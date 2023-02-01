Read full article on original website
Hersheypark releases POV video teasing new Wildcat's Revenge ride
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Hersheypark is already showing off their new ride that's set to debut in the summer!. In a video shared on Saturday, Hersheypark lets excited future riders get a small taste of what the new ride has to offer; in a unique first person perspective.
House fire displaces two adults and three children in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews battled a roaring fire today that has left five without a roof over their heads. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened earlier Saturday at 2:00 p.m. on the 600 block of W. Princess St. Red Cross officials say that five individuals...
Code Blue alert in place for Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Code Blue alert has now started in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster Regional Police Department, the Code Blue started at 5 a.m. on Friday morning and will last until 5 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police say the decision is due to the...
Harrisburg teams with organization to bring more affordable housing options to the city
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As the need for affordable housing in Harrisburg increases, both the City and Tri-County Housing Development Corporation are working on numerous projects to help fill the need. Recently, the Harrisburg City Council approved $510,636 in Home Development funds. That money will go toward several...
Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
5,000 matchbox cars stolen from collector in Perry County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 53-year-old man has been robbed of his matchbox car collection after police say a thief took about 5,000 of them. According to Pennsylvania State Police Newport (PSP), they were called to the scene on Jan. 18 at around 10 a.m. at a home on Mountain View Rd.
Coding group for girls making waves in Central PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A group of girls in Harrisburg is learning how to code and diving into what it can do for their future careers. Central PA Girls Who Code is a local branch of the international organization. They have weekly meetings in Hershey and Harrisburg. Girls in...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
New details released by police in pre-planned suicides of York County family
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Manchester Township Police Department have released more details into the pre-planned suicides of the Daub family. The lead investigator, Detective Timothy Fink, released the following information on Friday:. According to a written document left behind by Deborah Daub she speaks of a...
SERT Team serves arrest warrant in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County SERT Team served an arrest warrant at a home on James Street in Landisville around 6 a.m. Friday according to police. The East Hempfield Township Police Department (EHTPD) says the warrant was filed by a separate police department in Lancaster County and that the EHTPD provided assistance.
Fire crews battle blaze at Cumberland County Motel 6
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Motel 6 at 381 Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. A CBS 21 News crew was on scene as portions of the awning fell off the building as fire crews battled the blaze. The roof on the far left side has also collapsed.
Route 72 reopens in Lebanon County following multi-vehicle crash
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Route 72 has been reopened in both directions in Union Township following a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. The crash had closed Route 72 from Jonestown Road to Fisher Avenue. So far, there is no word on the number of vehicles involved or...
Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
PA Air National Guard EC-130J makes emergency landing at Harrisburg International Airport
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — A military EC-130J Commando Solo with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard had to make an emergency landing at Harrisburg International Airport (HIA). Captain Travis Mueller with the PA Air National Guard said around 1:30 p.m. Thursday the crew detected fumes in the cockpit. He said they were on a routine training flight and decided to return to base, at HIA.
Police searching for missing Harrisburg man last seen on January 25
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say they are searching for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on January 25. According to police, Phillip Dunn was last seen in the midtown area. He is described as a 6 foot tall black man who weighs about 185 pounds.
Police searching for burglars of Franklin Co. smoke shop
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two suspects broke the front door glass and entered The Tobacco Hut in Chambersburg Friday morning at 2:12 a.m. according to police. Police say the burglars shattered a glass display case and fled the store after stealing multiple vape devices. One of the suspects...
Two new cases of Avian Flu detected in Lancaster Co., 36,000 birds affected
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The USDA says two new cases of Avian Flu have been detected in Lancaster County. According to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service's website, 36,000 birds were affected. One of the cases was detected at a commercial duck farm and the other...
While not bitter like Friday night, still expect some bone chilling temps
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will continue to be a bitterly cold afternoon with some sunshine. While it won't be nearly as cold tonight, it will still be chilly with lows in the middle 20s. Major improvements are expected on Sunday as temperatures climb above average!. TURNING VERY...
Man steals motel surveillance camera in Lebanon County, police say
A strange occurrence happened at the Cadillac Motel in Palmyra, after a man showed up to someone's motel room and stole their room's security camera. According to Palmyra Borough Police Department, 53-year-old James Borchert had arrived at the motel early in the morning at around 9:03 a.m. on Jan. 22.
Family First Health advocates for school-based healthcare
YORK, Pa — Family First Health is raising awareness on the importance of healthcare for students for National School-Based Health Care Awareness Month. Throughout the country, there are 3,000 health centers on school grounds. One of them is the Hannah Penn Center at Hannah Penn K through Eight. It’s...
