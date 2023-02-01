Read full article on original website
Vermilion Girls Varsity Basketball falls to Tiffin Columbian 59 – 26
The Vermilion Sailors lost to Tiffin Columbian 26-59 Saturday afternoon at Tiffin. Leading the Sailors in scoring was Kaitlin Colahan with 15 points. Also scoring for the Sailors were Landri Naill, Abby Gawry, and Abi Rhoades all with three points each and Joscelyn Alvarado with two points. Dallas Poll led Columbian with 25 points.
Boys Varsity Basketball Falls to Norwalk 49-46
The Sailors had a chance to tie as time dewindled down Friday night, but the shot fell short, as the visiting Norwalk Truckers escaped with a 49-46 victory over the Sailors. The Sailors got off to a hot from behind the arc connecting on two threes to open the contest. The Truckers used a steady pace to keep with the Sailors hot hand, as the Sailors connected on four threes to open up a six point lead after one. The Sailors cooled off in the second and a late surge by the Truckers gave them a late first half lead. However, the Sailors were able to knock down a late shot to knot things up at 20 at the half.
Boys Junior Varsity Falls to Norwalk 58-32
The Sailors junior varsity team got off to a hot start start Friday evening, but the Sailors hot start was short lived, as the Sailor fell to the visting Norwalk Truckers 58-32. The junior varsity squad came out with a 17 point first quarter and held on to a three...
Boys Freshman Basketball Defeats Norwalk 30-27 in Overtime
Adam Gerber banked in a three as time expired in the game to force overtime Friday afternoon against the visting Norwalk Truckers. The Sailors capitilized from the free throw in the bonus period to defeat the Truckers 30-27. After a very slow start the Sailors trailed the Truckers by six...
Sailor Girls Soccer to Have New Manager
Matt DeCapua will be recommended to the Vermilion Board of Education to lead the Sailor’s Girls Soccer program starting in the 2023 season. Coach DeCapua brings 10 years of head high school coaching experience and 4 years at the helm at Lorain County Community College. He was named the SWC and Lorain County coach of the year while at Avon Lake while also winning a district championship there. Before his time with the Shoremen he led Normandy to two league championships, coached four division players of the year, three all-state players and earned two division coach of the year awards.
