance.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Fire crews battle blaze at Cumberland County Motel 6

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Motel 6 at 381 Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. A CBS 21 News crew was on scene as portions of the awning fell off the building as fire crews battled the blaze. The roof on the far left side has also collapsed.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Route 72 reopens in Lebanon County following multi-vehicle crash

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Route 72 has been reopened in both directions in Union Township following a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. The crash had closed Route 72 from Jonestown Road to Fisher Avenue. So far, there is no word on the number of vehicles involved or...
local21news.com

PA Air National Guard EC-130J makes emergency landing at Harrisburg International Airport

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — A military EC-130J Commando Solo with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard had to make an emergency landing at Harrisburg International Airport (HIA). Captain Travis Mueller with the PA Air National Guard said around 1:30 p.m. Thursday the crew detected fumes in the cockpit. He said they were on a routine training flight and decided to return to base, at HIA.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police searching for burglars of Franklin Co. smoke shop

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two suspects broke the front door glass and entered The Tobacco Hut in Chambersburg Friday morning at 2:12 a.m. according to police. Police say the burglars shattered a glass display case and fled the store after stealing multiple vape devices. One of the suspects...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man steals motel surveillance camera in Lebanon County, police say

A strange occurrence happened at the Cadillac Motel in Palmyra, after a man showed up to someone's motel room and stole their room's security camera. According to Palmyra Borough Police Department, 53-year-old James Borchert had arrived at the motel early in the morning at around 9:03 a.m. on Jan. 22.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Family First Health advocates for school-based healthcare

YORK, Pa — Family First Health is raising awareness on the importance of healthcare for students for National School-Based Health Care Awareness Month. Throughout the country, there are 3,000 health centers on school grounds. One of them is the Hannah Penn Center at Hannah Penn K through Eight. It’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy