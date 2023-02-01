The Sailors had a chance to tie as time dewindled down Friday night, but the shot fell short, as the visiting Norwalk Truckers escaped with a 49-46 victory over the Sailors. The Sailors got off to a hot from behind the arc connecting on two threes to open the contest. The Truckers used a steady pace to keep with the Sailors hot hand, as the Sailors connected on four threes to open up a six point lead after one. The Sailors cooled off in the second and a late surge by the Truckers gave them a late first half lead. However, the Sailors were able to knock down a late shot to knot things up at 20 at the half.

NORWALK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO